Wilton Library Lines: Carnival fun, more jazz talk, building a fort

Families enjoy the fun activities at Wilton Library during last year’s Winter Carnival. Crafts, green screen photography, and button making are just some of the fun indoor activities planned to warm up from the cold for this year’s carnival on Sunday, Jan. 26, beginning at noon. less Families enjoy the fun activities at Wilton Library during last year’s Winter Carnival. Crafts, green screen photography, and button making are just some of the fun indoor activities planned to warm up from ... more Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Wilton Library Lines: Carnival fun, more jazz talk, building a fort 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Winter carnival fun

The Wilton Chamber of Commerce presents Wilton Winter Carnival on Sunday, Jan. 26, from noon to 4 p.m. The event includes outdoor winter activities. The library will be front and center with a warm fireplace, restrooms and activities for kids and adults. Attendees may enjoy button making, a winter craft, being made famous in a future “#bookface” post using green screen technology, and kids can write a letter to the library in “Why Children Love Wilton Library,” which will be immortalized in a bound book for the collection (see below for details). Participants are reminded to check out the library’s new logo celebrating its 125th year in the ice sculpture created especially for the carnival.

Capturing children’s love of the library

In honor of Wilton Library’s 125th anniversary, children can participate in a very special event on Saturday, Jan. 25, and Sunday, Jan. 26, during regular library hours. Children can come to the Children’s Library for Why Children Love Wilton Library and write up a small composition on why Wilton Library is so special to them. Materials will be provided and assistance and suggestions given. If smaller children and their parents wish to participate, parents can do the writing for the child.

The contributions will be collected and bound into a special book, which will become part of the Wilton Children’s Library Forever Collection. This is a drop-in activity, there is no registration. Families can come on Saturday or during the Winter Carnival on Sunday.

Jazz lectures continue

The library and Wilton Historical Society’s “Jazzed Up: The History of Jazz in America,” continues on Sunday, Jan. 26 at Wilton Library, from 4 to 5:30 p.m., with a talk by Dr. Gil Harel entitled, “Jazz, Civil Rights and Social Justice.” Additional talks take place on March 8 and April 5 at the Historical Society. All of the remaining talks are wait-list only registration.

The series is sponsored by Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. The media sponsor is The Wilton Bulletin.

Visit the library’s website for details. Note: The Winter Carnival wraps up at 4 p.m. so parking for this Scholarly Series may be at a premium. Attendees are reminded to leave time to find parking and to follow traffic patterns in the center for this one day only.

Learning disabilities explored

In the interactive presentation, Non-Verbal Learning Disabilities: What They Are, What They Aren’t, and What We Can Do About Them, on Monday, Jan. 27, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., school psychologist Dave Sylvestro will compare and contrast NVLD, Asperger’s and LD. He will discuss how to help kids with NVLD develop and practice key social skills and anticipate emotional pitfalls often associated with NVLD.

Sylvestro has worked in the field for more than 40 years providing individual and group counseling to students, parents, service staff and professional development.

The program is co-sponsored by SPED*NET and Wilton Library. Registration is strongly suggested.

Seniors discuss scientific knowledge

Michael Hess will lead a discussion of Thomas Kuhn’s The Structure of Scientific Revolutions in the Senior Center Book Discussion on Tuesday, Jan. 28, from 11 to noon. Based on years of research on how scientific progress actually takes place, Kuhn’s controversial book became a landmark event in the history, philosophy, and sociology of scientific knowledge and coined the phrase “paradigm shift.”

This group meets on the fourth Tuesday of each month through May at the Comstock Community Center, 180 School Road in Wilton. Those wishing to participate should call the Senior Center for details and to register at 203-834-6240.

STEM fun

Children in third through fifth grades are invited to Let’s Build a Fort!, on Tuesday, Jan. 28, from 4 to 5 p.m. The children will listen to a read-aloud book, followed by the STEM building activity. They will work together in a group to build and engineer a large fort, as well as construct smaller ones to see the difference in materials and construction.

Registration is required.

To register for programs, visit www.wiltonlibrary.org and click on Events or call the Circulation Desk at 203-762-6334 for adult programs; the Children’s Library at 203-762-6336; Teen Services and Innovation Station at 203-762-6342.