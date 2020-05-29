Wilton Library Lines: Healthy desserts, doodling, stories

Stitch Time for Knitters and Crocheters continues on Zoom Mondays in June, from 1 to 2 p.m. from Wilton Library Stitch Time for Knitters and Crocheters continues on Zoom Mondays in June, from 1 to 2 p.m. from Wilton Library Photo: Ginger Balch / Contributed Photo Photo: Ginger Balch / Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Wilton Library Lines: Healthy desserts, doodling, stories 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Sharing healthy desserts (virtually)

The Cookbook Connection: A Virtual Recipe Swap meets up via Zoom Tuesday, June 2, from 5 to 6 p.m. Delectable healthy desserts are the focus for this group of foodies.

Participants can test out a new recipe or revive an old favorite; bring it into the virtual group for a “show and tell.” Old family recipes can be shared or inspirational cookbooks can be divulged.

Registration is required so that a Zoom link can be emailed to participants. Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org to register. The next session is on June 16. Questions may be emailed to Susan Lauricella at slauricella@wiltonlibrary.org.

Kids talk books

The What’s Up Book Club for kids in grades 2 through 4 meets virtually on Tuesdays, June 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30, from 3 to 3:45 p.m.

Kids chat about their favorite books and what they currently are reading. The librarian will share some other titles that kids might like.

Registration is required. When registering, adults should write the title of the book or books that the child plans to share. Please email Andrea Szabo with any questions at aszabo@wiltonlibrary.org. Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org to register.

Children’s story times

While elementary school siblings are doing their distance learning, little ones can have their own fun on Zoom with the library’s various online story times.

Parents can choose from live Zoom sessions on specific days and times or prerecorded sessions on the library’s YouTube channel, WiltonLibraryStreams.

All of the various sessions may be found on the library’s website by visiting www.wiltonlibrary.org. See below for a new series of story times with the police.

Knitters unite

Stitch Time for Knitters and Crocheters continues on Zoom Mondays in June, from 1 to 2 p.m. in their virtual environment. The group enjoys working on their individual projects and the camaraderie.

Anyone can join the gathering by registering for the program at www.wiltonlibrary.org. A Zoom link will be emailed in advance to registrants. Questions may be emailed to Carolyn Benjamin at cbenjamin@wiltonlibrary.org.

Doodlers dazzle

Amy conducts her Zentangle Art Workshop over Zoom Wednesday, June 3, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. This creative outlet encourages everyone from doodlers to artists in creating beautiful patterns.

The program is for teens, ages 13 and older, and adults. There is a list of suggested supplies on the registration link, or people can just use what they find at home.

Registration is required and space is limited. Registrants must have a Zoom account. An email link will be provided to all registrants prior to the session. Please email slauricella@wiltonlibrary.org with any questions. Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org to register and for program details. Videos also are available on the library’s YouTube page, WiltonLibraryStreams, for those who may want to take a peek at this relaxing art form.

Wilton’s finest read

Children ages 4 and up are invited to join Police Officer Story Time Live! Thursdays, June 4, 11, 18 and 25, from 10 to 10:30 a.m. Wilton Police Officers will be on hand for interactive story times on Zoom.

Parents should have Zoom accounts before the sessions begin.

Registration for this program is required. Registrants will receive an email link to the Zoom meeting prior to the program. Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org to register. Questions may be emailed to Andrea Szabo, Children’s Library manager at aszabo@wiltonlibrary.org.

Virtual book group meets

Using Zoom, professional book discussion leader Susan Boyar discusses Olive, Again by Elizabeth Strout Wednesday, June 10, from noon to 1:30 p.m. for this month’s Wilton Library Readers gathering.

Space is limited and registration is required. Participants should have a Zoom account. An email link will be provided to all registrants a few days before the meeting. To register, visit www.wiltonlibrary.org to register. Any questions may be sent to Karen Zeibak at kzeibak@wiltonlibrary.org.

Please visit www.wiltonlibrary.org for information and to register for any of the library’s virtual programming, for information about Digital Library or any of the library’s databases. If anyone has questions about accessing or using the Digital Library and would like personal attention, please email techref@wiltonlibrary.org.