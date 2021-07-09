Wilton Library Lines: Cartooning, zentangle, short stories

The Wilton Library is presenting a new four part poetry seminar entitled, “Summer Poetry with Judson Scruton - W.H. Auden: Ironic Points of Light - Poem as Myth, Poem as Parable,” today, Thursday, July 8, from 10:30 a.m. to noon. The series continues on Thursdays, July 15, July 22, and July 29. The an online literature seminar is about the poetry, and the religious thought of the Anglo American Poet W.H. Auden, (1907-1973,) who was also a playwright, critic, and librettist. See the library’s registration link for more details. There is no charge for the program. The seminar is made possible with the support of the Literary Series in Memory of Amy Quigley. Advance online registration is required in order to receive the readings, and the Zoom session invitation links. Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org to register. Quigley was a longtime Wilton resident.

Weekly craft sessions added

Children, who are ages 8-years-old to 12-years-old, are invited to join “Recycled Crafts for Kids,” on Thursdays, July 8 through Thursday, Aug. 26, from 3 to 4:30 p.m. via Zoom. Fiona Conway, who is an upcoming 11th grade Wilton Girl Eagle Scout. who is completing her Gold Award, is hosting the crafting class. Children will make crafts out of recycled materials that can be found around the house generally speaking, and that would otherwise be thrown away. and contribute to pollution. Registration is required for each individual class. There is no session on Thursday, Aug. 19. See the library’s registration link for details. Zoom links will be sent the day of each session. Email Conway at fionaconwaygs@gmail.com with any questions. Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org to register.

Cartooning around

Would be artists, who are in the third grade through the fifth grade, are invited to “Cartoon Drawing with Emma,” on Fridays, July 9, July 16, July 23 and July 30, from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Emma Keating, who is the instructor of the class, and a Class of 2017 Wilton High School graduate, returns for her fourth year to show children how to draw characters, creatures and animals. The classes are held on Zoom. Children need registration for each individual session. Participants will also need paper, pencils, coloring medium such as colored pencils, crayons and watercolors, plus their imaginations for the classes. Zoom links will be sent shortly before the start of each program. Call 203-762-6336 or email the Head of the Library, Andrea Szabo, at aszabo@wiltonlibrary.org with questions. Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org to register.

More crafty things

Amy Lilien-Harper, who is the Wilton Library's certified Zentangle instructor, is hosting a “Zentangle Art Workshop: Zooming with Amy,” event from the meditative art form, on Tuesday, July 13, from 3 to 4:30 p.m. This is a live online art session. The meditative art form, Zentangle, uses simple steps to teach practitioners how to create patterns. The program is suitable for adults, and teens, who are ages 13-years-old, and up. See the library’s registration link for suggestions about the supplies that are needed for the workshop, Registration is required, and space is limited. An email link will be provided to all registrants prior to the session. Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org to register, and to see short video tutorials of examples about the workshop, and art form.

Shorts are back

Susan Boyar, of Wilton Library Readers fame, is back for her seventh year of “New Yorker Shorts: Four Weeks of Short Stories from “The New Yorker” magazine on Wednesdays, July 14, July 21, July 28 and Aug. 4, from noon to 1:30 p.m. The sessions will be held via Zoom. Story titles will be announced one week prior to each of the discussions. The current issue of the magazine is available in the Reading Room of the library for in library use, or ithe issue can be downloaded through the eBook program OverDrive on the library’s computers, or the Libby by OverDrive app on mobile devices. Links to the stories at the magazine’s website will also be provided. Registration is limited and required for each individual session in order to receive the Zoom links. The Zoom link for each week’s session will be sent by email from the Head of Circulation at the Library, Karen Zeibak, at kzeibak@wiltonlibrary.org. Also email any questions to Zeibak at kzeibak@wiltonlibrary.org. To register for the sessions, visit www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Slithery things

“Wonderful Wednesdays - Riverside Reptiles,” is on Wednesday, July 14, from 3 to 4 p.m. This Zoom program will introduce summer readers to some creatures like snakes, and tortoises. Registration is required for children, who are ages 4-years-old, and up. The Zoom link for the program will be sent the morning of the program. To register, visit www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Author returns

In Camille Aubray’s second author talk at the Wilton Library, Aubray is introducing her new novel book that is titled: “The Godmothers,” on Thursday, July 15, from 7 to 8 p.m. Aubray’s historical fiction is a novel book about four women who marry into an Italian family, and then must take charge of the family’s business when their husbands are forced to leave them during World War II. See the library’s website for more details. Registration is required for the virtual event, in order to receive the Zoom link for it. Visit elmstreetbooks.com to order a copy of the book; a portion of the proceeds benefit the library. To register, visit www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Please note: Borrowed books can now be returned at the drive-thru window, and the circulation desk during the library’s hours, and 24/7 at the library’s blue return bin in the library’s parking lot. Items are no longer being quarantined. The library’s book donation bins on Godfrey Place in the town are now open. The library cannot accept VHS, (Video Home System,) magazines or reference materials. It is very costly to dispose of these unsellable items, therefore they do not benefit the library. Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org for information, and to register for any of the library’s virtual programming, for information about the library’s Digital Library, or any of the library’s databases. For those Wilton residents needing a library card to access the Digital Library, please call 203-762-6334. If anyone has questions about accessing or using the Digital Library, please email reference@wiltonlibrary.org.