Wilton Library Lines: Comstock Brook, chocolate treats

On the same day the photo at Merwin Meadows was taken, the Comstock Brook flows full of cold, clean water at Nod Hill Road.

Homemade chocolate treats

Homemade chocolate Pop-tarts are on the menu when Live with Katie Shepherd zooms into kids’ homes Friday, Aug. 14, from 3 to 4 p.m. Kids in grades 3-5 will learn from Katie, a registered dietitian from Food Explorers, how to make pastry dough from scratch, a chocolate fudge filling and glaze to drizzle on top.

Young bakers will need ingredients listed in the registration link. A food processor with adult supervision would be helpful.

A Zoom link will be emailed shortly before the start of the program, therefore registration is required. Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org to register. Questions may be emailed to aszabo@wiltonlibrary.org.

Important college answers

Matthew Greene calmly helps to allay students and parents fears in the session, College Q&A with Matthew Greene Tuesday, Aug. 18, from 4 to 4:45 p.m.

Matt, an educational consultant, will discuss testing, deferring admission and the latest updates on the college scene. Students are encouraged to come prepared with questions. The program is recommended for high school juniors and seniors, and their parents.

Registration is required and space is limited. An email link to the Zoom session will be provided to all registrants. Visit wiltonlibrary.org for registration. Any questions about the program may be sent to slauricella@wiltonlibrary.org.

Local conservation

Wilton Library, Trout Unlimited, the Norwalk River Watershed Association, and the Wilton Land Conservation Trust present a two-part webinar series, Comstock Brook: Protecting & Restoring Our Native Brook Trout Stream, Tuesday, Aug. 18, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Attendees will learn about Wilton’s Comstock Brook — its importance as a trout brook, threats to its health, and what can be done to restore it.

Jeff Yates, conservation chair of the local Mianus Chapter of Trout Unlimited, will provide a history of this special stream that runs from North Wilton to Merwin Meadows, where it joins the Norwalk River. Participants will learn how they can play a role in protecting and conserving this precious stream.

Part 2 is on Monday, Aug. 31 with “Bee” The Change: Protect Wilton’s Rivers by Joining the Pollinator Pathway.

There is no charge for either program. Online registration through Trout Unlimited is required for each session in order to receive the Zoom invitation links. Visit https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_wM_VyGJTQ3Way6gbC16-tw to register for Aug. 18 and visit https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_B79VxpDTTfm-YgM0aZp58w for the Aug. 31 program.

Principally, it’s about singing

For the finale to the Children’s Library summer reading program, the library entertains kids in kindergarten and up Wednesday, Aug. 19, with the virtual program, Live with Al deCant, the Singing Principal, from 3 to 4 p.m.

Al deCant is a critically acclaimed concert performer and educator from Connecticut who has entertained and educated thousands of young people through his programs of music and storytelling. Al’s music and character education themes are known all over Connecticut.

Registration is required so that a Zoom link can be emailed shortly before the start of the program. Visit wiltonlibrary.org to register. Questions may be sent to aszabo@wiltonlibrary.org.

Zen doodling for teens and adults

Amy Lilien-Harper works her doodling magic in Zentangle Art Workshop: Zooming with Amy, Wednesday, Aug. 19, from 3 to 4:30 p.m.

Amy, who is the library’s certified Zentangle instructor, offers a fun and relaxing online Zentangle art session that is easy to follow. The program is all about creating beautiful patterns by following a few simple steps. People can see Amy’s work and teaching style in a series of videos on the library’s YouTube page, WiltonLibraryStreams.

This session is for adults and teens ages 13 and up. Please see the library’s registration link for suggestions of supplies needed. Registration is required and space is limited. An email link will be provided to all registrants prior to the session. Visit wiltonlibrary.org to register and for program details. Questions may be sent to slauricella@wiltonlibrary.org.

And kids can doodle too

Kids who love to draw or doodle but think their artistic skills are not up to par can easily join Zooming Child-Adult Zentangle Fun — Part 2 Thursday, Aug. 20, from 3 to 4:30 p.m.

Using a few simple steps and techniques, anyone can learn to create beautiful artwork in a relaxing atmosphere. Kids entering grades three through seven and their grownups are invited to join the fun; they can take part even if they haven’t attended the first session.

Registration is required for all attendees. Participants will be contacted to pick up supplies at the library’s drive-thru window a few days before the program. The Zoom link will be distributed by the morning of Aug. 20. Supplies and space are limited. We ask that patrons register only if they are sure they can attend. Visit wiltonlibrary.org to register. Email alilienharper@wiltonlibrary.org with any questions.

Please visit www.wiltonlibrary.org for information and to register for any of the library’s virtual programming, for information about Digital Library or any of the library’s databases. For those Wilton residents needing a library card to access the Digital Library, please call 203-762-6334 and leave a message. If anyone has questions about accessing or using the Digital Library, please email techref@wiltonlibrary.org.