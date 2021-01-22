Wilton Library Lines: Firefighter storytime, poetry, college

It’s coding, not a snake

As of this writing, there are just a few spots left in the Python Coding for ages 11-14 program on Saturdays, Jan. 23 through Feb. 20, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. In these virtual sessions, kids will learn the basics of the computer program that is used by companies such as Google and Facebook. This class is for kids with no programming experience, but who are really enthusiastic about learning. Registration is on a first come, first served basis, and kids must commit to each of the five Saturday sessions. The instructor is Samik Wangneo, a Wilton High School sophomore and honor student who is taking AP Computer Science. He has been coding for five years. Registration for the first session will take care of enrolling the student in all five Saturdays. Zoom links will be sent out before the start of the program. Questions may be emailed to Andrea Szabo, Children’s Library manager, at aszabo@wiltonlibrary.org. Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org for more information and to register.

Stories with a firefighter

Children ages 2 years and up are invited to join Wilton firefighters for an interactive story time on Zoom in the program, Firefighter Story Time Live, on Tuesday, Jan. 26, from 10 to 10:30 a.m. Parents must have an account on Zoom. Registration for this program is required, and a link to the meeting will be sent via email to the registrants. Please email aszabo@wiltonlibrary.org with any questions. To register, visit www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Poetry session

Janet Krauss leads a virtual discussion of 10 short poems by a former Poet Laureate of the U.S. in the program, Poetry Discussion with Janet Krauss: The Poetry of Ted Kooser, on Tuesday, Jan. 26, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Kooser is the 13th Poet Laureate of the U.S., having served from 2004 to 2006. The award-winning poet is known for his conversational style of poetry. Krauss has recently retired from teaching English at Fairfield University and has two poetry books published, along with having been published in the Amethyst Review magazine five times. Registration is required online in order to receive the Zoom invitation link. A readings packet will be emailed in advance of the program. There is no charge. Email Michael Bellacosa at mbellacosa@wiltonlibrary.org with any questions. Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org to register.

Mindfulness training for teens

There is still time for high school kids to sign up for the last chill session in Meditation for Wilton's High School students, on Wednesday, Jan. 27, from 4 to 4:30 p.m. Meditation can help kids reduce stress and anxiety, manage difficult emotions, improve focus, and find compassion and empathy for themselves and others. In a small group virtual setting, Mindfulness Instructor Alena Murphy will show students how to use this powerful form of self care. The program is for teens in the ninth grade through the 12th grade. The program is sponsored by the library, and the Wilton Youth Council. Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org to register. Zoom links will be emailed in advance to registrants.

College process discussed

Educational Consultant Matthew Greene does his own form of mindfulness when he puts teens, and parents at ease about the college admission process. High school juniors and seniors, and their parents are invited to join Greene for a live virtual session in the program, College Q&A with Matthew Greene, on Wednesday, Jan. 27, from 7 to 7:45 p.m. Greene will discuss testing, deferring admission and the latest updates on the college scene. Students are encouraged to come prepared with questions. Registration is required and space is limited. A Zoom account is recommended. An email link will be provided to all registrants the morning of the event. Email any questions to slauricella@wiltonlibrary.org. Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org to register.

The Paper Plane Challenge is still on for kids in the fourth grade through the eighth grade. Kids in all grades can still participate in the Winter Book Bingo that is still going on. Both activities are listed on the library’s website. Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org for information, and to register for any of the library’s virtual programming, for information about the Digital Library or any of the library’s databases. For those Wilton residents needing a library card to access the Digital Library, please call 203-762-6334. If anyone has questions about accessing or using the Digital Library, please email techref@wiltonlibrary.org or call 203-762-6350.