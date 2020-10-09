Wilton Library Lines: Italian cooking, Medicare, knitting

Wilton Library’s mascot hippo greets patrons with a reminder to wear a mask for Express Services appointments. Wilton Library’s mascot hippo greets patrons with a reminder to wear a mask for Express Services appointments. Photo: The Wilton Library Photo: The Wilton Library Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Wilton Library Lines: Italian cooking, Medicare, knitting 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Buon appetito!

Sally Maraventano, chef and founder of Cuciana Casalinga, a home-based Italian cooking school, shares her tips and recipes in the program, Italian Cooking with Sally Maraventano, Tuesday, Oct. 13, from 3 to 4:30 p.m.

In this virtual program, Maraventano will discuss how to make two simple fall soups (Zuppa alla Toscana and Minestrone al Pesto) and baked Ciabatta.

Maraventano studied Italian language and culture at Georgetown University’s School of Languages and Linguistics and the University of Florence, Italy. For more than 20 years, she has been a member of International Association of Culinary Professionals, and teaches “homestyle” Italian cooking in her adult and children’s classes.

Online registration is required and space is limited. An email requiring confirmation will be sent a few days prior to the event and the Zoom link will be sent the morning of the presentation. Questions may be emailed to slauricella@wiltonlibrary.org. To register, visit wiltonlibrary.org.

Book group gathers virtually

Toni Morrison’s Beloved will be discussed in the Wilton Library Readers monthly book group Wednesday, Oct. 14, from noon to 1:30 p.m. The group will be facilitated by book discussion leader Susan Boyar in this Zoom meeting.

Space is limited and registration is required. An email link will be provided to all registrants a few days before the meeting. To register, visit wiltonlibrary.org. Questions may be emailed to kzeibak@wiltonlibrary.org.

Artistic doodling

Amy Lilien-Harper, Wilton Library’s certified Zentangle instructor, presents her Zentangle Art Workshop Wednesday, Oct. 14, from 3:30 to 5 p.m.

This meditative art form uses simple steps to teach practitioners how to create beautiful patterns. The program is for adults and teens, ages 13+.

Registration is required and space is limited. An email link will be provided to all registrants prior to the session. Please email slauricella@wiltonlibrary.org with any questions. Visit wiltonlibrary.org to register and for program details including suggested supplies needed.

Medicare 101

Online Medicare Bootcamp will be held Thursday, Oct. 15, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. The program is designed for those who will be signing up for Medicare in the near future. There will be a brief presentation by Nancy Lombard, long-term options specialist and CHOICES counselor for the Southwest CT Agency on Aging.

There is no charge. Registration is required in order to receive the Zoom link. Visit wiltonlibrary.org to register. Any questions about the program may be sent to mbellacosa@wiltonlibrary.org.

Personal poetry readings

The next CT Poetry Society Workshop takes place Friday, Oct. 16, from 10:30 to noon using Zoom. Participants are asked to share some poetry that they have written by reading it aloud to the group.

Poets should email a copy of their poems to Ray Rauth at rayrauth@optonline.net. He will distribute the poems to the group shortly before the session.

To facilitate discussion, space is strictly limited to 15 attendees. Registration is required in order to receive the Zoom invitation link. To register, visit www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Fall is perfect for knitting

Stitch Time for Knitters & Crocheters will be on Zoom, Monday, Oct. 19, from 1 to 2 p.m. This group gets together regularly and shares their creations, allows participants to seek advice, and chat about anything while working on their own projects.

Registration is required in order to receive the Zoom invitation link. Please feel free to email cbenjamin@wiltonlibrary.org with any questions. To register, visit wiltonlibrary.org.

Open for express service

This is a reminder to everyone that in addition to the drive-thru window service, the library is now open for Express Services, Mondays through Saturdays, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. by appointment only.

Patrons may browse and borrow new books, Quick Pick selections, book group books, large print books, audiobooks, music CDs, DVDs and puzzles. The Children’s Library, Teen Services and adult internet computers also will be available by appointment during these times.

The phone numbers to make appointments are as follows: adult appointments and adult computer sessions, call 203-762-6350; Children’s Library appointments (ages 8+, limited to a family of five), call 203-762-6336; and Teen Services appointments, call 203-762-6342. Drive-Thru Window service hours remain Mondays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Details may be found on the library’s website at wiltonlibrary.org.

The library will be closed Monday, Oct. 12 for Columbus Day. Please visit www.wiltonlibrary.org for information and to register for any of the library’s virtual programming, for information about Digital Library or any of the library’s databases. For those Wilton residents needing a library card to access the Digital Library, please call 203-762-6334 and leave a message. If anyone has questions about accessing or using the Digital Library, please email techref@wiltonlibrary.org.