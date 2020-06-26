Wilton Library Lines: Brubeck, summer reading, skills upgrade

Summer reading programs for kids and adults are underway at Wilton Library. Summer reading programs for kids and adults are underway at Wilton Library. Photo: Bryan Haeffele / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Bryan Haeffele / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Wilton Library Lines: Brubeck, summer reading, skills upgrade 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Bach to Brubeck

Gil Harel and Chris Brubeck trace the relationship between the music of the great composer and instrumentalist Johann Sebastian Bach and that of jazz legend Dave Brubeck in the program, “From Bach to Brubeck: Counterpoint, Rhythm, and Improvisation,” Friday, June 26, from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

During this entertaining and informative online program, Dr. Harel, assistant professor of music, NVCC, will discuss the connection between these remarkable musicians born 235 years apart. He will be joined in this endeavor by famed performer, composer, and son of Dave Brubeck, Chris Brubeck, and they will be mixing academic presentation with anecdotal reflection.

Online registration is required to receive the Zoom session invitation link. Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org for program and speaker details and to register. Any questions about the program may be emailed to Michael Bellacosa at mbellacosa@wiltonlibrary.org.

Teen summer reading begins

Teens and tweens can spend the summer exploring their universe in the library’s “A Universe of Stories” summer reading program. The reading program is for kids entering grades 6 through 12 in the fall. All that’s needed are good books and a clock, watch or phone to track the amount of time spent reading.

The more reading, the more tickets are applied to a weekly drawing for a Wilton Chamber of Commerce gift certificate. At the end of the summer, all the tickets will be entered in the grand prize drawing for a $100 Wilton Chamber gift certificate. Kids are reminded to read and record only age-appropriate books; no cheating the system with good books that are for younger kids.

Visit wiltonlibrary.org, click on Teens and scroll to Summer Reading for details and to sign up. Questions may be emailed to Susan Lauricella at slauricella@wiltonlibrary.org. The program is supported by the John and Pat Curran Teen Fund.

Adult summer reading

The library is now offering a summer reading program for adults, too. “Beach Party Bingo with Books” gets underway from June 29 through Aug. 16. Participants register on the library’s website at wiltonlibrary.org.

Participants can download or print the Book Bingo suggestions to guide their summer reading and find some entertaining books outside their usual familiar groove. People can begin registering and logging the books they read starting on June 29 (any reading done before that is great, but does not count) and they will be entered into a prize drawing.

For every book read, the reader gets one ticket. They can post reviews online on the reading program page and get extra tickets. At the end of the summer, two $25 Wilton Chamber of Commerce gift certificates courtesy of Fairfield County Bank will be mailed out to the lucky winners. The more books read, the better are participants’ chances of winning one.

Click here or visit wiltonlibrary.org to register the summer reading program.

Skills upgrade

This session of the library’s job searching series, “Find a Job — Wilton Library Can Help!” focuses on “Get a Skills Upgrade with Lynda.com” Tuesday, June 30, from noon to 1 p.m. The program features career-building and job-hunting resources that are available on Lynda.com through the library using a Wilton Library card. Melissa Baker, Media and Digital Services librarian, will deliver the overview of this important resource.

Lynda.com includes career-path guidance, tutorials on interviewing and negotiating salary, and thousands of video courses on every kind of software, all with the ability to easily post a course-completion certificate on Linkedin.com.

Registration is required and space is limited. Registrants must have a Zoom account. An email link will be provided to all registrants prior to the session. For questions about Lynda.com, contact Baker at mbaker@wiltonlibrary.org. Visit wiltonlibrary.orgto register and for program details.

Kids’ summer fun

In addition to the children’s summer reading program, “Imagine Your Story,” children from pre-K to sixth grade have many virtual programs in which to participate this summer.

“Virtual Cartooning Class with Rick Stromoski” is a drawing workshop for beginners in grades 3 and up Tuesday, June 30, from 3 to 4 p.m. Kids will learn about chapter design and how to make human expressions by altering a few shapes and lines.

Kids going into grades three through six are invited to “Letter Writing for Kids Live!” Wednesday, July 1, from 11 to 11:45 a.m. Wilton High School graduate and college student Emma Keating will share some tips for writing letters, and will help kids get their letters to nurses or doctors who would love to hear from the kids.

“Rockin’ Rhythms” is back with Ray Wednesday, July 1, from 3 to 3:30 p.m. This fun musical program is for children ages 2 through 5.

All of the above-mentioned programs require advance registration so that the Zoom links can be emailed prior to each program. Questions may be directed to Andrea Szabo at aszabo@wiltonlibrary.org. Visit http://www.wiltonlibrary.org to register.

Story times abound

The Children’s Library is presenting story times Mondays through Thursdays, for babies through 6-year olds at different times using live and pre-recorded sessions during July.

Visit the library’s website at wiltonlibrary.org and click on Children’s events to see all that is being offered. Any questions may be directed to Andrea Szabo, Children’s Library manager, at aszabo@wiltonlibrary.org.

Please note: The Drive-Thru Window is now open Mondays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays, 10 to 5; closed Sundays. Please visit www.wiltonlibrary.org for information and to register for any of the library’s virtual programming, for the online catalog, for information about Digital Library or any of the library’s databases. For any technical help in downloading materials, please email techref@wiltonlibrary.org to work virtually with a librarian one-on-one. To update a Wilton Library card, call 203-762-6334 and leave a message.