Wilton Library Lines: Book chat, alphabet soup exams, river plants

Standardized testing may seem like a lot of alphabet soup, but a Wilton Library program will help teens sort out which is best for them.

Kids’ book chat

“Escape from Mr. Lemoncello's Library” by Chris Grabenstein is the book that is being discussed in the Virtual Book Club on Saturday, Dec. 5, from 1 to 2 p.m. Kids in grades four through seven are invited to join the group that is headed up by Girl Scout Emily Johnson. The group Zooms in and discusses the book selection for the session. They also pick the next book for the group to chat about when they meet again on Dec. 19. Please contact aszabo@wiltonlibrary.org with any questions and visit www.wiltonlibrary.org to register.

It’s back

Poetry in Motion was a time-honored tradition in Teen Services for eleven years. It was a poetry and arts based performance event that gave teens the freedom to express themselves in poetry form. An alumni group has come together for Poetry in Motion: 2020 and Beyond on Saturday, Dec. 5, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. This special occasion brings the kids together who have now gone through college, and are now working on their careers or graduate studies. They are once again creating original poetry, this time about their experiences during the year 2020 and their hopes for the future. Registration is required and space is limited. A Zoom link and playbill will be sent to each registrant prior to the event. The program is sponsored by the John and Patricia Curran Teen Fund. Please visit www.wiltonlibrary.org to register.

Alphabet soup exams

Teens may be starting to think about college entrance exams, but not sure whether to take the SAT or ACT … or if they even need to take one at all. Teens will get some answers in the program, Is the ACT or SAT Best for Me?, on Tuesday, Dec. 8, from 5 to 6 p.m. Test prep advisor and college counselor, Priyanka Shingala of Let’s Talk College, LLC, will take them through the purpose and the differences between the two exams. The program is especially relevant to current sophomores, juniors and their parents; however, anyone interested is welcome to join. Attendees must have access to Zoom and registration is required. A link will be sent the morning of the program. Please visit www.wiltonlibrary.org to register and to see topics covered.

Let the river run

The latest program in a virtual series of talks focused on how the community can help protect and restore its rivers and streams is Restoring The Norwalk River: Working to Mediate 200 Years of Negative Impact, on Tuesday, Dec. 8, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Kelly Nealon, a graduate student in the Integrated Biological Diversity program at Western Connecticut State University, will speak about the ecology of the plant species, and how a plant can help support fish populations and contribute to improving water quality in the river. There is no charge. The program is co-sponsored by the Wilton Library, the Mianus Chapter of Trout Unlimited, the Norwalk River Watershed Association, and the Wilton Land Conservation Trust. Online registration is required in order to receive the Zoom invitation link. Please register at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/tZEqcOGhqTIpG9bWHlcMbRKeBjeSR00pwn_Q.

Short story

Wilton Library Readers virtually get together on Wednesday, Dec. 9, from 12 to 1:30 p.m. to discuss Alice Munro’s short story, “Floating Bridge.” The group is facilitated by professional book group leader Susan Boyar. "Floating Bridge" was originally published in the July 31, 2000 issue of The New Yorker magazine. A printed copy of the story may be obtained at the library’s drive-thru window. Registration is required in order to receive the Zoom link. Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org to register and for more details on accessing an online copy of the short story.

Virtual zoo

Kids in kindergarten and up get to go to a virtual zoo with Live with the Beardsley Zoo on Wednesday, Dec. 9, from 4 to 5 p.m. They will do a live chat on Zoom with “What Makes Animals Different.” Registration is required in order to receive the Zoom link. Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org to register.

Holiday cooks

It’s the holidays and time for everyone to share their favorite cookie, dish or drink they enjoy each year in The Cookbook Connection: A Virtual Recipe Swap on Wednesday, Dec. 9, from 5 to 6 p.m.

Attendees test out new recipes or dig up old favorites, then create something yummy to virtually “show and tell” with the group. Registration is required and space is limited. An email link will be provided to all registrants prior to the day of session. Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org to register.

Annual Friends Appeal has begun

This year has been challenging, and as in the past 125 years, the library has been here for the community. Patrons are picking up thousands of items through the drive-thru window, those who wish to browse are making private appointments and the library’s ever expanding digital collection is being utilized at record numbers. In this unusual year, whatever anyone can give is truly appreciated and needed to fund all the collection materials, services and programs. Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org or https://donate.onecause.com/supportwla2020 to make a gift to the library today. Patrons’ tax deductible donations fund the access to information, enrichment and inspiration that moves the community forward.

Please visit www.wiltonlibrary.org for information and to register for any of the library’s virtual programming, for information about the Digital Library or any of the library’s databases. For those Wilton residents needing a library card to access the Digital Library, please call 203-762-6334 and leave a message. If anyone has questions about accessing or using the Digital Library, please email techref@wiltonlibrary.org.