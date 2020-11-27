Wilton Library Lines: Knitting, Reading, Giving Tuesday

One of the latest virtual happenings at the Wilton Library is a virtual "Stitch Time for Knitters & Crocheters," event via the Zoom application on Monday, Nov. 30, from 1 to 2 p.m.

Knitters unite

With the holidays almost here, the panic may be setting in about getting gift-giving knitting and crocheting done. On Monday, Nov. 30, from 1 to 2 p.m., crafters can join Stitch Time for Knitters & Crocheters on Zoom and spend some quality time knitting away while chatting with a great group of people. The Zoom session is for crafters of all skill levels. Participants can show off their latest creations, seek advice from the group or just work away in a relaxing gabfest. Registration is required. An email link with the Zoom session will be sent to registrants. Please feel free to email cbenjamin@wiltonlibrary.org with any questions. To register, visit www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Opening move: King’s Pawn

Kids in grades kindergarten through high school can get their game on with Virtual Chess Club on Tuesdays, Dec. 1, 8, 15 and 22, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. The instructor for the club is Matthew Shirvell, a seasoned USCF tournament director. Each week students will learn new strategies and then pair up using Chess.com to practice playing. Students must create a chess.com username prior to the start of class. Registration is required for each session, but there is no fee. Please visit www.wiltonlibrary.org for more information and to register. Registrants will receive an email link to the Zoom meeting shortly before the program. Questions may be sent to Andrea Szabo at aszabo@wiltonlibrary.org or by calling the Children’s Library at 203-762-6336.

Escape into reading

The Virtual Book Club for kids in grades four through seven is Saturday, Dec. 5, from 1 to 2 p.m. This virtual program is for kids who love to read and want to connect with other kids. The program is on Zoom where the kids get to talk about the book they have chosen as a group. This session’s selection is “Escape from Mr. Lemoncello's Library” by author Chris Grabenstein. The book group is the brainchild of Girl Scout Emily Johnson who works with the Children’s Library staff to find interesting reads. Contact aszabo@wiltonlibrary.org with any questions. Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org to register. Registration is required in order to receive the Zoom link.

PIM returns for one night only

One of the many successful programs from Wilton Library was the long-standing teen Poetry in Motion performances that took place for eleven years. On Saturday, Dec. 5, from 7 to 8:30 p.m., PIM alumni will be performing virtually in Poetry in Motion: 2020 and Beyond. Poetry in Motion was a poetry and arts-based event for teens. It enabled them to use poetry to express their views, concerns, hopes and dreams before a live audience during two evening performances. Many of those students are now in college, pursuing careers or working on doctoral degrees, but have agreed to reunite for one evening and perform their latest poems....this time about their experiences during 2020 and hopes for the future. Registration is required and space is limited. A Zoom link and playbill will be sent prior to the event. The program is made possible by the John and Patricia Curran Teen Fund. Please visit www.wiltonlibrary.org to register.

Holiday streaming

Thanksgiving is here and December holidays are right around the corner. Now is the time to check out Kanopy, the library’s new free streaming video service. This is a great resource during holiday down time with its popular feature films, award-winning documentaries, foreign-language films, classic cinema, indie films, children’s movies and TV series, as well as The Great Courses series. Wilton residents can stream via the Kanopy app to mobile devices or watch on TV via Roku, Apple TV, or Fire TV. Patrons may check out five films per month with unlimited streaming for three consecutive days each. All content from Kanopy Kids, The Great Courses, The History Channel and A&E may be accessed with unlimited streaming for a full 30 days. Please visit wiltonlibrary.kanopy.com and click “Add Library Card” or download the free Kanopy app from the App Store for Android or IOS devices and click “Get Started.” The Kanopy subscription is made possible by The Edith Sutter Memorial Fund.

Save the date for Giving Tuesday

Wilton Library is excited to participate for the second year in the global day of giving on Tuesday, Dec. 1. The library already has momentum thanks to Coldwell Banker Cares having posted a $1,000 challenge grant for those in the community to follow suit and give on that day. Please watch for the library’s participation on Giving Tuesday and visit www.wiltonlibrary.org to make donations of any size. A gift to the library on Giving Tuesday is a gift to the community.

The library is closing at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 25 and will be closed for Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 26. Please visit www.wiltonlibrary.org for information and to register for any of the library’s virtual programming, for information about the Digital Library or any of the library’s databases. For those Wilton residents needing a library card to access the Digital Library, please call 203-762-6334 and leave a message. If anyone has questions about accessing or using the Digital Library, please email techref@wiltonlibrary.org .