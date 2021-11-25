Wilton Library Lines: Giving, holiday book sale, and a stroll

The Wilton Library is excited to participate in GivingTuesday on Tuesday, Nov. 30. More information will be available through the library’s social media outrach and on the library’s website. Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org for more details.

Annual holiday book sale beginning

Holiday shoppers will find all kinds of great bargains at the “Wilton Library annual Holiday Book Sale” in the gallery, starting at noon on Thursday, Dec. 2. This popular annual sale features a large assortment of pristine books in all categories, including children’s and teen’s, art, history, cookbooks, classics, biographies, and more. This year’s, 2021, sale also includes a huge collection of small gift books in about 20 different categories, which are perfect for stocking stuffers, plus brand new stationery, and art supplies, puzzles, and other gift items. The inventory is replenished frequently. People, who are bargain hunters are encouraged to shop early, and often for the items at the event. All proceeds will benefit the library. The sale continues during regular library hours through Sunday, Jan. 2. The regular library hours for the library are: Mondays through Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Fridays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays, 1 to 5 p.m. Visit the website for the library at, www.wiltonlibrary.org, for more information.

Stroll into the library

The Wilton library will welcome visitors during this year’s Wilton Holiday Stroll on Friday, Dec. 3, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Library staff will be handing out special gift bags with sweet treats outside our front entrance, while supplies last. All people are invited to shop for gifts at the annual Holiday Book Sale at the library, “purchase” an ornament from the Giving Tree at the library, and buy Hanukkah Gelt presents, which are also in the form of chocolate candy, and which are in gold tin foil, for the Children’s Library. All proceeds from the sales, will benefit the library. Visitors may also cast votes for the “Community Favorite” entry in the “Baker & Builders Gingerbread Competition - Police Edition,” part of the event.

Hanukkah fun for kids

Children will enjoy “Zooming Hanukkah Hoopla: Stories and Fun,” on Thursday, Dec. 2, from 4:15 to 5 p.m. In this Zoom presentation, special guest Cantor Harriet Dunkerley from Temple B’nai Chaim reform synagogue in Redding, will teach children all about the Festival of Lights. They will hear stories, sing songs, and get the opportunity to see a variety of menorahs. Children who have a menorah at home are encouraged to have it on hand to share. Registration required. Zoom link will be sent out by the day of the program. For children in the kindergarten, and up grades. Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org to register.

The current state of U.S. healthcare

All people, who want to learn more about myths, misconceptions, and uncomfortable truths about the U.S. healthcare system, and what to do about it, is invited to the presentation that ‘“The Long and Short of Healthcare in the U.S.,” which takes place on Thursday, Dec. 2, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in The Brubeck Room of the library. Discussion leaders Mike Boswood, who will also be speaking about, the “long” of it, and Joe Magnano, who will be speaking about, the “short” of it, have decades of experience in the health care business, and insurance industries. Their mission is to provide a framework for understanding the United States health care system, and to give consumers advice about how to deal effectively with its challenges. Registration is required. Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org to register.

The Brubeck Brothers Quartet plays

The Trustees of Wilton Library invites the Wilton community to a very special online music concert. “A Special Concert Broadcast Featuring the Brubeck Brothers Quartet” takes place on Sunday, Dec. 5, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on Zoom. This concert is being offered completely free as a gift of thanks to the Town for the holidays. The concert was recorded earlier in the summer of 2021, in The Brubeck Room of the library, before a limited size, and live audience in conjunction with the various festivities surrounding the dedication of The Brubeck Collection at Wilton Library. Musicians Chris and Dan Brubeck, sons of jazz legend Dave Brubeck, head a dynamic, versatile band with guitarist Mike DeMicco and pianist Chuck Lamb. Although the quartet's style is rooted in straight-ahead jazz, their concerts reveal an inherent ability to explore and play odd time signatures while naturally integrating the influences of funk, blues and world music. The concert and The Brubeck Collection dedication event were sponsored by Fairfield County Bank, FCB. Registration is required in order to receive the Zoom invitation link for the event. Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org to register.

Talking about jazz music great, composer, pianist, father, Dave Brubeck

To continue the celebration of the recent ribbon cutting, and ribbon cutting ceremony for The Brubeck Collection at the Wilton Library, and the late jazz music great, composer, pianist, and father, Dave Brubeck’s birthday. All people are invited to the online conversation. On Monday, Dec. 6, “Dave Brubeck’s Time Out: A Conversation Between Author/Music Historian Stephen Crist, and Musicologist Gil Harel” will take place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Professor Stephen Crist of Emory University in Boson, and Gil Harel from Naugatuck Valley Community College, NVCC, in Waterbury, Connecticut, sat down to discuss Dave Brubeck's iconic album Time Out as well as Brubeck's music and life. Some may recall Gil’s excellent “Bach to Brubeck” presentations with one of Dave Brubeck’s four sons, Chris Brubeck, at the Wilton Library, from June 2020, amid the coronavirus pandemic. Their discussion was recorded in October in the library's new archive room in conjunction with the ribbon cutting for The Brubeck Collection at Wilton Library. There will be a recorded broadcast of the ribbon cutting ceremony as an introduction, starting at 6:30 p.m., with the Crist/Harel program beginning around 7 p.m. Registration required in order to receive the Zoom invitation link. Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org to register, and for more information. The Brubeck Collection is named after Brubeck. Catherine Brubeck Yaghsizian is Dave Brubeck’s daughter. Dan Brubeck is also one of Dave Brubeck’s four sons. Tish Brubeck is the wife of Chris Brubeck. Darius Brubeck, and Matthew are also Dave Brubeck’s sons.

The library will be closed for Thanksgiving Day holiday, on Thursday, Nov. 25. Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org for information and to register for any of the library’s virtual programming, for information about the library’s Digital Library at the library, or any of the databases at the library. For those Wilton residents, who need a library card to access the Digital Library, call the circulation desk at the library at 203-762-6334. If anyone has questions about accessing, or using the Digital Library, email the email address for the reference desk at the Wilton Library at reference@wiltonlibrary.org.