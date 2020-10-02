Wilton Library Lines: Express service, Wilton Reads, chess

Wilton Reads 2020 selection is Tales of the Jazz Age by F. Scott Fitzgerald.

Express service now at library

Wilton Library’s express service is now available Mondays through Saturdays, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. by appointment only. Patrons are able to browse selected areas including new books, book group books, Quick Picks, puzzles and media (DVDs, audiobooks and music CDs). Teen Services and the Children’s Library collections also are available to browse.

Twenty-minute appointments may be made by calling the departments directly: Adult Reference and one-hour Computer Sessions — 203-762-6350; Children’s Library — 203-762-6336; and Teen Services — 203-762-6342. The in-person express service is in addition to the drive-thru window hours, which are Mondays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., along with 24/7 access to the Digital Library with a Wilton Library card.

Full details of what is available may be found on the library’s website at www.wiltonlibrary.org and click on FAQ. Please note that items to be returned should still be put in the blue bin in the library’s parking lot so that incoming materials may be quarantined. Also, book donations cannot be accepted at this time.

Wilton Reads 2020

Wilton Library begins Wilton Reads 2020, its community-wide reading program, with book giveaways and programs starting Thursday, Oct. 1. Poetry lectures, book discussions, jazz history lectures, a literary discussion, an art contest for teens, a jazz concert for kids and their families, are all part of the program that can be found by visiting www.wiltonlibrary.org. The programs are all on the Zoom platform, therefore registration is required.

Wilton Reads 2020, like many events this year, was put on hold due to the pandemic. The program is back on again and people are invited to participate virtually to read, discuss and reflect upon “Tales of the Jazz Age,” a compendium of short stories, by F. Scott Fitzgerald, for the 14th Wilton Reads event.

Book Giveaway — The library has a few free books remaining, courtesy of Fairfield County Bank. They can be picked up at the Drive Thru beginning Oct. 1 at 10 a.m. while supplies last. The library also has copies of the book in print and eBook format to borrow.

Saturday fun for kids

A Virtual Book Club is a new program for kids in grades 4-7, offered on the Zoom platform Saturday, Oct. 3, from 1 to 2 p.m. The club is the inspiration of Girl Scout Emily Johnson in conjunction with the library.

During the first session, the group will choose what book to read, and then they’ll come together at a later date to discuss it, and choose the next one to devour.

Registration is required in order to receive the Zoom invitation link. Visit wiltonlibrary.org to register. Questions may be emailed to aszabo@wiltonlibrary.org.

Online chess

Matthew Shirvell is the instructor for the Virtual Chess Club that gets underway Tuesday, Oct. 6, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., and continues Oct. 13, 20 and 27. Each week students will learn new strategies and then pair up using Chess.com to practice playing. Students must create a Chess.com username prior to the start of class.

Shirvell has been teaching chess for over five years, from new learners to experienced tournament players. He is a USCF tournament director who has helped run events such as the 2020 Connecticut State Grade Championships with over 90 participants.

Registration is required for each session; there is no fee. Please visit wiltonlibrary.org for more information and to register. Registrants will receive an email link to the Zoom meeting shortly before the program. Questions may be emailed to aszabo@wiltonlibrary.org.

College application process

College counselor Priyanka Shingala explains what students need to know about the college application process in the virtual program, Navigating the College Application Process Tuesday, Oct. 6, from 5 to 6:15 p.m.

She will cover topics such as the different types of college applications; the applications cycles: Early Action, Early Decision, Rolling Admissions, and Regular Admissions; the Dos & Don’ts of completing an application (honors/achievements, activities, recommendations and the “additional information” sections); and how to link Naviance to the Common App.

Registration is required in order to receive the Zoom link. The program is for high school seniors, and their parents are welcome to join, too. Prior to the presentation, all students should create a Common App account so that they can make changes/notes as they go; and have their Naviance login info handy. Please visit wiltonlibrary.org to register.

Fun story times

The library is offering a range of story times this month for kids from 1-6. Ready Readers Live! takes place Mondays, Oct. 5, 19 and 26 (no session Oct. 12), from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. In the virtual session, children ages 4-6 will have two stories read to them and have some chat time about the stories.

Zooming Toddler Story Time is a live, virtual session Wednesdays, Oct. 7, 14, 21 and 28, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Children ages 1-3 years and their caregivers will listen to stories, sing songs, learn rhymes, and do movement activities, all while building literacy skills.

Children ages 4 and up can enjoy Police Officer Story Time Live! Thursday, Oct. 8, from 10 to 10:30 a.m. This is a virtual interactive story time with one of Wilton’s finest.

All of these story times are on Zoom. Registration is required for each of these sessions. Visit wiltonlibrary.org to register and to receive the Zoom invitation links before each program.

Local poet shares her work

Local poet and nurse, Cortney Davis, reads a selection of poems from her newest book, “I Hear Their Voices Singing.” Wednesday, Oct. 7, from 5 to 6 p.m.

Judson Scruton, a favorite poetry lecturer at Wilton Library, will moderate the virtual program, Cortney Davis Reads Her Poetry, with commentary and a Q&A. Signed copies of Cortney’s new book will be available for purchase in advance of the program with a portion of the sales proceeds benefiting the library.

Please contact Michael Bellacosa for payment and pick-up details at mbellacosa@wiltonlibrary.org. Online registration is required in order to receive the Zoom invitation link and the reading packets. Please visit wiltonlibrary.org for speaker details and to register.

Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org for information and to register for any of the library’s virtual programming.