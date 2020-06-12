Wilton Library Lines: Jobs, cooking, brain matter

Wilton Library is offering virtual programs on finding a job, cooking, and what happens to one's brain during stressful events like the pandemic.

New job series begins

The coronavirus has created not only a health crisis, but an unemployment crisis as well. The library is offering a three-part series, Find a Job — Wilton Library Can Help!, that will assist people in becoming well informed about job search resources that are available for free through the library’s website with a Wilton Library card.

The first virtual session, “Live Help for All Stages of Job Hunting with JobNow,” begins Tuesday, June 16, with all the sessions running from noon to 1 p.m. This program features Diane Bizzle from JobNow. JobNow connects users with online career coaches to assist them during all stages of their job searches. Job seekers can receive personalized one-on-one advice from experienced career coaches to help with job searches, resume writing, and preparing candidates for job interviews.

The second virtual session is on June 23 with “Uncover the Hidden Job Market with ReferenceUSA.” TJ Pridell from ReferenceUSA, will assist job seekers to identify a wealth of information that will help them expand their opportunities in the job market. ReferenceUSA allows users to research area businesses and apply to available job openings, create marketing plans, and provides helpful tips on how to strengthen their resumes.

The last session on June 23 is “Get a Skills Upgrade with Lynda.com.” Melissa Baker, Wilton Library’s media and digital services librarian, will deliver the overview of this important resource. Lynda.com includes career-path guidance, tutorials on interviewing and negotiating salary, and thousands of video courses on every kind of software, all with the ability to easily post a course-completion certificate on Linkedin.com.

Registration is required individually for all three sessions and space is limited. Participants must have a Zoom account. An email link will be provided to all registrants prior to the sessions. For questions about JobNow, Reference USA, or Lynda.com, contact Melissa Baker at mbaker@wiltonlibrary.org. To register and for program details, visit www.wiltonlibrary.org.

What’s cookin’?

The library’s popular program, The Cookbook Connection: A Virtual Recipe Swap, is cooking up some delicious dishes Tuesday, June 16, from 5 to 6 p.m. This foodie gathering allows attendees to test out new recipes or recreate their favorites and share with the group. Just in time for warm weather, summer salads and light dishes are on the menu. It’s a virtual “show and tell” and includes some bragging and divulging of everything from old family recipes to newfound eBook cookbook recipes.

Registration is required and space is limited. Participants must have Zoom accounts. The Zoom link will be emailed to registrants prior to the session. Please register at www.wiltonlibrary.org. Any questions may be directed to Susan Lauricella at slauricella@wiltonlibrary.org.

Chilling with Amy

Zooming with Amy Zentangle Art Workshop is Wednesday, June 17, from 2 to 3:30 p.m.

Amy Lilien-Harper, a library staff member, is a certified Zentangle art instructor, who teaches each step very methodically, creating beautiful patterns in simple steps. The session works for anyone ages 13 to adult, from beginner to experienced artists.

The library’s registration link has a list of supplies that may be purchased in advance, or people can just use whatever they have around the house. Registration is required so that an email with the Zoom link can be sent in advance of the session. Please register at www.wiltonlibrary.org. Any questions may be directed to Susan Lauricella at slauricella@wiltonlibrary.org.

Head case

With the extended stress of the health crisis and the lockdown, people may be starting to feel that they are becoming more forgetful, disorganized and find they can’t concentrate. There is a reason for this loss of function. Dr. Betsy Stone will examine what is causing this phenomenon in the program, Your Brain on COVID-19, Wednesday, June 17, from 5 to 6 p.m. This is an interactive and engaging virtual discussion of brains under stress. She will discuss what's happening in people’s heads.

Stone is a retired psychologist who lectures widely on issues of resilience, stress and the lives of families.

Registration is required to receive the Zoom meeting invitation, which will be emailed on the day of the program. Please visit www.wiltonlibrary.org to register. Please email Michael Bellacosa with any questions at mbellacosa@wiltonlibrary.org.

What’s yours is mime

Joy Workshop is an entertaining, interactive activity with renowned mime Robert Rivest Friday, June 19, from 3 to 3:45 p.m. for children in grades K and up. Rivest will share his mind-body health practice of joyful living using a combination of mindfulness, laughter yoga, qigong, mime and dance.

This is a virtual program using Zoom to interact. A Zoom link will be emailed shortly before the start of the program. Registration is required. Please visit www.wiltonlibrary.org to register. Any questions may be sent to Andrea Szabo at aszabo@wiltonlibrary.org.

Please visit www.wiltonlibrary.org for information and to register for any of the library’s virtual programming, for information about Digital Library or any of the library’s databases. For those Wilton residents needing a library card to access the Digital Library, please call 203-762-6334 and leave a message. If anyone has questions about accessing or using the Digital Library, please email reference@wiltonlibrary.org.