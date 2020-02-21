Wilton Library Lines: Kids and the library, Candlelight Concert, Weir Farm art, caring for the land

Children add their thoughts

In honor of Wilton Library’s 125th Anniversary, children can come to the Children’s Library on Saturday, Feb. 22, from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and write up a small composition on Why Children Love Wilton Library.

Materials will be provided with assistance and suggestions given. If smaller children and their parents wish to participate, parents can do the writing for the child. The contributions will be collected and bound into a special book, which will become part of the Children’s Library Forever Collection.

This is a drop-in event; no registration is required.

Candlelight Concert

The Wilton Candlelight Concert at Wilton Congregational Church, 70 Ridgefield Road, takes place this Sunday, Feb. 23, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. with a performance by the Carion Wind Quintet. The group performs works of Liszt, Stravinsky, Shostakovich, and Ibert.

A portion of the proceeds benefits Wilton Library. For ticket information, visit wiltoncandlelightconcerts.org or call 203-762-3401.

Weir Farm artist’s exhibition

February brings Weir Farm’s Artist-in-Residence Hannah Sklar to Wilton Library for her reception on Monday, Feb. 24, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

By combining representational forms and imagery that denote the power, subjugation and performativity associated with gender, Sklar acts to implement her personal vision of an undefined spectrum of beauty and corporal strength using materials such as clay, paint, graphite and discarded sport objects to create tense assemblages.

Please see the library’s registration link for details. The program is co-sponsored by Weir Farm Art Center and Weir Farm National Historic Site and presented by Wilton Library. There is no charge. Registration is suggested.

President discussed

The Senior Center Book Discussion tackles another American president in history on Tuesday, Feb. 25, from 11 to noon. Carol Kaelin leads a discussion of Jon Meacham’s American Lion: Andrew Jackson in the White House.

Award-winning writer Jon Meacham’s definitive biography of the seventh American president won the Pulitzer Prize in 2009.

This group meets on the fourth Tuesday of each month through May. For details or to register, call 203-834-6240. The book group is held at Comstock Community Center, 180 School Road.

Helping children with strategies for success

Dr. Mary Murphy presents 10 Practical Strategies to Help Your Children Improve Their Executive Function Skills, on Wednesday, Feb. 26, from 10 a.m. to noon.

In readily understandable terms, Dr. Murphy will explain the complex topics of executive function and working memory — crucial aspects of a child's ability to be successful in school and with everyday tasks — with an emphasis on how parents can assist them in developing and implementing helpful strategies.

Licensed clinical psychologist Mary Murphy specializes in counseling executive function and academic coaching, psychological testing psychotherapy and biofeedback.

Please see the library’s website for speaker details. The program is co-sponsored by the library and SPED*NET Wilton. Registration is strongly suggested.

Caring for the land

Wilton Land Conservation Trust and Wilton Library present Putting Back What Nature Intended, on Wednesday, Feb. 26, from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

In the first part of the program, landscape contractor Pennington Marchael will talk about converting lawns into meadows; then management consultant Bill Adamsen will talk about repopulating chestnut trees in America.

Please see the library’s registration link for speaker details. Registration is suggested

Call for photography entries

FOCUS ’20, the Wilton Arts Council’s 22nd annual photography exhibit, opens on Friday, March 13, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Wilton Library.

The exhibition is open to photographers in three divisions — adults, high school students, and youths (through 8th grade) using either traditional or digital photography. The exhibit runs from Saturday, March 7 through Friday, March 27.

The drop-off dates for entries are Saturday, Feb. 29, from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Sunday, March 1, from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Awards for the judged exhibition will be given for Best of Show, Adult, High School and Youth.

Additional details, including the official FOCUS ’20 entry form, are available at www.wiltonarts.org.

To register for programs, visit www.wiltonlibrary.org and click on Events or call the Circulation Desk at 203-762-6334 for adult programs; the Children’s Library at 203-762-6336; Teen Services and Innovation Station at 203-762-6342.