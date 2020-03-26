Wilton Library Lines: Digital, e-magazines, international news

Up close with Digital Library

The library has its Digital Library services available 24/7 for downloadable books, movies, TV shows and music. The service is free and available with a Wilton Library card. Patrons simply go to the library’s homepage at www.wiltonlibrary.org and click on the green tab marked “Digital Library.” The first drop-down item is eBooks, eAudiobooks, eMagazines using the library’s Overdrive and RB Digital services, plus Acorn TV. Patrons can follow the onscreen prompts to register for these services if they haven’t already done so, or they can download the Libby by Overdrive and RB Digital apps to their mobile devices (smartphones/tablets). The Libby and RB Digital apps are similar in that you can download eBooks, eAudiobooks, and eMagazines. The RBDigital app gives patrons access to the books and magazines, plus Acorn TV. Acorn TV features hundreds of TV shows from Britain and beyond. With Acorn TV, viewers can revel in good crime dramas such as Line of Duty, world-class mysteries, dramas and comedies through a streaming video service with any Web-connected device. For those missing Downton Abbey, this may be the place to tune in.

eMagazines galore

Using the same Libby or RBDigital apps, patrons with Wilton Library cards can download magazines right to their mobile devices or computers. These are full copies of the magazines that reside on personal devices that can be read from cover to cover. There are no holds on eMagazines; patrons can download as many as they wish and they can keep them as long as they want. The complete list of 28 eMagazines to date are: Allure, Bon Appétit, Clean Eating, The Economist, Elle, Food Network Magazine, Garden Gate, Good Housekeeping, HGTV Magazine, House Beautiful, Kiplinger's Personal Finance, Macworld, Men's Health, National Geographic, National Geographic Traveler, The New Yorker, Newsweek, O, The Oprah Magazine, OK! Magazine, PCWorld, Prevention, Rolling Stone, Smithsonian, US Weekly, Vanity Fair, Vogue, Women's Health and Yoga Journal. For anyone having issues with downloading, please contact the reference desk at 203-762-6350 or email reference@wiltonlibrary.org.

News around the globe

The library has a database that may be very timely for people who want to read up on what’s happening around the world. NewsBank has global news content from local (including the Wilton Bulletin), regional, national and international sources and is the largest of its kind. Patrons with Wilton Library cards can access printed and online newspapers, blogs, journals, newswires, broad transcripts and videos. It’s a great way to be informed about how relatives may be dealing with events in their geographic areas. To access the database, visit www.wiltonlibrary.org, click on Research, scroll to Online Resources, then click on Magazines/Newspapers. Patrons then enter their Wilton Library card barcode numbers without spaces when prompted.

Human Library rescheduled for fall

It has now been a week since Wilton Library postponed or canceled its programs for the month of March. One of the events canceled was Human Library, a very impactful program in which “human” books are available for people to “read” in a very up-close and personal way. The conversations that take place between two people help to break down barriers and melt away prejudices.

People can now save the new date for Human Library, which is Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. Susan Lauricella, the library’s Makers Space and Teen Services manager, commented, “This is too important an event to just cancel it. With the new date, we can give the ‘books’ the chance to tell their stories, and the opportunity for readers to hear them and get a conversation going. We are delighted that we were able to pull this all together.”

More event details will be available this fall.

Census taking begins

The 2020 Census begins in earnest this week with most households starting to receive invitations to respond to the questionnaire. According to the town’s website, every household will have the option of responding online, by phone, or by mail. When everyone is counted in the 2020 Census, communities get the funding they need for things such as healthcare, education, emergency services and more.

Information about the census may be found on the library’s website at www.wiltonlibrary.org on the left hand side of the homepage or on the U.S. Census 2020 website at www.2020census.gov.

