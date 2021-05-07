Wilton Library Lines: Mommy, story times, readers

Children are invited to “Mother’s Day Craft,” May 7, from 4 to 5 p.m. This is a Zoom program just for them to make Mother's Day gifts like paper flowers, and cards. Craft materials will be available at the library’s drive-thru window. An an email will be sent out when they are ready for pick up. Children will need markers, glue and scissors. Registration is required. The program is for children preschool ages three-years-old to five-years-old. and in kindergarten, and up. Questions may be emailed to lkeogh@wiltonlibrary.org, or call the children’s library desk at 203-762-6336. Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org to register.