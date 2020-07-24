Wilton Library Lines: Bach and Brubeck are back, outer space

Wilton Library offers a program on the privatization of space on July 28. Wilton Library offers a program on the privatization of space on July 28. Photo: European Southern Observatory /AFP Via Getty Images Photo: European Southern Observatory /AFP Via Getty Images Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Wilton Library Lines: Bach and Brubeck are back, outer space 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Teen electronics workshop

Kids in seventh through 10th grades can learn about electronics and programming in the four-day workshop, Arduino & Electronics for Rising 7th - 10th Graders, Monday, July 27 through Thursday, July 30, from 3-6 p.m. The workshop is led by Navod and Rishabh - recent graduates and former captains of Wilton Library’s award-winning Robotics team. Kids will learn the basics of Arduino programming in the sessions and then be able to work on their own projects after the workshop.

To participate, students will need to have a computer with any operating system to program the Arduino and be able to use Zoom for the workshop. In addition, the Arduino kits need to be purchased online at Amazon, (Elegoo Uno Project Super Starter Kit for $36.99). The kit includes LEDs, motors, servos, displays, a variety of sensors, and more, all of which will be covered in the program.

Registration is required to get the Zoom link and kids must be able to attend all four sessions. The program is supported by the Amadeo Family. Please email slauricella@wiltonlibrary.org with any questions.

Virtual summer fun for kids

Fire Fighter Story Time Live, takes place Tuesday, July 28, from 10 to 10:30 a.m. for kids ages 4 and up. Wilton firefighters host an interactive story time on Zoom.

Rockin’ Rhythms with Ray Live is Wednesday, July 29, from 3 to 3:30 p.m. for kids 2 to 5 and their parents, grandparents and caregivers. Music helps children develop and excel in so many ways, not only academically but also socially and behaviorally as well.

For kids in grades K and up, Crafternoon Kids Live! gets underway Thursday, July 30, from 3:30 to 4:15 p.m. Each week a different craft is offered through Zoom. This week’s craft is Puppets Theater. Registrants will be notified when the kits are ready to be picked up at the drive-thru window. For this craft, kids will need glue, scissors and a shoebox from home.

All programs require Zoom accounts. Registration is required for all three programs so that Zoom links can be emailed in advance of the virtual sessions. Please email aszabo@wiltonlibrary.org with any questions.

Far out

David Mestre, Planetarium Director at the Discovery Museum in Bridgeport, presents a virtual program on new developments in space exploration. In Privatization and Partnership is the New Space Frontier on Tuesday, July 28, from 5 to 6 p.m., Mestre discusses what it takes to enter the new space economy and how NASA’s public/private partnerships are planting the seeds for future industries and markets. From building their own spaceport, manufacturing reusable rockets, and overseeing space operations, companies like SpaceX and Boeing are launching American industry into a new space frontier.

Mestre joined the staff of the Discovery Museum, Bridgeport, in 2003, becoming the Director of the Henry B. duPont III Planetarium. With degrees in astronomy and astrophysics from Harvard University and the University of Pennsylvania, Mestre brings his passion for all things space in his work as an educator, public speaker, and scientist.

There is no charge. Online registration is required to receive the Zoom invitation link. Questions may be emailed to mbellacosa@wiltonlibrary.org.

B to B reprise

Back by popular demand, Gil Harel and Chris Brubeck continue to trace the relationship between the music of the great composer and instrumentalist Johann Sebastian Bach and that of jazz legend Dave Brubeck.

In the entertaining and informative online program, Reprise: From Bach to Brubeck — Counterpoint, Rhythm, and Improvisation, on Thursday, July 30, from 7-8:30 p.m., Dr. Harel, assistant professor of music, NVCC, will discuss the connection between these remarkable musicians born 235 years apart. He will be joined in this endeavor by famed performer, composer, and son of Dave Brubeck, Chris Brubeck, mixing academic presentation with anecdotal reflection.

Online registration is required to receive the Zoom session invitation link for the interactive program. Visit wiltonlibrary.org for program and speaker details, and to register. The program will be livestreamed for those who are registered on the wait list. Questions may be emailed to mbellacosa@wiltonlibrary.org.

Traveling through Ancestry

Ancestry.com’s remote access with a Wilton Library card has been extended through at least the end of July. Travel through family histories to see what unknown faces and facts might surface.

The library now has six tutorials to help people navigate through the process, beginning with a Guided Tour of Ancestry.com. The tutorials can be viewed on the library’s YouTube Channel, WiltonLibraryStreams. They can be binged all at once, or family storytellers can leisure take in each video on their own time to create their family trees.

Questions may be sent to mbellacosa@wiltonlibrary.org.

Please visit www.wiltonlibrary.org for information and to register for any of the library’s virtual programming, for information about Digital Library or any of the library’s databases. For those Wilton residents needing a library card to access the Digital Library, please call 203-762-6334 and leave a message. If anyone has questions about accessing or using the Digital Library, please email techref@wiltonlibrary.org.