Wilton Library Lines: Leprechauns, make something, Focus ’20

Attendess at last year's reception for the 21st annual photography exhibition, Focus '19. This year's reception is March 13 at Wilton Library.

Celebrating no-tech day

Kids ages 3 and up and their families are invited to disconnect from tech at the library on Saturday, March 7, from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. during National Day of Unplugging.

Everyone is invited to stop in and play games, do puzzles, and color during this national tech-free day.

These are drop-in activities with no registration and no fees.

Zen doodling

The library has two programs for people who love to draw or doodle but don’t think they are good artists. Adult-Child Zentangle Fun on Saturday, March 7, from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. is for kids and adults to enjoy together. Using a few simple steps and techniques, attendees will learn how to create beautiful artwork in a relaxing atmosphere. The program is for children in grades 3 through 6 with their participating adults.

Registration is required for all attendees. The program is sponsored by the Arthur J Wall Scholarship Fund.

The Zentangle Art Method for those ages 18 and up uses simple steps to teach practitioners how to create beautiful patterns. The class will be held Thursday, March 12, from 1 to 3 p.m. and is open to beginners as well as those with previous experience. Supplies will be provided, but participants are asked to bring any tools they already have.

Registration is required with a $5 non-refundable fee payable at time of registration.

Find the leprechaun

From Monday, March 9 through Tuesday, March 17, kids of all ages can Help Locate Liam the Library Leprechaun hiding throughout the library. Once they find him each day, hiding in a different little spot, kids are welcome to take a selfie with him.

There is no registration; just drop in and go hunting.

Making something

The library has two fun programs for makers this week. On Monday, March 9, from 2 to 4 p.m., people can try their hands at Design a Pillow Cover. Attendees will learn how to use the Cricut Die Cutter, iron-on vinyl and a heat press to create a unique pillow cover. There are four designs to choose from and two 18” x 18” cotton covers — red, navy, black or ivory.

A $10 non-refundable materials fee is payable in advance. The program is for adults ages 18+.

Etch a St. Patrick’s Day Glass with the Cricut Die Cutter will be held Wednesday, March 11, from 10 a.m. to noon. Participants will be etching a glass Irish coffee mug or beer glass.

A $7 non-refundable fee, payable in advance, will be applied toward the selected material. Registration is required for both of these programs.

Book group meets

Professional book discussion leader Susan Boyar discusses Freshwater, by Akwaeke Emezi and Breaking Kola, by Catherine Onyemelukwe on Wednesday, March 11, from noon to 1:30 p.m. for Wilton Library Readers.

Attendees are encouraged to bring lunch; beverages will be provided.

For a complete listing of meeting dates and titles, visit wiltonlibrary.org and click on Wilton Library Readers in “Books.” Advance registration is suggested.

Mythical poetry explored

A special eight-week literature seminar series brings together lecturers — Judson Scruton and Gerald Weiss. This teaching tag-team will combine their talents to cover an ancient Greek myth juxtaposed against several more modern poets.

Orpheus: Metamorphose of a Myth, will run on eight consecutive Thursdays, beginning March 12 through April 30, from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Poetry packets will be available at the circulation desk one week before the seminar begins. There is no charge for the program.

This seminar is made possible with the support of the Literary Series in Memory of Amy Quigley. Advance registration is required. See the library’s registration link for speaker details.

Photography exhibition opening

The reception for the Wilton Arts Council FOCUS ’20 judged photography exhibition takes place on Friday, March 13, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. This annual exhibition features artists using a variety of photography media. The exhibition runs through March 27.

A majority of the works will be available for purchase with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the library. The reception and awards presentation is open to the public.

To register for programs, visit www.wiltonlibrary.org and click on Events or call the Circulation Desk at 203-762-6334 for adult programs; the Children’s Library at 203-762-6336; Teen Services and Innovation Station at 203-762-6342.