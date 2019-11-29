Wilton Library Lines: Creative spaces, Giving Tuesday, holiday shopping

Day-after fun

Day After Thanksgiving Movies on Friday, Nov. 29, feature Toy Story 4, rated G, from 10:15 a.m.-noon; and the live action Alladin, rated PG, from 2-4 p.m. There is no registration, however caregivers must remain with children under age 8, and stay in the building for children under 12.

Beginning on Sunday, kids from pre-k to grade 5 may drop in during regular library hours for December Paper Chains. Kids will make a colorful paper chain. There will be colored paper strips and trimming available for Hanukkah, Christmas, Rainbow, Kwanzaa and Yule. The chains will be hung around the Children’s Library to brighten up the month of December. There is no registration; just drop-in and have fun.

Festooned in Gingerbread houses

The library and the Wilton Chamber of Commerce invite individuals, families, groups, organizations and businesses to submit gingerbread or other edible models of Wilton houses or buildings for the second annual “How Sweet It Is in Wilton” Gingerbread House Contest. Houses will be put on display in the library. Submission dates and times are Sunday, Dec. 1, from 1 to 4:30 p.m. and Monday, Dec. 2, from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. only.

This year, in conjunction with Wilton Library’s 125th anniversary, the contest is celebrating the past, present and future of Wilton. Participants are encouraged to create an edible model of a house, building, public space or any other aspect of Wilton to represent the town’s past, present and imagined future. Entries will be judged in two age groups by prominent community members. The groups are 12 and under; and ages 13 to adult. Winners will be judged in three categories — most whimsical, best historical Wilton place, and most visionary design of a Wilton place.

From Dec. 3-16, visitors to the library also can vote for their favorite models. Winners will be announced Dec. 18, at 4 p.m. Winning submissions including the Community Favorite will be awarded Wilton Chamber gift certificates courtesy of Fairfield County Bank. Entries will remain on display through Dec. 22. Visit wiltonlibrary.org for full details including measurements, guidelines, entry forms and helpful links.

Immediate impact on Giving Tuesday

The library is participating in Giving Tuesday on Dec. 3. A matching opportunity is in place to maximize giving to the library on this special day dedicated to philanthropy. More information will be available through the library’s social media outreach and through the library’s website shortly. People may also call 203-762-6323 for more information.

Book for gift-giving

Architect Donald M. Rattner, AIA, visits the library to discuss his new book, My Creative Space: How to Design Your Home to Stimulate Ideas and Spark Innovation, on Wednesday, Dec. 4, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. The book shows how readers can boost their creative output by applying science-backed techniques to the design and decoration of their homes regardless of size, type, style, or location.

Rattner is the principal of an award-winning consultancy dedicated to maximizing occupant creativity in workplace, residential, wellness, hospitality, and retail environments.

Visit the library’s website for speaker details. A Q&A will follow the talk. There is no charge. Book signing and purchase will be available courtesy of Elm Street Books, New Canaan. Architects and interior designers can receive 1.0 LUs of AIA-approved CE credit for attending. Registration is recommended.

Holiday shopping at the library

The library’s annual holiday bookstore opens at noon on Thursday, Dec. 5 with its Holiday Book Sale in the gallery. The sale features a large array of pristine books for all ages, DVDs, and CDs.

All sales support the library. The sale runs continuously during regular library hours through Dec. 29. In addition to the book sale, the library’s Giving Tree will be in the gallery. The “ornaments” on the tree are items that the library wishes to have in its collection for all to enjoy. Materials may be chosen from the tree and donated to the library in someone’s honor or in memory of special loved ones.

The library’s Giving Gelt donation program also is another opportunity to give to the library in someone’s name. Giving Gelt donations will go towards purchases for the Children’s Library collection. The Giving Gelt display is located at the Circulation Desk accompanied by some chocolate gelt for all to enjoy. Gifts of art may be found in the library’s art exhibition, “A Harvest of Hues,” which is on display through the end of the month.

Stroll over to the library

The library will be ready with refreshments and a warm fire in the fireplace during the Wilton Holiday Stroll on Friday, Dec. 6, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Guests also are invited to take an ‘ornament’ from the Giving Tree to help the library with its wish list, give Giving Gelt to the Children’s Library for its collection, peruse the Holiday Book Sale and the art exhibition for holiday gift giving, and vote on the community favorite entry in the “How Sweet It Is in Wilton” Gingerbread House Contest.

To register for programs, visit www.wiltonlibrary.org and click on Events or call the Circulation Desk at 203-762-6334 for adult programs; the Children’s Library at 203-762-6336; Teen Services and Innovation Station at 203-762-6342.