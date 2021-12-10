Wilton Library Lines: Books, author talk, hard drives, Christmas

Holiday shoppers will find lots of great bargains at “Wilton Library's Holiday Book Sale” in the gallery, during regular library hours through Sunday, Jan. 2. The regular library hours are: Mondays through Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m. The popular, and annual sale features a large assortment of pristine books in all categories, including children’s and teen’s, art, history, cookbooks, classics, biographies, and much more. This year’s sale also includes a huge collection of small gift books in about 20 different categories, perfect for stocking stuffers, plus brand new stationery and art supplies, puzzles, and other gift items. Inventory is replenished frequently, so bargain hunters are encouraged to shop early and often. All proceeds benefit the library. Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org for more information.

Virtual Author Talk

Authors Matthew Gabriele, and David M. Perry will talk about their new book The Bright Ages: A New History of Medieval Europe on Thursday, Dec. 9, from 7 to 8 p.m. on Zoom. The word “medieval” conjures images of the “Dark Ages” — centuries of ignorance, superstition, stasis, savagery, and poor hygiene. But the myth of darkness obscures the truth; this was a remarkable period in human history. The Bright Ages recasts the European Middle Ages for what it was, capturing this 1,000-year era in all its complexity, bringing to light both its beauty and its horrors. It looks with fresh eyes on the Fall of Rome, Charlemagne, the Vikings, the Crusades, and the Black Death, the multi-religious experience of Iberia, the rise of Byzantium, and the genius of Hildegard and the power of queens. The discussion will be moderated by Judson Scruton, M.A. (The Johns Hopkins University, The Writing Seminars, specializing in poetry). Go to elmstreetbooks.com to order a copy of The Bright Ages. A portion of the proceeds goes to Wilton Library. The media sponsor of our author talks is GOOD Morning Wilton. Registration required in order to receive the Zoom invitation link. Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org to register, and for more information.

Destroying hard drives

All people looking to donate, sell, or recycle an old computer safely is invited to the library for “Destroy Your Hard Drive” on Saturday, Dec. 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m in the Brubeck Room. Singularity Technology, Wilton Library’s Robotics team, will take care of destroying hard drives, for those people worried about all the personal information stored on their computers. There are options to wait and watch, or drop and go. The event will be a robotics team fundraiser. Minimum of $20 charge per computer. No registration is necessary. Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org for more information.

Crafts for teens

Creative teens in the sixth grade through the twelfth grade, are invited to two fun crafting programs. ‘“Make a ‘Zine: Tutorial & Workshop for Teens”’ takes place on Tuesday, Dec. 14, from 4 to 5 p.m. in the library’s Brubeck Room. Pronounced “zeen,” these mini-magazines were popularized in the 1990s and are easy to make. Teens will learn how to measure different sizes and spend time writing, collaging, and decorating their own ‘zines. Participants are welcome to bring materials such as magazine clippings, word cut-outs, and paper for collaging, but everything will be provided. Also, “Knitted Ear Warmer Do-It-Yourself for Teens” takes place on Thursday, Dec. 16, from 4 to 5:15 p.m. in the Brubeck Room. Teens will learn how to make cozy knitted ear warmers using finger knitting techniques. Absolutely no knitting experience is required. All materials will be provided and after receiving some basic instructions, teens will leave with their own homemade ear warmers. For both programs, space is limited, and registration is required. Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org to register.

Zoom poetry discussion

“Poetry Discussion with Janet Krauss: The Poetry of Pablo Neruda” takes place on Tuesday, Dec. 14, from 10:30 a.m. to noon via Zoom. Janet Krauss will lead a discussion of a selection of poems by Pablo Neruda. The Chilean poet and political activist, known best for his odes and love poems, is still universally acclaimed. A readings packet will be emailed in advance. Registration is required. Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org to register, and receive Zoom invitation link.

Christmas program for children

Children in grades kindergarten and up are invited to a fun online holiday program. “Christmas Traditions Around the World” takes place on Friday, Dec. 17, from 4 to 5 p.m. on Zoom. Father Reggie Norman of the Our Lady of Fatima Church in Wilton, will talk about Christmas traditions around the globe. Registration is required. A Zoom link will be sent to registrants the morning of the program. Call Wilton Library staff member Lesley Keogh at 203-762-6339 or email lkeogh@wiltonlibrary.org with questions. To register, visit www.wiltonlibrary.org.

The library will be closed on Friday, Dec. 24 for Christmas Eve and Saturday, Dec. 25 for Christmas Day. Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org for information, and to register for any of the library’s virtual programming, for information about the library’s Digital Library, or any of the library’s databases. For those Wilton residents needing a library card to access the Digital Library, call 203-762-6334. If anyone has questions about accessing or using the Digital Library, email reference@wiltonlibrary.org.