Wilton Library Lines: College issues, drawing monsters

Cold weather crafting

Stitch Time for Knitters & Crocheters on Zoom, a virtual session for crafters of all skill levels will be held Monday, Oct. 19, from 1-2 p.m.

Participants are encouraged to show off their latest creation, seek advice, and chat about anything while working on their own projects.

Registration is required. Once registered, attendees will be sent an email with the Zoom link. Please feel free to email cbenjamin@wiltonlibrary.org with any questions. To register, visit wiltonlibrary.org.

College issues discussed

High school juniors and seniors are invited to a live College Q&A with Matthew Greene Monday, Oct. 19, from 7 to 7:45 p.m.

The educational consultant will discuss testing, deferring admission and the latest updates on the college scene. Parents are invited to join their students.

Registration is required and space is limited. Attendees must have a Zoom account. An email link will be provided to all registrants. Questions may be emailed to slauricella@wiltonlibrary.org. To register, visit wiltonlibrary.org.

Social Security examined

Social Security Strategies to Maximize Benefits & Your Retirement will be held Wednesday, Oct. 21, from noon to 1 p.m. or 5 to 6 p.m. Learn key concepts before applying for Social Security.

Presenter Michael Alimo is a registered investment advisor with 30+ years in the industry.

Please visit wiltonlibrary.org to see speaker details and to register. Registration for either session is required in order to receive the Zoom link.

Doodle fun for kids

Assistant children’s librarian Amy brings her More Zooming Child-Adult Zentangle Fun to kids and their grownups Thursday, Oct. 22, from 3:30 to 5 p.m.

Amy gives participants some simple steps and techniques to make doodles together. The program is for children in grades three through six with a participating adult.

Registration is required. Participants will be contacted to pick up supplies a few days before the program. The Zoom link will be distributed before the session. Please visit wiltonlibrary.org for details and to register. Questions may be emailed to alilienharper@wiltonlibrary.org. Amy’s tutorials are on the library’s YouTube channel, WiltonLibraryStreams.

Kids’ book club

Kids in grades four through seven are invited to Virtual Book Club Saturday, Oct. 24, from 1 to 2 p.m. Girl Scout Emily Johnson put this club together with Children’s Library staff to get book-loving kids together. This week’s book is “A Tangle of Knots” by Lisa Graff.

Please email aszabo@wiltonlibrary.org with any questions. Visit wiltonlibrary.org to register. Registration is required in order to receive the Zoom link.

Halloween drawing fun

Kids in grades three to five can participate in Draw Some Monsters! Saturday, Oct. 24, from 2 to 3 p.m. with Rick Stromoski.

Kids will be drawing creatures like the Wolfman, Dracula and Frankenstein’s Monster with Rick.

Registration is required. This is a Zoom program so the link for the program will be sent to registrants the morning of the program. Kids should have a large pile of paper and drawing utensils. Please visit wiltonlibrary.org to register. Questions may be emailed to lkeogh@wiltonlibrary.org.

