Wilton Library Lines: Kid fun, adult fun

All items borrowed from Wilton Library prior to March 18 are due back by July 31. They must be returned to the blue pins, not the drive-thru window.

Children’s summer fun

The children’s summer reading program, Imagine Your Story, is in full swing with kids receiving beads for their brag necklaces. Registration is on the website and the kids receive their beads through the drive-thru window when they achieve their goals. Activities this week include story times, both virtual and prerecorded, with more programs highlighted below.

The live story times are Big Kid Story Time Live with Miss Andrea Monday, Aug. 3, from 3 to 3:30 p.m. for kids ages 4-6 years. Police Officer Story Time Live with a Wilton police officer is Thursday, Aug. 6, from 10 to 10:30 a.m. for kids ages 4 and up. Also on Thursday is Bedtime Story Time Live with Miss Amy from 7 to 7:30 p.m. for kids ages 4 and up.

Prerecorded story times are Story Time with Miss Amy Tuesday, Aug. 4 with a new recording at 10:15 a.m. for children ages 1-4 years. Story Time with Miss Andrea is Wednesday, Aug. 5 with a new recording at 11 a.m. also for children ages 1-4 years. Mother Goose on the Loose with Mrs. Keogh has a new recording Thursday, Aug. 6, at 11 a.m. for children 6 months to two years with their caregivers. The prerecorded story times may be found on the library’s YouTube channel, WiltonLibraryStreams, along with all the previous weeks’ recordings.

All of the live story time programs are held on Zoom and require registration so that participants can receive the links in advance. Questions may be emailed to aszabo@wiltonlibrary.org.

Kept in stitches

The crafters of Stitch Time for Knitters & Crocheters get together on Zoom this month Mondays, Aug. 3, 17, 24 and 31, from 1 to 2 p.m. This group meets virtually and welcomes any new members.

Registrants bring their own projects and can ask questions of the group or just chill, create and participate in the conversations. Registration is required so that the Zoom link may be sent via email.

More summer fun for kids

Kids can take part in a book club, crafts, a drawing class and more. Each Tuesday, Aug. 4, 11 and 18, from 3 to 3:45 p.m., kids in grades 2-4 can enjoy talking about books they have read this summer in What’s Up Book Club. A librarian will join in and offer up suggestions as well.

Crafternoon Kids Live continues Thursday, Aug. 6, from 3:30 to 4 p.m. with kids in grades K through 5 making fairy dolls this week. Notification will be sent to registrants that their craft kits are ready for pick up at the drive-thru window. Some at-home supplies such as glue and scissors are needed. Please check the registration link for details.

Cartoon Drawing with Emma over Zoom takes place Friday, Aug. 7, from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. for kids in grades 3-5. This session usually fills up quickly, so early registration is suggested. All the kids need for this one is some paper, pencils, coloring medium (crayons, watercolors, colored pencils), and imagination.

These virtual programs all take place on Zoom. Registration is required in advance so that the Zoom links may be sent to participants. Questions may be emailed to aszabo@wiltonlibrary.org.

Some adult cooking fun

The Cookbook Connection: A Virtual Recipe Swap gets together this week for some fun appetizers Tuesday, Aug. 4, from 5 to 6 p.m.

This group of foodies loves to share their recipes from ancestral family secrets to delicious finds from new cookbooks. The dishes are created and shared virtually, along with the drinks and the fun.

Registration is required so the Zoom link can be sent in advance.

Hoopla dee hoopla da

In a big “twist” this summer, kids can enjoy a fun activity with Live with Hoopla! Wednesday, Aug. 5, from 3 to 4 p.m. BringtheHoopla provides programming for children in grades K and up using hoops as a form of play, exercise and learning.

This is a virtual program so registration is required. Zoom links will be emailed to all registrants shortly before the start of the program.

iPhone photo workshop for adults

A recent teen program generated interest in adults so the library has just added an iPhone Photography 2-Day Workshop for Adults. Professional photographer, Peggy Garbus, runs the two-session online workshop on iPhone photography Wednesday, Aug. 5, from 3 to 4:30 p.m. and Aug. 12, from 3 to 4 p.m.

Participants learn about the basic functions of the iPhone, explore what makes a great photo and how to achieve it. In between week one and two, all students will venture outside start experimenting on their own photos.

Registrants must have an iPhone, preferably version 7.0 and up. Space is limited, registration is required, along with a Zoom account. Please visit wiltonlibrary.org to register. Prior to the workshop, an email will be sent requiring confirmation of attendance. A Zoom link will be sent the morning of the first session to all those who confirmed. The program is supported by the Amadeo Family. Questions may be emailed to slauricella@wiltonlibrary.org.

Borrowed items are due back

All items borrowed prior to March 18 are due back by July 31 so as not to incur any fees. The items must be returned to the blue bin in the library’s parking lot. For the safety of all, returned items cannot be accepted at the drive-thru window.

Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org for information and to register for any of the library’s virtual programming, for information about Digital Library or any of the library’s databases. For those needing a library card, call 203-762-6334 and leave a message. If anyone has questions about accessing or using the Digital Library, email techref@wiltonlibrary.org.