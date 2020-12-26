Wilton Library Lines: Inspiration, books, service hours

Inspiration for the New Year

Noted mime Robert Rivest is conducting a fun workshop, Inspired Mime Movements for 2021, on Monday, Dec. 28, from 4 to 5 p.m. Designed for children in kindergarten, and the upper grades and their parents, Rivest will show participants relaxation techniques and demonstrate how some of the simplest movements can bring joy. This inspirational workshop is on the Zoom application. Registration is required. Zoom links will be send to registrants on the day of the program. Please email Lesley Keogh at lkeogh@wiltonlibrary.org with any questions and visit www.wiltonlibrary.org to register.

eBooks and eAudiobooks in one place

The library has merged all of its eBooks and eAudiobooks into one resource - Overdrive and its Libby app. All the eBooks and eAudiobooks that had been found on the RBdigital service are now available in Overdrive and the Libby by OverDrive app. For patrons who have already been enjoying Overdrive and the Libby app, there will be no change, other than that more great titles will be available for borrowing. At present, patrons can continue to use RBdigital to access eMagazines and Acorn TV. Patrons will be notified when those resources move to OverDrive/Libby in 2021. A Wilton Library card is required to access these services. Video tutorials and helpful hints about using OverDrive and the Libby app can be found on the library’s website at www.wiltonlibrary.org under Digital Library, then eBooks, eAudiobooks and then eMagazines. Questions may be sent to techref@wiltonlibrary.org.

Service hours update

Beginning this week, the library has expanded its drive-thru window hours as follows: Mondays through Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Fridays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Additionally, due to the current spike in COVID-19 cases and out of an abundance of caution, Express Services appointment hours have been suspended. Express Services appointments will resume following an assessment of the COVID-19 conditions resulting from holiday gatherings. This action is being taken in order to keep patrons, the community, and library employees safe.

During the library’s holiday recess, the building will also undergo a planned deep cleaning. Please note the library, including the drive-thru window, will be closed on Dec. 24, 25, 31 and Jan. 1.

Tax code helps Friends

So many people make their annual Friends Appeal gifts because they love the library and want to support the library’s work. Now there is even more incentive with a temporary charitable deduction that has been enacted for 2020. This deduction will allow taxpayers who do not currently itemize their deductions to claim a charitable deduction for cash donations up to $300 through Dec. 31. Additionally, adjusted gross income limits (AGI) on charitable donations are suspended or increased for cash gifts made by individuals and corporations. In other words, taxpayers who itemize are eligible to take charitable deductions up to 100 percent of their AGI for the current 2020 tax year. Everyone’s support is greatly appreciated. Donations fund every item in the library’s collection, as well as all the programs and services offered, since the library is not a fully tax supported municipal library. Gifts may be made on the library’s website at www.wiltonlibrary.org by Dec. 31 to be counted for 2020. Questions may be directed to the library’s development director, Courtney Lilly, at clilly@wiltonlibrary.org, and, or 203-762-6323.

Inclement weather

The area’s first snowfall hit hard and caught many off guard so now is the time to keep library closing information handy. Patrons who have registered for the library’s newsletters will be notified by emails regarding library closings, delayed openings and cancellations. To sign up for newsletters, visit the library’s website at www.wiltonlibrary.org. Additionally, the library’s status may be found on several media outlets and websites. The TV stations notified are News 12 Connecticut (Optimum), WFSB TV3, WTNH TV8 and WVIT NBCConnecticut (app and website); radio station WEBE 108 carries the library’s notifications. An automated message will be posted on the library’s phone line (203-762-3950) and an updated message will be carried on the library’s website (www.wiltonlibrary.org). Patrons can also follow the library at twitter.com/wiltonlibrary, along with postings on Facebook.com (search Wilton Library Association). Patrons also may register with www.cancellations.com and www.ctweather.com to receive e-mail notifications of cancellations, delays or early closings. Should the physical building need to close during storms, patrons may still send inquiries to reference librarians at reference@wiltonlibrary.org or by calling 203-762-6350.

Please note: The library will be closed Thursday and Friday, Dec. 24 and 25 for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, and Thursday, Dec. 31 and Friday, Jan. 1 for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Please visit www.wiltonlibrary.org for information and to register for any of the library’s virtual programming, for information about the library’s Digital Library or any of the library’s databases. For those Wilton residents needing a library card to access the Digital Library, please call 203-762-6334 and leave a message. If anyone has questions about accessing or using the Digital Library, please email techref@wiltonlibrary.org.