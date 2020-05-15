Wilton Library Lines: Food, doodles, college questions

Wilton Library's Makerspace Manager Susan Lauricella made zucchini fritters with cilantro-lime sauce and black bean and corn salsa dish for The Cookbook Connection. The Zoom group admired the presentation; her family devoured the creation. The fritter recipe came from the e-cookbook, The Best Mexican Recipes: Kitchen-Tested Recipes Put the Real Flavors of Mexico Within Reach by America's Test Kitchen from the Overdrive (Libby) collection.

Firefighters read to little ones

As of this writing, there is still time for parents to sign up their kids for Fire Fighter Story Time Live on Friday, May 15, from 10 to 10:30 a.m. This is a fun time for children who get to interact with a Wilton firefighter who is reading stories to them. The program is for kids ages 4 and up. A Zoom account is required as is registration. The Zoom link will be emailed in advance of the program.

Additional live story times are Baby Story Time Live also on Friday, at 11 a.m. for babies and their caregivers; Big Kid Story Time Live with Miss Andrea on Monday, May 18, at 3 p.m. and Bedtime Story Time Live on Thursday, May 21, at 7 p.m.

Advance registration is required for all the live story times so that Zoom links can be emailed to parents and caregivers. Prerecorded story times are on the library’s YouTube page, WiltonLibraryStreams, which also can be accessed from the library’s website at www.wiltonlibrary.org.

What’s for dinner?

The Cookbook Connection was a big hit last week with gourmands and would-be cooks sharing recipes. The next virtual recipe swap takes place on Tuesday, May 19, with a nod toward Italian cuisine.

Participants can make appetizers, entrees, desserts, or just come and enjoy the online camaraderie and talk about great recipes they have found and created. The group is led by a few daring Wilton Library librarians who love to cook and talk about their creations.

Registration is required so that Zoom links can be sent to attendees. Visit the library’s website at www.wiltonlibrary.org to register.

Kids’ book club

The “What’s Up” Book Club is open to children in grade 2 through 4. The Zoom session takes place on Tuesday, May 19, from 3 to 3:45 p.m.

Kids are invited to talk about one or two books they have recently read. They will hear about books from a librarian, too.

Registration is required so that the Zoom link can be emailed in advance to parents and caregivers.

Zen doodling

The library’s certified Zentangle instructor, Amy, is guiding people through the art of masterful doodling on Wednesday, May 20, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. In Zentangle Art Workshop: Zooming with Amy, Amy uses simple steps to teach people how to create beautiful patterns. A few supplies can be purchased in advance or people can just use whatever they have at home.

This is a session for beginners through experienced artists. Registration is required for the Zoom session by visiting www.witlonlibrary.org. The Zoom link will be sent to participants before the session.

College questions answered

Matt Greene has graciously agreed to continue his College Q&A on Tuesday, May 26, from 4 to 4:45 p.m. This Zoom session is for high school juniors and seniors, and their parents. Matt will chat about essay writing, deferring admission, and how to make the most of the students’ summer. Registration is required so that Zoom links can be emailed in advance of the session. Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org to register.

Award-winning library

The library recently received a Connecticut Library Association (CLA) Excellence in Public Library Service Award for its Wilton Reads 2019 townwide reading program. The award was presented to a library that exemplifies “creativity and innovation, service to the community, leadership in creating model programs and programs which will affect the future of the library and its community,” according to the CLA website.

The Wilton Reads 2019 program explored the Holocaust using the historical fiction, The Tattooist of Auschwitz by Heather Morris. In addition to an array of programming that provided an immersive experience, the author visited the library and Wilton High School for the culminating events.

The library partnered with Wilton Public Schools to ensure a community-wide experience. Fairfield County Bank provided free copies of the book to encourage reading and participation.

Annual Appeal now underway

The library’s Annual Appeal is now underway to finish this fiscal year ending June 30 as strong as possible. With the library’s major fundraising efforts, the 125th Anniversary Gala and the Annual Book Sale postponed until this fall, the library needs the community’s help now more than ever.

Donations made to the annual fundraising drive go toward the library’s stellar services, programs and collection. Amounts of any size are greatly appreciated. To donate to the Annual Appeal, please visit the library’s website and click on Donate Now. For other giving information and options, please contact Development Director, Courtney Lilly, 203-762-6323.

Please visit http://www.wiltonlibrary.org for information and to register for any of the library’s virtual programming, for information about Digital Library or any of the library’s databases. For those Wilton residents needing a library card to access the Digital Library, please call 203-762-6334 and leave a message. If anyone has questions about accessing or using the Digital Library, please email techref@wiltonlibrary.org.