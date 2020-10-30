Wilton Library Lines: Jazzy art, jazzy life, jazzy music

F. Scott Fitzgerald, shown with his wife Zelda, personifies the Jazz Age, the subject of numerous programs at Wilton Library. F. Scott Fitzgerald, shown with his wife Zelda, personifies the Jazz Age, the subject of numerous programs at Wilton Library. Photo: Time Life Pictures / Time & Life Pictures /Getty Image Photo: Time Life Pictures / Time & Life Pictures /Getty Image Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Wilton Library Lines: Jazzy art, jazzy life, jazzy music 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Teen artists jazz it up

The last call for the Teen Jazzy Art Contest entries is Saturday, Oct. 31, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the library’s lobby.

As a part of the library’s Wilton Reads 2020 programming, teens are encouraged to design a mock book jacket or vinyl album cover depicting a jazz scene anywhere from the 1920s up to the present, or a famous jazz artist. There will be prizes awarded.

Information and entry forms are at www.wiltonlibrary.org. The program is sponsored by the John and Patricia Curran Teen Fund.

Halloween fun

Kids in pre-k through fifth grade get to show off their creative costumes in “Virtual Halloween” Friday, Oct. 30, from 3 to 4 p.m. They will share slightly scary stories with Miss Andrea and Mrs. Keogh.

Registration is required. A Zoom link will be sent the day of the program. Please email any questions to lkeogh@wiltonlibrary.org. Visit wiltonlibrary.org to register.

Jazz age author examined

Mark Schenker of Yale College will discuss F. Scott Fitzgerald’s life and work in the 1920s in the program, “F. Scott Fitzgerald and The Jazz Age” Saturday, Oct. 31, from 3 to 4 p.m.

In this virtual program, Schenker will discuss Fitzgerald’s work through the lens of the Wilton Reads 2020 selection, “Tales of the Jazz Age.”

Schenker is a regular guest lecturer at the library. He has been at Yale College since 1990 and is currently a senior associate dean of the college and dean of academic affairs.

Please see the registration link for more speaker and program details. Registration is required in order to receive the Zoom link. Visit wiltonlibrary.org to register.

Chess time

Matthew Shirvell continues his instruction in “Virtual Chess Club” Tuesdays, Nov. 3, 10, 17 and 24, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Each week kids in kindergarten and up learn new strategies and then they are paired on Chess.com to practice playing.

Shirvell is a USCF tournament director who has helped run events such as the 2020 Connecticut State Grade Championships with over 90 participants.

Registration is required for each session; there is no fee. Please see the library’s registration link at wiltonlibrary.org for details and to register. Please call or email Andrea Szabo with any questions at 203-762-6336 or aszabo@wiltonlibrary.org.

Jazz book group

For anyone looking for alternative programming on Election Night, the library is offering “Book Discussion — Tales of the Jazz Age” Tuesday, Nov. 3, from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Professional book discussion leader Susan Boyar discusses Wilton Library’s Wilton Reads 2020 selection, “Tales of the Jazz Age,” by F. Scott Fitzgerald. Attendees may sip the beverage of their choice from the comfort of their homes as the group travels back to the Jazz Age.

Registration is required in order to receive the Zoom link. To register, visit wiltonlibrary.org.

De-stressing home learning

Schooling at home and homeschooling are different, but there’s also a lot of overlap. Parents can get some tips and tricks for remote learning from 20-year homeschool veteran Linda Hincks in the program, “Remote Learning — Tips & Tricks to Lessen the Stress,” Wednesday, Nov. 4, from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

She will talk about how to relieve overscheduling stress and revive energy for learning. Participants are encouraged to bring their questions and concerns to the virtual program, to make it more personal and useful to attendees.

Registration is required in order to receive the Zoom link. To register, visit wiltonlibrary.org.

Jazz age music explored

Professor Gil Harel will discuss the cross-pollination that occurred between jazz and classical music in the early 20th century in the program, “Jazz, Classical Music, and the Third Stream” Thursday, Nov. 5, from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

This program is part of Wilton Reads 2020 and is based on the selection, “Tales of the Jazz Age.” Dr. Harel will be casting a spotlight on composers ranging from Paul Whiteman to George Gershwin, Igor Stravinsky, Leonard Bernstein, and Dave Brubeck’s mentor Darius Milhaud. Dr. Harel is a musicologist and music theorist whose interests include styles ranging from the western classical repertoire to jazz.

Please see the registration link for program and speaker details. Registration is required in order to receive the Zoom link. To register, vusit wiltonlibrary.org.

Jazz for kids

Kids and their families are invited to Airborne Jazz as part of Wilton Reads 2020 Saturday, Nov. 7, from 2 to 3 p.m. The Airborne Jazz Trio will share their contemporary jazz as well as educate about jazz as a musical art form.

Please see the registration link for program and speaker details. Registration is required in order to receive the Zoom link. To register, visit wiltonlibrary.org.

Please visit www.wiltonlibrary.org for information and to register for any of the library’s virtual programming, for information about Digital Library or any of the library’s databases. For those Wilton residents needing a library card to access the Digital Library, please call 203-762-6334. If anyone has questions about accessing or using the Digital Library, please email techref@wiltonlibrary.org.