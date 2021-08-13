Wilton Library Lines: Continued cartooning, Recycled crafting, poetry

Cartooning continues
An additional session of “Cartoon Drawing with Emma,” with Emma Keating, who is an artist, the instructor of the Wilton Library’s class, and a 2017 Wilton High School graduate, is on Friday, Aug. 13, from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Even if children did not participate in the previous sessions of the program when they were offered throughout July, there still is time for them to join in on the fun. In the final session, Keating will be showing children how to draw creative animals, characters and crazy creatures. The children just need to come to the Zoom session with paper, pencils and something with which to draw, like crayons, colored pencils, markers. That, and their own imaginations will help make the fun. Registration is required so that Zoom links can be sent to participants. Call 203-762-6336 or email aszabo@wiltonlibrary.org with questions. visit www.wiltonlibrary.org to register.