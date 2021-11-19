Wilton Library Lines: Holiday dessert, music, and relaxing art

Poetry seminar
Judson Scruton returns to the library’s Brubeck Room to continue his 4-week literature seminar taking readers through selected works by poets Robert Hayden, and Mona Van Duyn. The last two sessions of “Poetic Voices in Their Times: The Poetry of Robert Hayden and Mona Van Duyn” will take place on Thursdays, Nov. 18 and Dec. 2 from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Robert Hayden was a major black poet who was often denigrated by the literary establishment because he wrote in more traditional, classical poetic forms. Mona Van Duyn won all the major poetic prizes but was often dismissed as writing about suburban female subject matter. Both poets deserve far more recognition and study. Their poems are accessible yet filled with surprising insight. Advance registration is required.This lecture series is made possible with the support of the Literary Series in Memory of Amy Quigley. Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org to register and see more information.