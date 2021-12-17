Wilton Library Lines: Christmas program, workshop, relaxing

Shoppers searching for gifts for their favorite book lovers will find lots of great bargains at “Wilton Library's Holiday Book Sale” in the gallery, during regular library hours through Sunday, Jan. 2. This popular annual sale features a large assortment of pristine books in all categories, including children’s and teen’s, art, history, cookbooks, classics, biographies, and much more. This year’s sale also includes a huge collection of small gift books in about 20 different categories, perfect for stocking stuffers, plus brand new stationery and art supplies, puzzles, and other gift items. Inventory is replenished frequently, so bargain hunters are encouraged to shop early and often. All proceeds benefit the library. Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org for more information.

Crafts for teens

Teens in the 6 grade through the twelfth grade are invited to a fun crafting program. “Knitted Ear Warmer DIY for Teens” takes place on Thursday, Dec. 16, from 4 to 5:15 p.m. in the Brubeck Room. Teens will learn how to make cozy knitted ear warmers using finger knitting techniques. Absolutely no knitting experience is required. All materials will be provided and after receiving some basic instructions, teens will leave with their own homemade ear warmers. Space is limited and registration is required. Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org to register.

Christmas program for children

Children in grades kindergarten and up will enjoy this fun online holiday program. “Christmas Traditions Around the World” takes place on Friday, Dec. 17, from 4 to 5 p.m. on Zoom. Father Reggie Norman of Our Lady of Fatima Church will talk about Christmas traditions around the globe. Registration required. A Zoom link will be sent to registrants the morning of the program. Call Lesley Keogh at 203-762-6339 or email lkeogh@wiltonlibrary.org with questions. To register, visit www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Workshop for poets

December’s “Connecticut Poetry Society Workshop” is on Saturday, Dec. 18, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the library. This group comes together to share and discuss original poems written by the attendees. The poems will be read aloud to the group. Participants should email their original poems to poet Ray Rauth of Weston, at rayrauth@optonline.net. This intimate gathering of no more than 15 attendees is designed to help facilitate discussion. Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org to register.

Relaxing art session

As Wilton Library’s certified Zentangle instructor, Amy teaches everyone from beginners to experienced artists. “Zentangle Art Workshop: Zooming with Amy,” is on Monday, Dec. 20, from 3 to 4:30 p.m. The meditative art form uses simple steps to teach practitioners how to create beautiful patterns. This virtual program is for adults and teens, ages 13, and over, all skill levels welcome. See the library’s registration link for suggestions of supplies needed. Registration is required and space is limited. A Zoom link will be sent to all registrants prior to the session. Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org to register.

Story times for children

The Children’s Library continues to offer different story times during the month of December, and the programs are in-person. On Tuesday, Dec. 21, “December Big Kids Story Time” takes place in the Brubeck Room from 4:15 to 5 p.m., for children ages 4 to 5. On Wednesdays, Dec. 22, and Dec. 29, “December Family Story Time” takes place in the Brubeck Room from 10:30 to 11 a.m., for children ages 2 to 4. Attendees should bring blankets to reserve their spaces. Masks must be worn at all times by adults and children. Social distancing must be maintained, therefore space is limited. Registration is required for each session. Masked walk-ins welcome if space allows. Caregivers must remain on library property. Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org to register.

Winter crafts for kids

Children in kindergarten through the fifthe grade, are invited to learn how to make a Winter Snow Globe in this virtual program. “Make a Winter Snow Globe” takes place on Wednesday, Dec. 29, from 3 to 3:30 p.m. A kit will be supplied with materials for the craft. An email will be sent out to let participants know when they can pick up their kits, which will be available at the Children's Reference Desk. Another email with the Zoom link will be sent the morning of the program. Register each child separately. Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org to register.

The library will be closed on Friday, Dec. 24 for Christmas Eve and Saturday, Dec. 25 for Christmas Day. Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org for information and to register for any of the library’s virtual programming, for information about the library’s Digital Library, or any of the library’s databases. For those Wilton residents, who need a library card to access the Digital Library, call 203-762-6334. If anyone has questions about accessing or using the Digital Library, email reference@wiltonlibrary.org.