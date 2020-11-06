Wilton Library Lines: Jazzy wrapup, cursive, yummy dessert

Wilton Reads jazzy wrap-up

Kids and their families are invited to listen to Airborne Jazz, as Wilton Reads 2020 wraps up its programming on Saturday, Nov. 7, from 2 to 3 p.m. The Airborne Jazz Trio will share its energetic, contemporary jazz as well as educate about jazz as a musical art form. Airborne is a multi-cultural Contemporary Jazz group from New Haven. Formed in the 1980s, these veterans of jazz celebrate years of recordings, jazz festivals, concerts, clubs and have toured around the world. Airborne has many award winning and chart topping CDs and has received worldwide airplay and international acclaim. Airborne was awarded a Merit of Honor by the World Peace Organization for Excellence in World Music and as Humanitarians. Registration is required in order to receive the Zoom link for this virtual concert. To register, visit www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Book group meets

Wilton Library Readers get together on the Zoom application to discuss the book titled: “Maggie Brown and Others: Stories” on Wednesday, Nov. 11, Veterans Day from 12 to 1:30 p.m. Professional book discussion leader Susan Boyar will lead the virtual chat about the book by Peter Orner, an author. The library has copies of the printed book, as well as an eBook and an eAudiobook available through its Digital Library. Space is limited and registration is required. An email link will be provided to all registrants a few days before the meeting. To register, please visit www.wiltonlibrary.org. Questions may be emailed to kzeibak@wiltonlibrary.org.

Ultimate cursive writing

The library is offering an introduction to the art of beautiful writing with the virtual program, “Calligraphy for Beginners: An Introduction to the Italian Hand” on Wednesday, Nov. 11, Veterans Day, from 3 to 4 p.m. Participants will learn some basic strokes, how to determine the best height for letters based on the pen nib and a few other tips to get them started on writing in the Italian Hand. It's a great way to personalize a card, gift tags or name cards. Attendees will need a pen with a chiseled felt tip in either a 2mm or 3mm nib width, white copy paper, pencil and ruler, special lined paper specific to the nib width that will be used. The program is for ages 18+. Registration is required and space is limited. A link to the program will be provided the morning of the session. Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org for specific purchasing suggestions and to register.

Kids create a yummy dessert

Kids in grades three and up are invited to join the fun in the program, “Apple Bites with Katie Shepherd,” on Wednesday, Nov. 11, Veterans Day, from 4 to 5 p.m. Katie, a registered dietitian from Food Explorers, will show the kids how to bake Apple Crumb Bars. This dessert is perfect for fall and winter holiday dinners; it has a layer of caramelized apples on top of a delicious cookie crust with a streusel on top. Please see the library’s website at www.wiltonlibrary.org for the ingredients needed and to register. Registration is required to receive the Zoom link. Kids should be supervised. Please email lkeogh@wiltonlibrary.org with any questions.

Please visit www.wiltonlibrary.org for information and to register for any of the library’s virtual programming, for information about Digital Library or any of the library’s databases. For those Wilton residents needing a library card to access the Digital Library, please call 203-762-6334 and leave a message. If anyone has questions about accessing or using the Digital Library, please email reference@wiltonlibrary.org.