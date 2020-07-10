Wilton Library Lines: Drawing, photography, robotics

Drawing for kids

Emma Keating offers her “Cartoon Drawing with Emma,” for kids in grades 3-5 via Zoom July 10, 17, 24 and 31, from 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Individual registration is required for each session so that Zoom links can be emailed in advance. Emma will show kids how to draw animals, creatures, and characters. All that is needed is paper, pencils, coloring medium (crayons, watercolors, colored pencils), and the child’s imagination.

Registration is limited to facilitate conversation and interaction with Emma. Any questions may be sent to Andrea Szabo at aszabo@wiltonlibrary.org.

Drawing for adults

Adults also can learn drawing skills in the very Zen-like art skills class, “Zentangle Art Workshop: Zooming with Amy,” Wednesday, July 15, from 2 to 3:30 p.m.

Amy is the library’s certified Zentangle instructor, who creates a fun and relaxing live online Zentangle art session. Through very simple steps, this meditative art form teaches people how to create beautiful patterns. It is for anyone who loves to doodle or draw, regardless of skill level. The program is for adults, and teens ages 13+.

See the library’s registration link for suggestions of supplies needed. Registration is required and space is limited. Participants must have a Zoom account. An email link will be provided to all registrants prior to the session. Email slauricella@wiltonlibrary.org with any questions. Program details and the registration link may be found at www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Bring the zoo home

Children ages 3 and up can enjoy a Zoom performance by Two by Two and their show, “The Zoo with the Roo!” featuring live animals via Zoom Wednesday, July 15, from 3 to 4 p.m.

They have a chinchilla, a snake, a bearded dragon, a tortoise and a kangaroo.

This is an interactive program so registered participants should have Zoom accounts. Zoom links will be emailed shortly before the start of the session. The program is supported by the Amadeo Family. Registration is required. Questions may be emailed to aszabo@wiltonlibrary.org.

Photography by phone

Teens entering grades 6-12 can join professional photographer, Peggy Garbus, for a two-session online workshop, “iPhone Photography 2-Day Workshop for Teens,” Thursday, July 16, from 3 to 4:30 and Thursday, July 23, from 3 to 4 p.m. Teens will learn about the basic functions of the iPhone, explore what makes a great photo and how to achieve it.

In between week one and two, all students will venture outside to take photos using their newly acquired skills. Participants must have an iPhone, preferably version 7.0 and up, and a Zoom account. Space is limited and registration is required. Students should be able to commit to both sessions.

Prior to the workshop, an email will be sent requiring confirmation of attendance. A Zoom link will be sent the morning of the first session to all those who confirmed. The program is supported by the John and Patricia Curran Teen Fund. Please email slauricella@wiltonlibrary.org with any questions.

Robotics for kids

Using a Lego-style kit, kids entering grades 5-6 can build their own robot and learn the basics of drag-and-drop programming in “Jimu Robotics for Kids,” Monday, July 20 through Thursday, July 23, from 11 a.m. to noon. The kids will learn how to control the robot’s actions in this online four-day workshop.

After learning how to program the robot, students will use sensors to complete programming exercises such as avoiding crashes, or detecting items and using servos/motors to collect them. Once the program is over, students can continue to independently create and explore other designs with their kits.

Students will need a device to participate in a Zoom call, as well as another iOS or Android device with the “Jimu” app installed (preferably a tablet). Wilton High School graduates Rishabh Raniwala and Navod Jayawardhane teach the workshop. They are both from the library’s award-winning Singularity Technology Robotics Team.

Registration is required. Participants must be able to attend all four days and they must purchase their own Jimu Robot kit to participate. The direct link will be sent with registration confirmation. The Zoom link will be sent the morning of the program. Email children@wiltonlibrary.org for details or call 203-762-6336. Visit wiltonlibrary.org to register.

The drive-thru window is now open Mondays through Fridays, 10 to 6; Saturdays, 10 to 5 and closed Sundays. Items must be reserved in advance through the catalog; patrons will be emailed, texted or phoned when items are available. Please visit www.wiltonlibrary.org for information and to register for any of the library’s virtual programming, the online catalog, information about Digital Library or any of the library’s databases. For any technical help in downloading materials, please email techref@wiltonlibrary.org to work virtually with a librarian one-on-one. To update a Wilton Library card, call 203-762-6334 and leave a message.