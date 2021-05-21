Wilton Library Lines: Book sale, reading, and poetry

The library welcomes back all its book sale shoppers for its Spring Book Sale fundraiser beginning today, Thursday, May 20, through Saturday, May 22, then again Monday, May 24, and Tuesday, May 25, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. With safety concerns in mind amid the coronavirus pandemic, the sale will take place in the Book Cellar pf the library, and will be by appointment only. Visit https://signup.com/go/PqNwPXO to make appointments. The sale features over 70,000 items sorted in more than 50 categories - histories, biographies, wellness, cookbooks, art books, religion, sports, travel, and science fiction; all levels of books and AV for children and teens, and so many more; gently used, collectible, rare books, DVDs, CDs, books on CD. Thursday through Saturday items are priced as marked; Monday is $10 per bag, and Tuesday is $5 per bag. All proceeds benefit the library. The library, and the sale are closed on Sunday. All safety protocols will be followed amid the coronavirus pandemic: Masks covering noses, and mouths, use of hand sanitizers and physical distancing.

Reading with peers

Four eighth grade students are welcoming kids to the “Silver Club Virtual Book Club” on Saturday, May 22, from 3 to 4 p.m. The students, Kendra W, Sydney F, Lena O, and Grace H are all girl scouts and the club is part of their Girl Scouts Silver Award. The book club is for anyone in the fifth grade through the seventh grade, and will meet once a week over Zoom for eight sessions through July 10. Members will be added to a Google classroom where information, extra activities, and more will be available. See the library’s registration link for details. Registration is required for each session. Zoom links will be emailed shortly before the start of each program. To register, visit www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Poetry session

Poetry lovers gather with the virtual program, “Poetry Discussion with Janet Krauss: The Poetry of Lucille Clifton” on Tuesday, May 25, from 10:30 to noon. The nonprofit organization, Poetry Foundation, noted that “she was discovered as a poet by Langston Hughes (via friend Ishmael Reed, who shared her poems), and Hughes published Clifton's poetry in his highly influential anthology, “The Poetry of the Negro” (1970). A prolific, and widely respected poet, Lucille Clifton’s work emphasizes endurance, and strength through adversity, focusing particularly on African American experience and family life.” Janet Krauss has recently retired from teaching English at Fairfield University, and has two poetry books published, along with having been published in the Amethyst Review magazine five times. Registration is required online in order to receive the Zoom invitation link. A readings packet will be emailed in advance of the program. There is no charge. Email Michael Bellacosa at mbellacosa@wiltonlibrary.org with any questions. Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org to register.

Making a case for Black voting rights

On Tuesday, May 25, from 5 to 6:30 p.m., Wilton High School Social Studies teacher, Meredith Ramsey will moderate the program, “Harvard Case Project Discussion: Martin Luther King Jr. and the Struggle for Black Voting Rights.” Participants will read in advance an actual case study written by Harvard Professor Dr. David Moss, author of the book, “Democracy: A Case Study.” They will take part in a discussion that will have them consider the struggle for voting rights over the course of U.S. History, and evaluate strategies. This is a virtual program that participants will need to register for online in order to receive the reading link, and the Zoom invitation link. The case study link will be made available in advance. The Zoom invitation link will be provided the day of the discussion. The program is co sponsored by the library, and the Wilton League of Women Voters. Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org to register.

Colorful doodling

Children, and their adults get creative and learn together in “More Zooming Child-Adult Zentangle Fun in Color” on Wednesday, May 26, from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Nobody needs to be a great artist yet everyone can enjoy the fun. This class will work equally well for first timers, and people who have a bit more experience with art. Children in the third grade through the sixth grade, along with their adults will be doing beginner tangles in color. Registration is required. Register all attendees. Participants will be contacted to pick up supplies a few days before the program. The Zoom link will be distributed the morning of the session. Email alilienharper@wiltonlibrary.org with any questions. Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org to register.

Family Zen

Children ages four-years-old to seven-years-old are invited to join “Virtual Family Meditation,” with their grown-ups on Thursday, May 27, from 4 to 4:30 p.m. Wilton resident Anju Pandey will lead this meditation class as part of Mental Health Wellness month. The 30-minute Zoom session will give participants a taste of mindfulness in a fun, easy setting with some breathing exercises, games, and book reading. Only one person in the family needs to be registered. Zoom links will be sent the day of the program. There is no fee. Questions may be emailed to aszabo@wiltonlibrary.org. To register, visit www.wiltonlibrary.org.

The library program, “The College Timeline: What To Do When,” is tonight, Thursday, May 20, from 5 to 6 p.m. Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org for information and to register for any of the library’s virtual programming, for information about the Digital Library, or any of the library’s databases. For those Wilton residents needing a library card to access the Digital Library, call 203-762-6334. If anyone has questions about accessing or using the Digital Library, email reference@wiltonlibrary.org.