Wilton Library Lines: Cartooning, chocolate, emulating Picasso

Still time to read

The summer reading programs for children, teens and adults are still going strong and it is not too late to start participating. Readers wishing to join any of the three programs can visit wiltonlibrary.org and click on the Summer Reading icon on the home page to find their reading program.

Registration can be done between now and the end of the programs. The bragging beads for little kids and gift certificates for teens and adults are just icing on the cake.

Cartoon fun

As of this writing, there is still room for Cartoon Drawing with Emma via Zoom Friday, Aug. 7, from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. for kids in grades 3-5. In this Zoom program, Emma Keating shows kids how to draw animals, creatures and characters. Bring paper, pencils, and supplies such as crayons, watercolors, and colored pencils.

Registration is required in order to receive the Zoom link that will be emailed in advance of the session. This is Emma’s final session for the summer. Visit wiltonlibrary.org to register. Questions should be emailed to aszabo@wiltonlibrary.org.

Library favorite for kids

Lynn Lewis is returning to the library via Zoom Wednesday, Aug. 12, from 3-4 p.m. Kids in pre-K and higher grades can sing and dance with Lynn. She also will bring a special friend that the kids can watch and participate in all the fun.

Registration is required so that Zoom invitation links may be emailed in advance. Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org to register. Questions should be emailed to aszabo@wiltonlibrary.org.

Roll of the dice

The library’s Teen Services department offers Roll a Picasso for Teens Thursday, Aug. 13, from 3 to 4 p.m. This virtual gathering allows teens to create unique Picasso-style portraits in a fun and easy session.

Kids will use dice and a chart to determine what shape face to draw and then continue rolling for the eyes, nose, lips, ears, etc. The kids will be able to see how different each painting will turn out. All they need is a blank 8.5” x 11” piece of paper or cardstock, and colored pencils and/or markers.

The program is for students entering grades 7-12. Registration is required. A zoom link will be sent to everyone the morning of the session. Please visit wiltonlibrary.org to register. Questions may be emailed to slauricella@wiltonlibrary.org.

Crafty kids

This week’s Crafternoon Kids Live is Thursday, Aug. 13, from 3:30 to 4 p.m. for kids in grades k through 5. In this final Zoom craft session for the summer the children will be creating kaleidoscopes.

Registration is required for each child participating. Once registered, notifications will be emailed when the craft kits will be ready for pick-up at the drive-thru window. Supplies needed at home are glue, scissors, tape and markers. Please note: supplies and space are limited. Patrons should register the kids only if they are sure they can attend. Please visit wiltonlibrary.org to register. Questions may be emailed to lkeogh@wiltonlibrary.org.

Homemade chocolate fun

Kids are invited to join Katie, registered dietitian from Food Explorers, to make homemade chocolate pastry strudels Friday, Aug. 14, from 3 to 4 p.m.

In the program, Live with Katie Shepherd, kids will learn how to make pastry dough from scratch, a chocolate fudge filling and delicious glaze to drizzle on top. Young bakers will need ingredients listed in the registration link. A food processor would be very helpful, but not required.

The program is for kids in grades 3-5 with supervision. Registration is required so that a Zoom link can be emailed shortly before the start of the program. Please visit wiltonlibrary.org to register. Questions may be emailed to aszabo@wiltonlibrary.org.

Please remember: all items that were borrowed prior to March 18 need to be returned to the blue Returns Bin in the library’s parking lot, as fees are now being accrued. Please visit wiltonlibrary.org for information and to register for any of the library’s virtual programming, for information about Digital Library or any of the library’s databases. For those Wilton residents needing a library card to access the Digital Library, please call 203-762-6334 and leave a message. If anyone has questions about accessing or using the Digital Library, please email reference@wiltonlibrary.org.