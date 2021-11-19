Wilton Library Lines: Holiday dessert, music, and relaxing art

Judson Scruton returns to the library’s Brubeck Room to continue his 4-week literature seminar taking readers through selected works by poets Robert Hayden, and Mona Van Duyn. The last two sessions of “Poetic Voices in Their Times: The Poetry of Robert Hayden and Mona Van Duyn” will take place on Thursdays, Nov. 18 and Dec. 2 from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Robert Hayden was a major black poet who was often denigrated by the literary establishment because he wrote in more traditional, classical poetic forms. Mona Van Duyn won all the major poetic prizes but was often dismissed as writing about suburban female subject matter. Both poets deserve far more recognition and study. Their poems are accessible yet filled with surprising insight. Advance registration is required.This lecture series is made possible with the support of the Literary Series in Memory of Amy Quigley. Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org to register and see more information.

Children making holiday dessert

Children who love to cook and bake will enjoy “Holiday Dessert” on Zoom. On Thursday, Nov. 18, from 4 to 5 p.m., Children may join Food Explorers to learn how to make pumpkin pie pop-tarts. They will make their own pastry, filling and glaze. They’ll need the following ingredients: flour, butter, cinnamon, pumpkin puree, cream cheese, sugar, brown sugar, powdered sugar and maple syrup. Pumpkin pie spice is optional, and they will need a rolling pin. Registration required. A Zoom link will be sent the morning of the program. For kids first grade and up. Call 203-762-6336 with questions. To register, visit www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Teen writers

Teens in grades 7 to 12 who love to write are invited to join “Teen Writers Group Write-In” on Thursday, Nov. 18, from 5 to 6 p.m. in the library’s Brubeck Room. Writers can work on a National Novel Writing Project or any other creative project. There will also be timed writing sprints and prompts provided to get creativity flowing. Registration is required. Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org to register.

Workshop for poets

This month’s “CT Poetry Society Workshop” is on Saturday, Nov. 20, from 2 to 4 p.m. and the meeting will take place at the library. This group comes together to share and discuss original poems written by the attendees. The poems will be read aloud to the group. Participants should email their original poems to Ray Rauth at rayrauth@optonline.net. This intimate gathering of no more than fifteen attendees is designed to help facilitate discussion. Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org to register.

Holiday music for children

Children are invited to a festive holiday music presentation by the Norwalk Symphony Orchestra, NSO. The “(Not) Just for Kids - A Holiday Classic: Mixed Ensemble” program takes place in the library’s Brubeck Room on Saturday, Nov. 20, from 3 to 4 p.m. Did you know that Amahl and the Night Visitors is an opera? What is it like to sing and act with a full orchestra on the stage? Meet some of the cast, hear some of the music, and learn more about this beautiful holiday favorite. Local soloists join the Symphony to preview this very special presentation. The program is designed for children ages four years and up and their caregivers. Registration is required for each person attending and masks must be worn by all. Call (203) 762-6336 for more details. To register, visit www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Relaxing art session

As Wilton Library’s certified Zentangle instructor, Amy teaches everyone from beginners to experienced artists. “Zentangle Art Workshop: Zooming with Amy,” is on Monday, Nov. 22, from 3 to 4:30 p.m. The meditative art form uses simple steps to teach practitioners how to create beautiful patterns. This virtual program is for adults and teens, ages 13, and over, all skill levels welcome. See the library’s registration link for suggestions of supplies needed. Registration is required and space is limited. A Zoom link will be sent to all registrants prior to the session. Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org to register.

Book discussion for seniors

The “Senior Center Book Discussion: Under a White Sky: The Nature of the Future” will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 23, from 11 a.m. to noon. Please join us as Ray Rauth leads a discussion of Elizabeth Kolbert’s Under a White Sky: The Nature of the Future. This group meets on the 4th Tuesday of each month through May. Books are available at the library. Call Wilton Senior Center for details and to register at (203) 834-6240. Comstock Community Center, 180 School Road, Wilton.

The library will be closing at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 24 and will be closed for Thanksgiving Day on Thursday, Nov. 25. Please visit www.wiltonlibrary.org for information and to register for any of the library’s virtual programming, for information about our Digital Library, or any of the library’s databases. For those Wilton residents needing a library card to access the Digital Library, please call 203-762-6334. If anyone has questions about accessing or using the Digital Library, please email reference@wiltonlibrary.org.