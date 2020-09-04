Wilton Library Lines: Library cards, book clubs, environmental talk

Zooming through books

The Wilton Library Readers book group gets together Wednesday, Sept. 9, from noon to 1:30 p.m. with a discussion of “Disappearing Earth” by Julia Phillips. The Zoom session will be led by professional book group facilitator Susan Boyar.

The award-winning debut novel was a New York Times Notable Books for 2019. The fiction is available in book, eBook and eAudiobook format through the library’s catalog at www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Space is limited and registration is required. Participants must have a Zoom account. An email link will be provided to all registrants a few days before the meeting. Please visit www.wiltonlibrary.org to register. Questions may be sent to kzeibak@wiltonlibrary.org. For a look at October and November’s dates and selections, visit the library’s website and click on Books, Book Programs, and then Wilton Library Readers.

Fun for kids

Children ages 4 and up are invited to Police Officer Story Time Live Thursday, Sept. 10, from 10 to 10:30 a.m. Wilton’s police officers will be reading and interacting with the kids on Zoom.

Ready Readers Live are virtual Mondays, Sept. 14 and 21, from 4:15 to 4:45 p.m., for kids ages 4-6 years. Stories will be read and time set aside for some chats.

Beginning Thursday, Sept. 17, through Nov. 5, Mrs. Keogh will bring live Mother Goose on the Loose to children ages 6 months to 2 years, from 11 to 11:30 a.m.

All of the live virtual story times require registration so that the Zoom links can be emailed in advance of the sessions. Visit wiltonlibrary.org to register.

For those who cannot commit to a schedule, Story Times with Miss Amy may be just the ticket. Miss Amy pre-records story times for children ages one through four, and puts new segments on the library’s YouTube channel on Tuesdays at 10:15 a.m. Families are invited to subscribe to WiltonLibraryStreams to see the new releases or to see the playlist of all the story times recorded this summer.

Saturday fun

Children in grades K and up get to “hoop” it up with Live with Hoopla Saturday, Sept. 12, from 2 to 2:30 p.m. In this interactive virtual program, Bring the Hoopla provides interactive play, exercise and learning.

Registration is required for all the kids so that a Zoom link can be sent in advance of the program. Visit wiltonlibrary.org to register. Questions may be sent to aszabo@wiltonlibrary.org.

Environmental series wrap up

Bill Lucy, Soundkeeper, presents From Spectacle Swamp to Long Island Sound: Growing Up Fishing Comstock Brook, Tuesday, Sept. 15, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. This is the third program in a series of virtual talks focused on the health of Comstock Brook in Wilton and what people can all do to improve and protect the stream’s water quality and brook trout.

Lucy will discuss how growing up in Wilton with the Comstock Brook has influenced his life’s work and what people can do to help protect the brook, the Norwalk River Watershed and Long Island Sound.

There is no charge for the program. The talk is co-sponsored by Wilton Library, Mianus Chapter of Trout Unlimited, and Norwalk River Watershed Association. Online registration is required in order to receive the Zoom invitation link. Please register with Trout Unlimited at https://bit.ly/31I0C4o.

Literature discussions on rewind

Mark Schenker’s literature programs have been recorded and are available on the library’s YouTube channel, WiltonLibraryStreams. Dr. Schenker, a professor and dean from Yale College and a library favorite guest lecturer, delivered an informative session on Literature and Life. He described the lecture as an introduction to reading literature aimed at the person who reads for pleasure rather than for professional reasons or obligations, but who still wishes to extract something worth keeping from the experience.

In June, he presented a comprehensive four-part series on Homer’s Epic Celebration of Civilization on The Odyssey. In this series, he placed the poem in the context of the Ancient Greek world and the Western literary tradition.

Readers are invited to take in these videos at their leisure or binge watch them. For easy access to the playlists, visit the library’s website at wiltonlibrary.org, click on Popular Resources, then click on Wilton Library YouTube Channel. The programs were made possible by the Literary Series in Memory of Amy Quigley.

Library card sign up month

September is Library Card Sign Up Month and the library wants to welcome all new Wilton residents to apply for cards for all their family members. Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org, click on Services, then Apply for a Library Card.

The Wilton Library card gives residents access to a complete array of digital services including downloadable eBooks, eAudiobooks, eMagazines and streaming music, movies and TV shows. Residents have access to resources such as online learning (Lynda.com,) language tutorials (Transparent Language Online) and more. Job and career resources through JobNow and Reference USA are just some of the benefits of having access with a Wilton Library card.

Questions may be emailed to kzeibak@wiltonlibrary.org.

Library services will be closed on Monday, Sept. 7 in observance of Labor Day. Please visit www.wiltonlibrary.org for information about Digital Library, or for any of the library’s databases. For those Wilton residents needing a library card, call 203-762-6334. If anyone has questions about accessing or using the Digital Library, email techref@wiltonlibrary.org.