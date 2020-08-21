Wilton Library Lines: Healthy rivers, finding ancestors

A stitch in time

Stitch Time for Knitters & Crocheters runs Mondays, Aug. 24 and 31, from 1 to 2 p.m. via Zoom. This craft and chat fest is for all skill levels. New members are welcome.

Registration is required. Once registered, participants will be emailed the Zoom link. Questions may be sent to cbenjamin@wiltonlibrary.org.

Pathway to healthy rivers

The second part of an environmental series, “Bee” the Change: Protect Wilton’s Rivers by Joining the Pollinator Pathway, takes place as a virtual program Monday, Aug. 31, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. The series focuses on Wilton’s Comstock Brook — its significance, the dangers threatening it, and how to nurse it back to health.

Louise Washer of the Norwalk River Watershed Association, and Donna Merrill of the Wilton Land Conservation Trust, will discuss specific steps Wiltonians can take in their own yards to help restore water quality in the Comstock Brook and Norwalk River.

The program is sponsored by the library, Trout Unlimited, the Norwalk River Watershed Association, and the Wilton Land Conservation Trust. There is no charge. Online registration is required in order to receive the Zoom invitation link. Registration is through Trout Unlimited at https://bit.ly/2CUIUkx.

Job series videos available

A three-part virtual Job Series program was recently offered by the library, and for those who missed it, the videos are online. The Find a Job — Wilton Library Can Help! programs are titled Uncover the hidden job market with Reference USA, Lynda.com for Jobseekers and Live help for all stages of job hunting with Job Now. Each video highlights a resource that is available with a Wilton Library card that can help people through the process of finding a job, whether it’s writing a resume, brushing up on interviewing techniques, or mastering some marketplace skills.

The videos and other job resources can be found on the library’s website homepage at www.wiltonlibrary.org, and then clicking on the Jobs & Career Resources tab. The videos can also be found on the library’s YouTube channel, wiltonlibrarystreams. For anyone needing help with the videos or the resources themselves, please email reference@wiltonlibrary.org.

Learning a new language

Transparent Language Online is an online resource that has more than 90 language options including English for speakers of other languages. It features listening, reading, speaking, and writing exercises, as well as integrated pronunciation analysis, vocabulary acquisition exercises, conversational language courses and video grammar lessons.

Transparent Language Online is available through the library’s resource and with a Wilton Library card. Visit the library’s website at wiltonlibrary.org and click on Digital Library to scroll to Language Tutorials/Transparent Language Online.

There is a large collection of foreign language magazines available through RBDigital. The magazines have no waiting list, no due dates and no limit as to how many can be downloaded to a person’s mobile device or viewed on a computer. All that is needed to begin downloading magazines is a Wilton Library card and the RB Digital app, then visit the magazine pages of RBDigital and filter by language.

For more information or help, email reference@wiltonlibrary.org.

Exploring trees (as in family)

Through September, Ancestry.com is available to patrons from home with their Wilton Library card. To help people get started, Michael Bellacosa, Wilton Library’s community engagement manager, put together six Ancestry.com tutorials. The library’s Ancestry.com subscription allows free access to unparalleled genealogical information from the United States and the United Kingdom.

Visit the library’s website at wiltonlibrary.org and click on See More Resources, then scroll to “Take a tour of Ancestry.com.” The videos and the direct link to the Ancestry.com patron log-in are right there. The tutorials also can be accessed directly through the library’s YouTube channel, wiltonlibrarystreams.

Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org for information and to register for any of the library’s virtual programming, for information about Digital Library or any of the library’s databases. For those Wilton residents needing a library card to access the Digital Library, please call 203-762-6334 and leave a message. If anyone has questions about accessing or using the Digital Library, please email techref@wiltonlibrary.org.