Wilton Library Lines: Mommy, story times, readers

Children are invited to “Mother’s Day Craft,” May 7, from 4 to 5 p.m. This is a Zoom program just for them to make Mother's Day gifts like paper flowers, and cards. Craft materials will be available at the library’s drive-thru window. An an email will be sent out when they are ready for pick up. Children will need markers, glue and scissors. Registration is required. The program is for children preschool ages three-years-old to five-years-old. and in kindergarten, and up. Questions may be emailed to lkeogh@wiltonlibrary.org, or call the children’s library desk at 203-762-6336. Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org to register.

Story times this month

Kids can Zoom right into various story times including special appearances by Wilton police and firefighters. Children ages four through six years can enjoy “Ready Readers Live,” May 10, May 17 and May 24, from 4:15 to 4:45 p.m. Toddlers, from ages one-year-old to three-years-old, can be part of “Zooming Toddler Story Time” May 12, May 19 and May 26, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Little ones, ages six months to two years-years-old are in for a treat with “Mother Goose on the Loose” May 13, May 20 and May 27, from 11 to 11:30 a.m. Children ages two years-old, and up have two special interactive offerings with Wilton’s finest, “Police Officer Story Time Live,” May 13, from 10 to 10:30 a.m. and “Firefighter Story Time Live,” May 25, from 10 to 10:30 a.m. All of the story times are on Zoom. Registration for these programs is required. Zoom invitation links will be emailed to all people who are registered. Any questions may be emailed to children@wiltonlibrary.org. To register, visit www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Readers gather

Wilton Library Readers gather together this month, the month of May, May 12, from noon to 1:30 p.m. over Zoom. The group is led by professional book discussion leader Susan Boyar who will be discussing “Transcendent Kingdom” by author Yaa Gyasi. Attendees may feel free to munch on their lunches while discussing the book. There is one more session for the readers’ current season, June 9, with the discussion of the book, “Bolaway,” by author Elizabeth McCracken. Registration is required for either session so that the Zoom links can be emailed to all registrants a few days before the meetings. To register, visit www.wiltonlibrary.org. Questions may be emailed to kzeibak@wiltonlibrary.org.

Family peace

Children ages four-years-old through seven-years-old with their grown-ups are invited to join “Virtual Family Meditation” May 13, and May 27, from 4 to 4:30 p.m. Wilton resident Anju Pandey will lead the classes as part of Mental Health Wellness month. This 30-minute Zoom session will give participants a taste of mindfulness in a fun, easy setting with some mindful breathing exercises, games, and book reading. Register one person in your party for each class.

Zoom links will be emailed the day of the program. There is no fee. Register for each date separately. To register, visit www.wiltonlibrary.org. Questions may be emailed to aszabo@wiltonlibrary.org.

New business resources

Small businesses are the backbone of every community, and they have been very hard hit during the pandemic. The library has curated quick links to various resources that can be helpful to small business owners. The information dedicated to small business can be found at www.wiltonlibrary.org, click on the Research tab, then scroll to Online Resources, click on Business Information and scroll to Small Business Resources. The direct link is https://www.wiltonlibrary.org/research/business-information From the CBIA (Connecticut Business & Industry Association) assistance to SCORE retirees as mentors, from ct.gov help to the Small Business Reference Center, there is a lot information for small businesses. A Wilton Library card is needed to access the resources. The library’s reference librarians are happy to help people with any questions by visiting them at the library, calling 203-762-6350, or emailing reference@wiltonlibrary.org.

Reminder: Children’s Book Week continues through Saturday. Check out the library’s website for the reading challenge, and the bookmark supplies. Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org for information, and to register for any of the library’s virtual programming, and for information about the Digital Library or any of the library’s databases. For those Wilton residents needing a library card to access the Digital Library, call 203-762-6334. If anyone has questions about accessing, or using the Digital Library, email reference@wiltonlibrary.org.