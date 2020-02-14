Wilton Library Lines: Innovation Station, treaties, kids and the library

Jean-Pierre Lavielle will give the last of a series of lectures on World War I when his topic will be the Treaties of Sèvres and Lausanne. Lavielle will speak on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, 7 p.m., at Wilton Library. less Jean-Pierre Lavielle will give the last of a series of lectures on World War I when his topic will be the Treaties of Sèvres and Lausanne. Lavielle will speak on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, 7 p.m., at Wilton ... more Photo: File Photo / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: File Photo / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Wilton Library Lines: Innovation Station, treaties, kids and the library 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

How does the garden grow?

Daryl Beyers, an expert from the New York Botanical Garden, is coming to the library on Tuesday, Feb. 18, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. to talk about his book, The New Gardener’s Handbook. The New Gardener’s Handbook is a comprehensive overview of the fundamentals of gardening, based on the introductory gardening class that Beyers teaches at NYBG.

Please see the library’s website for speaker details. A Q&A will follow the talk. There is no charge. Books will be available for purchase and signing courtesy of Elm Street Books, New Canaan. Registration is highly recommended.

World War I treaties

Wilton resident Jean-Pierre Lavielle presents The Treaties of Sèvres and Lausanne — Case Studies of Diplomatic Nonsense on Thursday, Feb. 20, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. This is the final lecture in the series about World War I and its aftermath.

Ninety-nine years ago a treaty was signed in Sèvres, a Paris suburb, to reshape the Middle East from the ashes of the Ottoman Empire. The plan collapsed, yet it casts a very long shadow since it explains the current explosive situation of the Middle East.

Please see the library’s website for details. Jean-Pierre studied philosophy and law in France at the University of Bordeaux with further legal studies at New York University’s Law School. He moved from Paris to Wilton with his wife Gail in 2002. Registration is recommended.

Children share thoughts

In honor of Wilton Library’s 125th Anniversary, children can participate in a special event, Why Children Love Wilton Library, on Saturday, Feb. 22, from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Children will come to the Children’s Library and write up a small composition on why they love Wilton Library.

Materials will be provided and assistance and suggestions given. If smaller children and their parents wish to participate, parents can do the writing for the child. The contributions will be collected and bound into a special book, which will become part of the Wilton Children’s Library Forever Collection.

This is a drop-in program with no registration required.

Call for photography entries

The Wilton Arts Council Focus ’20 Photography Exhibition is being held at the library from March 7 through 27 with the opening reception on Friday, March 13.

Those wishing to enter the judged exhibition should bring their works to Wilton Library on Saturday, Feb. 29 from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Sunday, March 1, from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Photographs submitted must be original photos taken by the entrant. Two photos at least 8” x 10” must be submitted framed and wired for hanging. Photos will be judged in the categories of adults, high school students, youths (through eighth grade) and Best in Show, using either traditional or digital.

For more details, sponsors and entry forms, please visit www.wiltonarts.org or call 203-834-9986. The library receives a portion of the proceeds on all photographs sold.

Innovation Station sessions

The library’s Innovation Station is available for people to learn new skills or catch up on old projects using the electronic embroidery machine, the Cricuit die cutter, or even the digital slide maker and VHS converter.

The sessions taking place this week are: New Life for Old Videos, Friday, Feb. 14, 10 a.m. to noon; Making Gifts with the Cricut Die Cutter, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2 to 4 p.m.; Making Gifts with the Cricut Die Cutter, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 10 a.m. to noon; Enhancing Your Pictures with Photoshop, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2 to 4 p.m.; Scanning Slides into Digital Images, Thursday, Feb. 20, 6 to 7:30 p.m.; Make Fun Buttons!, Friday, Feb. 21, 4 to 5:30 p.m.; and Electronic Embroidery, Saturday, Feb. 22, 10 a.m. to noon.

All of the programs require registration. Participants must have a valid CT Library card and signed Innovation Station Agreement form that should be brought to the workshops. The agreement form can be downloaded and printed from the library’s website at www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Carpeting upgrade

The library is replacing some worn carpeting beginning today with a project completion date by Feb. 24. The bulk of the project will be handled at night after hours therefore the impact to patrons will be minimal.

During that time, patrons may find some things have been moved temporarily. Everything will be back in order after Feb. 24. Reference librarians are available to help people find materials if they are out of place.

The library thanks everyone for their patience and understanding.

Valentine’s Day gifts

For people needing a quick, “I’m thinking of you” gift for Valentine’s Day, the library has some pristine books and DVDs perfect for the occasion available for sale on the gallery bookshelf.

To register for programs, visit www.wiltonlibrary.org and click on Events or call the Circulation Desk at 203-762-6334 for adult programs; the Children’s Library at 203-762-6336; Teen Services and Innovation Station at 203-762-6342.