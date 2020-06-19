Wilton Library Lines: Drive right through, job help, thrillers

Drive-thru opening

The drive-thru window on Godfrey Place will be open for business again beginning at 10 a.m. Monday, June 22, and continuing Monday-Friday, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturdays, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. The library will be closed Sundays in the summer.

Patrons can begin putting items on hold now and when the items are available, they will receive notifications via email, text or phone. The blue return bin is open every day and people can bring their items back now. Due dates have been extended through July 31 and overdue fees will be waived through July 31 for all items checked out prior to the library’s closing in March.

Returned items will not be accepted at the drive-thru window because they have to be disinfected and quarantined for 72 hours. By not accepting returns at the drive-thru, patrons and staff will know that they are handling materials through the drawer that are good to go. Book donations are not able to be accepted at this time.

The building remains closed to the public and library volunteers. The Digital Library is always open.

Dwarfs, giants and dragons, oh my!

The Children’s Library summer reading program is well underway with “Imagine Your Story.” Children may register online by visiting the library’s website at www.wiltonlibrary.org and clicking on Children then Summer Reading.

This week’s fun virtual activity is Animal Embassy Presents: Dwarfs, Giants and Dragons Monday, June 22, from 3 to 4 p.m. Animal Embassy will present real life examples from the animal kingdom of these creatures, such as a giant rabbit, geckos, water dragons and caimans. This is an interactive program over Zoom.

Zoom links will be emailed shortly before the start of the program to those who have registered. The program is for kids entering grades K and up and is supported by the Amadeo Family. Registration is required. To register, visit www.wiltonlibrary.org. Questions may be emailed to Andrea Szabo at aszabo@wiltonlibrary.org.

Virtual job help

The second session in Wilton Library’s job searching series, Find a Job — Wilton Library Can Help!, takes place virtually Tuesday, June 23, from noon to 1 p.m. “Uncover the Hidden Job Market with Reference USA” will be presented by TJ Pridell from ReferenceUSA, a resource that is accessible with a Wilton Library card through the library’s website. This program will assist job seekers to identify a wealth of information that will help them expand their opportunities in the job market.

The last session of the series takes place June 30 with “Get a Skills Upgrade with Lynda.com.”

Registration is required and space is limited. Registrants must have a Zoom account. A link will be emailed to all registrants prior to the session. For questions about Reference USA, contact Melissa Baker at mbaker@wiltonlibrary.org. To register and for program details visit www.wiltonlibrary.org.

College chat

Matthew Greene once again offers his services to speak with high school juniors and seniors, and their parents, about their college questions Tuesday, June 23, from 4 to 4:45 p.m.

Greene, an educational consultant, will have his live “College Q&A” session over Zoom on Tuesday, June 23, from 4 to 4:45 p.m. Subjects such as essay writing, deferring admission and how teens can make the most of their summers will be discussed.

Registration is required and space is limited. Registrants must have a Zoom account. A link will be emailed to all registrants. To register, visit www.wiltonlibrary.org. Questions may be emailed to slauricella@wiltonlibrary.org.

Authors speak as one

It takes two to create “The Wife Stalker.” That’s what the Zoom audience will find out when they visit virtually with Liv Constantine, the bestselling author of The Last Mrs. Parrish, on Tuesday, June 23, from 7 to 8 p.m.

“The Wife Stalker,” a psychological thriller, was actually created by sister authors Lynne and Valerie Constantine. The discussion will be moderated by Wendy Walker, who is the author of psychological suspense novels including “The Night Before” and “Emma in the Night.”

Space is limited and registration is required. Registrants must have a Zoom account. An email link will be provided to all registrants a few days before the meeting. To register or for program details visit www.wiltonlibrary.org. Books may be purchased through Elm Street Books, New Canaan at www.elmstreetbooks.com. Questions may be emailed to lmclaughlin@wiltonlibrary.org.

Market corrections and more

Michael Alimo from USA Financial and Tax Services virtually returns to Wilton Library Wednesday, June 24, at noon and again at 5 p.m. for Market Corrections, Recessions and Your Retirement Strategy.

This is a fact-filled presentation that will help people access their financial situation in these volatile times.

Online registration is required to receive the Zoom session invitation link. Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org for program and speaker details and to register. Questions may be emailed to mbellacosa@wiltonlibrary.org.

Teen Zen art

Teens get to learn the creative doodling or art form technique in Zentangle Art Workshop with Amy Wednesday, June 24, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. The program is for kids entering grades 7 through 12.

Please see the library’s registration link for suggestions of supplies needed. Registration is required and space is limited. Registrants must have a Zoom account. A link will be emailed to all registrants prior to the session. Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org to register and for program details. Email slauricella@wiltonlibrary.org with any questions.

Please visit www.wiltonlibrary.org for information and to register for any of the library’s virtual programming, for information about Digital Library or any of the library’s databases. For any technical help in downloading materials, please email techref@wiltonlibrary.org to virtually work with a librarian one-on-one. For those Wilton residents needing a library card to access the Digital Library, please call 203-762-6334 and leave a message. If anyone has questions about accessing or using the Digital Library, please email reference@wiltonlibrary.org.