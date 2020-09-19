Wilton Library Lines: Food, women and jazz, blood drive

Food, glorious food

The Cookbook Connection keeps cooking this month with its session Tuesday, Sept. 22, from 5 to 6 p.m. In this virtual recipe swap, participants will savor fish and seafood dishes. Attendees bring their own favorite recipes or try out new ones and share the results online.

Registration is required and space is limited.

Giving blood

The American Red Cross blood drive will be held at Our Lady of Fatima at 229 Danbury Road in Wilton on Tuesday, Sept. 22, from 1 to 6 p.m. and again Wednesday, Sept. 23, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The library thanks the OLF organization for offering its facility to the community while the library building is closed to the public.

For appointments, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800 RED CROSS (800-733-2767).

Jazzed Up reboot

The final installment of WLA/WHS Scholarly Series, Jazzed Up: The History of Jazz in America, concludes with a talk by Brenda Earle Stokes Wednesday, Sept. 23, from 5 to 6 p.m.

In the virtual session, Women in Jazz: Past, Present, and Future, vocalist, pianist and composer Stokes shares the rich history of women in jazz, focusing on the many contributions of the often-overlooked female instrumentalists and composers.

The series is sponsored by Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. The media sponsor is The Wilton Bulletin. The moderator is Steve Hudspeth. Registration is required.

Children’s fun

Rockin’ Rhythms with Ray Live is Monday, Sept. 21, from 11 to 11:30 a.m. for children ages 2-5 years with caregivers. Also on Monday, kids ages 4-6 can enjoy Ready Readers Live from 4:15 to 4:45 p.m. The kids will hear two stories and have some chat time with the librarian. Children ages 4 and up can be part of Firefighter Story Time Live Tuesday, Sept. 22, from 10 to 10:30 a.m. Kids will hear stories and interact with Wilton firefighters. For those who love to doodle, More Zooming Child-Adult Zentangle Fun is Thursday, Sept. 24, from 3:30 to 5 p.m. This program is for kids in grades 3-6 with their adults. This class is a relaxing session in which the kids and adults learn how to make beautiful designs with Miss Amy.

Registration is required for these Zoom-based programs.

Please visit www.wiltonlibrary.org for information and to register for any of the library’s virtual programming, for information about Digital Library or any of the library’s databases. For those Wilton residents needing a library card to access the Digital Library, please call 203-762-6334 and leave a message. If anyone has questions about accessing or using the Digital Library, please email techref@wiltonlibrary.org.