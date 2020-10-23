Wilton Library Lines: Kids and suffrage, jazz age, recipes

Wilton Library staff member Lesley Keogh will channel her inner Elizabeth Cady Stanton, a founding mother of the Women's Suffrage Movement in the program "Live with Elizabeth Cady Stanton."

Book club chat for kids

The library’s Virtual Book Club for kids in grades 4-7 will be held Saturday, Oct. 24, from 1 to 2 p.m. via Zoom.

The idea was conceived by Girl Scout Emily Johnson, and the library is pitching in to help her pursue her love of reading and talking with other kids about it. This week’s book is “A Tangle of Knots” by Lisa Graff. A new book will be chosen at this meeting.

Registration is required in order to receive the Zoom link. Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org to register. Any questions about the program may be sent to aszabo@wiltonlibrary.org.

Create a creature

On Saturday, Oct. 24, from 2 to 3 p.m., Rick Stromoski returns to the library (virtually) for his Draw Some Monsters program. Kids will learn how to draw creatures such as Frankenstein’s monster, the Wolfman and Dracula.

Registration is required so that the Zoom link can be sent to registrants the morning of the program. Kids just need a pile of papers and drawing utensils (pencils, crayons or markers). Visit wiltonlibrary.org to register. Questions may be sent to lkeogh@wiltonlibrary.org.

Soup’s on

The Cookbook Connection: A Virtual Recipe Swap talks about all things soup Tuesday, Oct. 27, from 5 to 6 p.m. Attendees can dig out family recipes or delve into any of the library’s digital cookbooks and share recipes.

Registration is required and space is limited. Participants must have a Zoom account in order to receive the email link to the program. Visit wiltonlibrary.org to register. Please email slauricella@wiltonlibrary.org with any questions.

Wilton Reads 2020 book discussion

Professional book discussion leader Susan Boyar discusses Wilton Library’s Wilton Reads 2020 selection, “Tales of the Jazz Age” by F. Scott Fitzgerald, Wednesday, Oct. 28, from noon to 1:30 p.m. Participants may bring lunch.

Registration is required in order to receive the Zoom link. Another discussion will be held by Boyar on Tuesday, Nov. 3, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. for those who cannot make this noontime session. Visit wiltonlibrary.org to register. Any questions may be sent to kzeibak@wiltonlibrary.org. A few free books may still be available at the drive-thru window as of this writing.

Kids get their Halloween on

The library has two Halloween programs being held virtually for kids, beginning with Spooky Storytelling on Wednesday, Oct. 28, from 4 to 5 p.m. Librarians will tell stories to kids in grades k-5 via Zoom.

Kids in pre-k through grade 5 will get a chance to show off their costumes in Virtual Halloween on Friday, Oct. 30, from 3 to 4 p.m. Miss Andrea and Mrs. Keogh will tell some slightly scary stories.

Registration is required for both programs. Visit wiltonlibrary.org to register. Zoom links will be emailed the morning of the programs. Please email any questions to lkeogh@wiltonlibrary.org.

Kids and suffrage

In honor of the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment with women gaining the right to vote, Wilton Library will be hosting a virtual program with Elizabeth Cady Stanton (aka Mrs. Keogh, library staff). “Live with Elizabeth Cady Stanton” takes place virtually Thursday, Oct. 29, from 4 to 4:30 p.m.

One of the Founding Mothers of the Women’s Suffrage Movement, Elizabeth Cady Stanton will tell her story and answer questions from the audience.

Children in grades k and up and adults are invited. Registration is required in order for participants to receive the Zoom link on the day of the program. Please visit wiltonlibrary.org to register. Questions may be emailed to lkeogh@wiltonlibrary.org .

More Wilton Reads 2020

Guest lecturer Mark Schenker of Yale College presents a virtual program for the Wilton Reads 2020 community read, “Wilton Reads — F. Scott Fitzgerald and The Jazz Age with Mark Schenker,” on Saturday, Oct. 31, from 3 to 4 p.m.

Schenker will discuss F. Scott Fitzgerald’s life and work in the 1920s. Through the lens of “Tales of the Jazz Age” (1922), Schenker will examine how Fitzgerald depicted the period in his fiction and how it came to represent his personal life.

Schenker has been at Yale College since 1990 and is currently a senior associate dean of the College and Dean of Academic Affairs.

Please see the registration link for more speaker and program details. Registration is required in order to receive the Zoom link. Visit wiltonlibrary.org to register.

