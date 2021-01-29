Wilton Library Lines: Household STEM, teen treats, scholarly

Knitting for teens

Teens in grades six through twelve get creative in the program, Teens - Learn to Knit a Winter Hat, on two consecutive Mondays, Feb. 1 and 8, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Instructor Kate Filaski began knitting in college, and loves to share her knowledge about the simple, cool things that can be made. Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org for tutorials, a list of what to purchase for the sessions, and to register. The library supplies necessary for this program are: needles, and markers. Before the workshop, teens can swing by the library's drive-thru to pick them up. Registration is required, and space is limited. The program is sponsored by the John and Patricia Curran Teen Fund.

Story times

Children from babies to age 6-years-old can enjoy the following story times throughout the month of February. Ready Readers takes place on Mondays, Feb. 1, 8 and 22, from 4:15 to 4:45 p.m. for kids ages four-years-old to six-years-old. Little ones ages one-years-old to three-years-old have Zooming Toddler Story Time on Wednesdays, Feb. 3, 10, 17 and 24, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Babies ages two months through two-years-old can delight in Mother Goose on the Loose, on Thursdays, Feb. 4, 11, 18 and 25, from 11 to 11:30 a.m. Later in the month of February, kids ages 2-years-old and up will be able to meet Wilton’s first responders in Police Officer Story Time, Thursday, Feb. 11, from 10 to 10:30 a.m., and Firefighter Story Time Live on Tuesday, Feb. 23, also from 10 to 10:30 a.m. Registration is required, and space is limited for all story times. Registrants will receive an email link to the Zoom meetings shortly before each program. Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org for details about the program, program, and to register for each session. Questions may be emailed to Andrea Szabo, the library’s Children’s Library Manager at aszabo@wiltonlibrary.org.

Relaxed doodling

Doodlers, artists and would be creators are invited to join Amy, Wilton Library's certified Zentangle instructor, in the program, Zentangle Art Workshop: Zooming with Amy, on Wednesday, Feb. 3, from 3:30 to 5 p.m. This is a fun, and relaxing live online Zentangle art session - a meditative art form using simple steps to teach practitioners how to create beautiful patterns. The program is for adults, and teens, ages 13-years-old and up. See the library’s registration link for suggestions of the supplies needed for the program. Registration is required, and space is limited. Attendees must have a Zoom account. An email link will be provided to all registrants prior to the session. Email slauricella@wiltonlibrary.org with any questions. Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org to register, to find a materials list and to view short video tutorials.

Household STEM

Students in the fourth grade through the sixth grade are invited to explore STEM, (Science Technology, Engineering and Mathematics), concepts in a creative way in the program, Junk Drawer STEM, on Wednesdays in February, from 4 to 5 p.m. Each week the kids will conduct two experiments using various common household items. On Feb. 3, kids will discover properties of matter, acids and bases. Participants must register for each class in order to receive the Zoom link; space is limited. Additional sessions are Feb. 10, 17 and 24. Questions may be emailed to aszabo@wiltonlibrary.org. Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org to see what supplies are needed, and to register. Zoom links will be sent shortly before each program.

Award winning poetry examined

Popular guest lecturer Judson Scruton will lead a four part series, Winter Poetry with Judson Scruton: Louise Glück’s Journey to the 2020 Nobel Prize in Literature, on Thursdays, Feb. 4, 11, 18 and 25, from 10:30 a.m. to noon. The series will explore selected poems from Glück’s remarkable 12 books of poetry. Judson Scruton M.A (The Johns Hopkins University, The Writing Seminars, specializing in poetry) has taught creative writing, and literature at prep schools, and universities. Poetry packets will be emailed to participants in advance. There is no charge for the seminar that is made possible with the support of the Literary Series in Memory of Amy Quigley. Register online at www.wiltonlibrary.org in order to receive the readings, and the Zoom session invitation links. Email Michael Bellacosa, the library’s Community Engagement Manager, with any questions at: mbellacosa@wiltonlibrary.org.

Teen treats

Teens in the sixth grade through the 12th grade are invited to join Katie, a registered dietitian from the nurtition program, Food Explorers, in the program, Teens Bake Chocolate Ganache Tart!, on Thursday, Feb. 4, from 5 to 6 p.m. Kids can perfect their skills in making a Chocolate Ganache Tart with homemade whipped cream just in time for Valentine’s Day. Registration is required, and space is limited. Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org for registration, and a list of ingredients. Zoom links will be emailed in advance to registrants. The program is sponsored by the John and Patricia Curran Teen Fund.

Scholarly Series begins

The 14th season of the Wilton Library / Wilton Historical Society’s Scholarly Series collaboration gets underway on Thursday, Feb. 11, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. With the theme Connecticut Creativity: Vision + Imagination + Inspiration, the series celebrates the arts. Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org for more information, and to register for the five sessions in the series.

The Paper Plane Challenge for students in the fourth grade through the eighth grade continues through Feb. 7 and the Winter Book Bingo Reading Challenge for all ages continues through Feb. 15. Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org for information, and to register for any of the library’s virtual programming, for information about the library’s Digital Library or any of the library’s databases. For those Wilton residents needing a library card to access the Digital Library, please call 203-762-6334. If anyone has questions about accessing or using the Digital Library, please email techref@wiltonlibrary.org.