Wilton Library Lines: Attentive dogs, Hanukkah and jazz

Gabby, 7, and Olivia, 9, Baxendale of Wilton read "Annie and the Wild Animals" to Pepper, a rescue therapy dog from ROAR, at Wilton Library during a previous Tales for Tails program.

Holiday storytime fun

Holiday Treat — Storytime with a Police Officer, Friday, Dec. 13, 10:30-11:30 a.m. and 4:15-5 p.m. is for children ages pre-K through second grade. A Wilton police officer will chat about the job and read to children. The program is drop in; no registration needed.

Reading to a pup

The library’s Tales to Tails program takes place Saturday, Dec. 14, from 11 a.m. to noon. ROAR’s (Ridgefield Operation Animal Rescue) Therapy Dog Program will be bringing a therapy dog to be read to by children.

The use of trained therapy dogs in reading programs can result in children who feel comfortable reading aloud, read more often, attempt more difficult books, and actually look forward to reading. As they improve their literacy skills, they are not just learning how to read, they are learning to love to read.

Children must read independently to participate in this program. There is no charge, but registration is required.

Hanukkah fun

Temple B’nai Chaim’s Rabbi Rachel Bearman and Lifelong Learning Director Karin Beitel invite the community to join them in the Brubeck Room for Dreidel Days Tuesday, Dec. 17, from 4-6 p.m. This is an interactive Hanukkah program where people of all ages will learn, play, and celebrate the Hanukkah season.

Dreidel Days is an educational and community-oriented program. People of all faith backgrounds are welcome and encouraged to come play dreidel and learn about Hanukkah.

This is a drop-in program with no registration. Dreidels will be supplied.

Poets come together

The CT Poetry Society Workshop meets Saturday, Dec. 21, from 2-4:30 p.m. The group meets each month to share original poetry.

To facilitate discussion, space is strictly limited to 15 attendees. There is no charge, but registration is required.

Giving blood

The American Red Cross Blood Drive is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 23, from 1-6:30 p.m. at the library. Appointment hours are 1-6:15 p.m.

To donate, call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or go to redcrossblood.org. Walk-ins will be accommodated. Positive ID is required at the time of the donation.

Special concert in January

The library kicks off the new year with two Hot & Cool: Jazz at the Brubeck Room concerts, “Brubecks Play Brubeck,” on Saturday, Jan. 11, at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. The concerts commemorate Dave Brubeck’s centennial year when Darius, Chris and Dan Brubeck along with Dave O’Higgins hit the Brubeck Room stage.

These concerts welcome Darius, the eldest Brubeck son, who is a jazz pianist, composer, educator and bandleader; Chris (a familiar face to Wilton Library) is an award-winning composer and trombonist and bassist; and Dan is a Grammy-nominated drummer known for his solos. Internationally known U.K. saxophonist/composer Dave O’Higgins joins the Brubecks to pay tribute to beloved Dave Brubeck.

Please see the library’s website for details on each concert and to register. An informal reception will follow the 8 p.m. concert. CDs will be available for purchase at both concerts.

The Hot & Cool jazz series is sponsored by the William and Karen Tell Foundation with special thanks to Ed and Catherine Romer and Chris and Tish Brubeck.

Jazz is in the air

The library has a jazz theme going this winter that will be carried into the Wilton Library/Wilton Historical Society Scholarly Series, “Jazzed Up: The History of Jazz in America.” This is the 13th season for this lecture series and this year will see five sessions dedicated to the theme beginning with a talk by Darius Brubeck on Thursday, Jan 16, from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

With 2020 being Dave Brubeck’s centennial year, his son Darius will kick off the lecture series with an overview of the panorama of Dave’s life in music over several decades. The moderator for the first session is Steve Hudspeth. The remaining lectures will take place on four Sundays, from 4-5:30 p.m. Please note the location of each: Jan. 26 at Wilton Library — Jazz, Civil Rights, and Social Justice — Dr. Gil Harel, Naugatuck Valley Community College; Feb. 9 at Wilton Library — Seriously Satchmo: The Importance of Louis Armstrong, The Early Years — Chris Coulter; March 8 at the Wilton Historical Society —The Harlem Renaissance: Connections and Creativity — Reggie Quinerly; and April 5 at the Wilton Historical Society — Women in Jazz: Past, Present, Future — Brenda Earle Stokes.

The series is sponsored by the Charles Schwab Corporation. The media sponsor is The Wilton Bulletin. Registration is required for each lecture individually. To register, visit the library’s website.

To register for programs, visit www.wiltonlibrary.org and click on Events or call the Circulation Desk at 203-762-6334 for adult programs; the Children’s Library at 203-762-6336; Teen Services and Innovation Station at 203-762-6342.