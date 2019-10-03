Wilton Library Lines — Jazz, flu shots, self-awareness and art

Jazz series

The Renee Rosnes Duo featuring jazz pianist Renee Rosnes and virtuoso bassist Peter Washington perform in a Hot & Cool: Jazz at the Brubeck Room concert on Sunday, Oct. 6, from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

An informal reception follows the concert.

All of the Hot & Cool concerts are funded by the William and Karen Tell Foundation with special thanks to Ed and Catherine Romer, and Chris and Tish Brubeck.

Suggested donation is $10. Advance registration is recommended. For details, visit the library’s registration link. Pre-registrants should arrive by 3:50 p.m. to be guaranteed seating; wait-listed and walk-in registrants will be admitted after 3:50 p.m. if space is available.

Flu shot clinic

Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County and the library are sponsoring a flu shot clinic Monday, Oct. 7, from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Flu shots are available to anyone age 4 and older. A parent or legal guardian must accompany persons under age 18.

No appointments are needed; the vaccines are provided on a first-come, first-served basis. People are reminded to wear sleeves that roll up easily and to bring their insurance cards with them.

The cost of the flu vaccine is $50 payable by cash or check, or it can be billed directly to Aetna, Anthem, Connecticare, Harvard Pilgrim, Multi Plan, Wellcare or Medicare Part B. High dose vaccine is available to persons age 65 or older who would like it instead of the regular dose vaccine. The cost of the high dose vaccine is $70. For more information, call the Flu Info-line at 203-762-8958, ext. 444.

STEM reading and crafts

Children in first and second grades will listen to stories from read-a-loud picture books and follow up with a STEM-related craft in the Storybook STEM Series, on Thursdays, Oct. 10 and 24, from 4 to 5 p.m. The children will hear The Most Magnificent Thing by Ashley Spire (Oct. 10) and The Magic Hat by Mem Fox (Oct. 24).

The program is supported by the Amadeo Family. Registration is required; there is no fee.

Her-Self Awareness lecture

The Wilton Domestic Violence Task Force presents Her-Self Awareness Lecture, on Thursday, Oct. 10, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. This presentation trains young people on how to use situational awareness to identify pre-incident indicators that can result in dangerous situations. The presentation also provides strategies on how to be an informed and active bystander to thwart what could potentially be a dangerous situation. The goal is to teach young women and girls how to trust and follow their instincts and pay attention to that gut feeling.

The speaker is Donna Cimarelli, CEO and co-founder of the Maren Sanchez Home Foundation. Donna was the mother of Maren Sanchez, a teenager killed in Milford.

The program is sponsored by Wilton Library, the Wilton Domestic Violence Task Force and Wilton Teen PeaceWorks. For details, see the library’s registration link. There is no charge, but registration is recommended.

Art by the letter

Art Spaces in Fairfield County Libraries, a consortium of 13 libraries that offer curated visual art exhibitions, presents “Art & Text” — a united exhibition featuring the work of local and regional artists.

Each library within the consortium will highlight one or more artists whose works reflect their unique perspectives on the exhibition’s theme. Wilton Library’s exhibition reception takes place on Friday, Oct. 11, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The featured artists in the library’s exhibition are Peggy Dembicer (Avon), Charles Herbstreith (Wilton), Ed MacEwen (Wilton), Nancy Moore (Ridgefield), Erin Nazzaro (Redding), Eileen Panepinto (Weston), Bonnie Sailer (Newtown), Jean Tock (Carmel, NY), Liz Ward (Weston), Marian Wulffleff (Wilton) and artists represented by Rhonda Brown and Tom Grotta of browngrotta arts in Wilton.

The reception is free and open to the public. The exhibition runs through Nov. 7. A majority of the works will be available for purchase with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the library. The Wilton Bulletin is the media sponsor.

To register for programs, visit www.wiltonlibrary.org and click on Events or call the Circulation Desk at 203-762-6334 for adult programs; the Children’s Library at 203-762-6336; Teen Services and Innovation Station at 203-762-6342.