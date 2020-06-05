Wilton Library Lines: Drive-thru back in service, job series, summer fun

Drive-thru window opening

Gov. Lamont has announced June 20 as the start of reopening libraries in Connecticut. Wilton Library is working with the Town of Wilton to comply with state directives and local guidelines. The hope is that the drive-thru window will be open beginning June 22. The robust Digital Library and virtual program offerings will continue.

Library staff is looking forward to serving patrons once again via the drive-thru window, located on Godfrey Place. Additional announcements will be made about when books can be returned to the blue returns bin in the library’s parking lot.

Job series begins

Wilton Library is offering a three-part job searching series, Find a Job — Wilton Library Can Help! on three consecutive Tuesdays, June 16, 23 and 30, from noon-1 p.m. via Zoom.

The first session on June 16 is with Diane Bizzle from JobNow. JobNow connects users to personalized one-on-one advice from experienced career coaches to help with job searches, write resumes, and prepare individuals for job interviews.

On June 23, the topic is “Uncover the Hidden Job Market with Reference USA.” TJ Pridell from Reference USA will assist job seekers to identify opportunities in the job market.

On June 30, Melissa Baker, Wilton Library’s media and digital services librarian, will deliver the overview on Lynda.com in the program, “Get a Skills Upgrade with Lynda.com.” Lynda.com includes career-path guidance, tutorials on interviewing and negotiating salary, and thousands of video courses on every kind of software, all with the ability to easily post a course-completion certificate on Linkedin.com.

Registration is required and space is limited for all three programs. Participants must have Zoom accounts. A Zoom link will be emailed to all registrants prior to the session. For questions about JobNow, Reference USA or Lynda.com, contact Baker at mbaker@wiltonlibrary.org. To register and for program and speaker details, visit www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Virtual gathering of book group

Wilton Library Readers will get together Wednesday, June 10, from noon to 1:30 p.m. for a discussion of “Olive, Again,” by Elizabeth Strout. The virtual discussion over Zoom will be led by professional book group leader Susan Boyar.

Space is limited to allow for an interactive discussion. Registration is required so that attendees may receive the Zoom link before the session. Attendees should have a Zoom account. Visit the library’s website at wiltonlibrary.org to register. Questions may be emailed to kzeibak@wiltonlibrary.org.

Summer fun begins

School is almost out which means its time for the library’s summer reading program, entitled Summer Library Adventure 2020: Imagine Your Story. Kids going into grades K through 6 are invited to sign-up for the reading program beginning June 11 through Aug. 28. This year will be a special focus on reading and provide ideas for fun, educational activities for the whole family.

The reading portion of the Summer Adventure will use the “Read and Bead” reward system introduced last summer, and “surprise” prizes will be distributed through the Drive-Thru window after July 1. In addition to the reading portion of the program, children will have challenges to complete. New goals will be available every Monday and Thursday, and the kids have all summer to complete them for special beads, brag tags and other small prizes.

For details, visit wiltonlibrary.org. Questions may be emailed to Andrea Szabo at aszabo@wiltonlibrary.org. This summer reading program is made possible by the Collaborative Summer Library Program offered through the CT State Library. Check out the library’s website for a special virtual program on June 11.

A virtual Odyssey

Mark Schenker of Yale College presents a four-part online lecture series entitled Homer’s Epic Celebration of Civilization: Four Lectures on The Odyssey, beginning Thursday, June 11, from 5 to 6 p.m. The virtual sessions continue on June 18, June 25 and July 2.

Homer’s epic masterpiece that will place the poem in the context of the Ancient Greek world and the Western literary tradition. Schenker’s primary emphasis, however, will be on The Odyssey as a literary work of art, reanimated by the collective reading of it. Participants will encounter once again Homer’s masterpiece of barbarism and civilization, of adventuring and homecoming, whose hero is both a warrior and a husband.

There is no charge for the program. This lecture is made possible with the support of the Literary Series in Memory of Amy Quigley. Advance registration is required. Visit the library’s website at wiltonlibrary.org for program details and to register. Registrants will receive the Zoom session invitation link. Email Michael Bellacosa at mbellacosa@wiltonlibrary.org with any questions.

Story times through June

School may be winding down but the Children’s Library virtual story times will be going strong in June. The live story times via Zoom are as follows: on Mondays, Big Kid Story Time Live with Miss Andrea takes place from 3 to 3:30 p.m. for children ages 4- to 6-years old; Thursdays, June 11, 18 and 25 Police Officer Story Time Live!, 10 to 10:30 a.m. for children ages four and up; Thursdays, June 4, 11, 18 and 25, Bedtime Story Time Live!, 7 to 7:30 p.m. for children ages 4 and up.

Registration is required for live story times so that Zoom links may be emailed in advance of the programs. Pre-recorded story times are on the library’s YouTube channel 24/7 at WiltonLibraryStreams with new sessions appearing every week. Questions may be emailed to aszabo@wiltonlibrary.org, alilienharper@wiltonlibrary.org or lkeogh@wiltonlibrary.org.

Please visit www.wiltonlibrary.orgfor information and to register for any of the library’s virtual programming, for information about Digital Library or any of the library’s databases. For those Wilton residents needing a library card to access the Digital Library, call 203-762-6334 and leave a message. If anyone has questions about accessing or using the Digital Library, email reference@wiltonlibrary.org.