Wilton Library Lines: Continued cartooning, Recycled crafting, poetry

An additional session of “Cartoon Drawing with Emma,” with Emma Keating, who is an artist, the instructor of the Wilton Library’s class, and a 2017 Wilton High School graduate, is on Friday, Aug. 13, from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Even if children did not participate in the previous sessions of the program when they were offered throughout July, there still is time for them to join in on the fun. In the final session, Keating will be showing children how to draw creative animals, characters and crazy creatures. The children just need to come to the Zoom session with paper, pencils and something with which to draw, like crayons, colored pencils, markers. That, and their own imaginations will help make the fun. Registration is required so that Zoom links can be sent to participants. Call 203-762-6336 or email aszabo@wiltonlibrary.org with questions. visit www.wiltonlibrary.org to register.

Recycled crafting

Children still have two chances to join in on the crafting craze with instructor, and eleventh grade Girl Scout Fiona Conway’s “Recycled Crafts for Kids,” program. The first session takes place on Saturday, Aug. 14, from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Conway is working on completing her Gold Award. The craft sessions are her project to achieve that end. Children, who want to participate in the program, should scour their houses for recycled materials that could end up contributing to pollution. Conway will email parents ahead of each session to let them know what else might be needed for the class. Children can also use pipe cleaners, glue, markers or paint. Children can personalize each craft. Registration is required since this is a Zoom program. The Zoom link will be sent the day of the program. The last Recycled Crafts for Kids session is on Thursday, Aug. 26, from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Registration is required separately for that session. Email Conway at fionaconwaygs@gmail.com with any questions. Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org to register.

Poetry lovers gather

This month’s gathering of the “CT (Connecticut) Poetry Society Workshop - Online Zoom Meeting” takes place on Friday, Aug. 20, from 10:30 a.m. until noon. Local poets share their love of poetry by reading their own original poetry aloud to the group. Poets should email their poems to the instructor of the session Ray Rauth at rayrauth@optonline.net. Rauth will distribute the poems to the group shortly before the session. Registration is required so that the Zoom link can be emailed to registrants shortly before the event. To register, visit www.wiltonlibrary.org.

For those Wilton residents needing a library card to access the Digital Library, call the library's circulation desk at 203-762-6334. If anyone has questions about accessing, or using the Digital Library, email reference@wiltonlibrary.org.