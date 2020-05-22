Wilton Library Lines: Favorite books, kids’ music party, literature and life

And the winner is…

In celebration of the library’s 125th anniversary, the community was asked to pick their top all-time favorite 25 books out of 125 that were submitted. The results are in.

As many probably guessed, Wiltonians chose America’s favorite book, “To Kill a Mockingbird” by Harper Lee. The second-place winners were a tie between “Gone with the Wind” by Margaret Mitchell and the Harry Potter series by J.K. Rowling.

Curious book lovers may find the rest of the results on the library’s website at http://www.wiltonlibrary.org in the “See More Resources” button. The library thanks all who participated in the survey.

Kids chat it up about books

The new virtual “What’s Up” Book Club is a time for kids to share what books they are reading and tell each other a little bit about them. The next one is Tuesday, May 26, from 3 to 3:45 p.m. on Zoom. The librarian also will share a book or two with the kids.

Registration is required so that Zoom links can be emailed to parents/guardians. Visit the library’s website at wiltonlibrary.org to register.

College questions answered

Educational consultant Matthew Greene will lead a College Q&A Tuesday, May 26, from 4 to 4:45 p.m. This is a live Q&A session on Zoom.

Greene will discuss essay writing, deferring admission, and how to make the most of the student’s summer. The program is recommended for high school juniors and seniors, and their parents.

Registration is required and space is limited. An email link will be sent to all registrants. Questions may be emailed to Susan Lauricella, Teen Services and Makerspace manager, at slauricella@wiltonlibrary.org. Please visit wiltonlibrary.orgto register.

Adults talk books, too!

Adults looking for conversation and book recommendations may join At Home with Book Buzz Wednesday, May 27, from 11 a.m. to noon. The group is led by two Wilton Library librarians who will come with suggestions, answer questions and engage in the group chat about what everyone is reading.

Space is limited and registration is required. An email with the Zoom link will be provided to all registrants prior to the session. Any questions may be sent to slauricella@wiltonlibrary.org. Please visit the library’s website at wiltonlibrary.org to register.

Music party for little ones

Children ages 2-5 years have a chance to enjoy live music with Rockin’ Rhythms with Ray Live! on Thursday, May 28, from 10 to 10:30 a.m.

This is a live Zoom performance and the children and their adults will be able to interact. Zoom links will be emailed shortly before the start of the program. Registration required. Please visit wiltonlibrary.org to register. Please email the Children’s Library manager, Andrea Szabo, with any questions at aszabo@wiltonlibrary.org.

Literature and life live

Guest lecturer, Mark Schenker, presents Literature and Life in a virtual program Thursday, May 28, from 5 to 6 p.m. Schenker describes the program as an introduction to reading literature aimed at what Virginia Woolf called “the common reader,” the person who reads for pleasure rather than for professional reasons or obligations, but who still wishes to extract something worth keeping from the experience. His talk includes references, in a general way, to Shakespeare, Pablo Neruda, T. S. Eliot, Saul Bellow, Joseph Conrad, Anna Karenina, Ulysses, Atonement, Keats, Auden, Mark Twain, and Magritte.

Schenker has been at Yale College since 1990 and is currently a senior associate dean of the College and Dean of Academic Affairs.

Registration is required. Please visit wiltonlibrary.org to register and for speaker details.

Annual appeal

It was more than 125 years ago that a small group of forward-thinking Wilton residents met and decided it was time to form a library. The vote was cast and the Wilton Library Association was founded. Today, Wilton Library is still a private nonprofit organization.

During this pandemic, the library has not been able to hold its fundraisers that bring in donations for its products, services and programs. The library’s Annual Appeal is gearing up for its fiscal year end (June 30) drive and this year the support of its citizens is very much needed. Every donation is significant because it will sustain the community’s library. This year the appeal will not be arriving in people’s mailboxes.

Please visit Wilton Library’s donation page at https://supportwla.greatfeats.com/ or contact Development Director Courtney Lilly, clilly@wiltonlibrary.org, 203-762-6323 to make a donation.

Virtual book talk

Tonight is the library’s virtual book talk with the designing duo, Cortney and Robert Novogratz with their latest book, Design Fix.

Visit the library’s website for ticket details to see if they are still available.

Please visit www.wiltonlibrary.org for information and to register for any of the library’s virtual programming, for information about Digital Library or any of the library’s databases. For those Wilton residents needing a library card to access the Digital Library, please call 203-762-6334 and leave a message. If anyone has questions about accessing or using the Digital Library, please email techref@wiltonlibrary.org.