Wilton Library Lines: Art, Valentine crafts, books and legal business

A panel from the comic strip “Hi and Lois” by Brian Walker will be on display at Wilton Library beginning Feb. 7. A panel from the comic strip “Hi and Lois” by Brian Walker will be on display at Wilton Library beginning Feb. 7. Photo: Contributed Photo / Wilton Library Photo: Contributed Photo / Wilton Library Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Wilton Library Lines: Art, Valentine crafts, books and legal business 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Walls on fire

“The Art of Firing Circuits Studios” exhibition brings an explosion of color to the library’s walls with an opening reception on Friday, Feb. 7, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

The 11 artists are Cecilia Fradet (Norwalk), Mari Gyorgyey (Stamford), Lydia Larson (Westport), Emily Hamilton Laux (Westport), Cate Leach (Darien), Claudia Mengel (Westport), Valerie Rovins (Norwalk), Mark Schiff (Norwalk), Brian Walker (Wilton), Nancy C. Woodward (Wilton), and Marc Zaref (Norwalk). The group is from Firing Circuit Studios in Norwalk and their works are a range of styles, subject matter and media choices.

The reception is free and open to the public. The exhibition runs through Feb. 27. Most of the more than 70 paintings will be available for purchase with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the library.

The Wilton Bulletin is the media sponsor.

Valentine’s fun for kids

On Sunday, Feb. 9, children of all ages can come to the library between 1 and 4:30 for Drop-in Valentine Crafts. Paper hearts, doilies, and valentine mice will be available for little crafters. There is no registration.

Kids in grades 3 through 5 are invited to Make Valentine Cake Pops! on Wednesday, Feb. 12, from 4 to 5 p.m. with Katie Shepherd, a licensed dietitian. The pops will be made from scratch with deliciously healthy ingredients, and kids will decorate with fun Valentine colors. Registration is required.

Scholarly series continues

Chris Coulter is the next speaker for the Wilton Libray and Wilton Historical Society’s collaboration, “Jazzed Up: The History of Jazz in America” on Sunday, Feb. 9, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at the library.

Chris will explore Louis Armstrong’s life and his important early recordings that laid the groundwork for his remarkable career as one of the country’s most influential musicians. The moderator is Max Gabrielson.

The series is sponsored by Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. The media sponsor is The Wilton Bulletin. See the library’s website for speaker and program details and additional dates. Please note that registration is required and that all the lectures are now waitlist only.

Author visit

National and international bestselling author Jill Santopolo visits Wilton Library on Monday, Feb. 10, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. to discuss her latest book, More Than Words, a novel about grief, loss, love, and self-discovery, and how one chooses the life they are meant to live.

Santopolo received a B.A. in English literature from Columbia University and an M.F.A. in writing from the Vermont College of Fine Arts. She is the author of the bestselling novel, The Light We Lost.

Visit the library’s website for speaker details. A Q&A will follow the talk. There is no charge. Books will be available for purchase and signing courtesy of Elm Street Books, New Canaan. Registration is highly recommended.

Support group meets

Post-treatment breast cancer survivors are invited to join the Breast Cancer Survivors’ Support Group, on Tuesday, Feb. 11, from 6 to 8 p.m.

This monthly support group is led by Nina Marino, LCSW. Nina was the clinical director for 15 years of the former Breast Cancer Survival Center and is a breast cancer survivor.

For questions, email Nina at Cancersurvival2@aol.com. New members are welcome. There is no charge. Registration is highly encouraged.

Book group convenes

Professional book discussion leader Susan Boyar discusses Red at the Bone by Jacqueline Woodson in this month’s Wilton Library Readers book group on Wednesday, Feb. 12, from noon to 1:30 p.m.

Participants are encouraged to bring lunch; beverages will be provided. The group meets the second Wednesday of each month through June.

For a complete listing of meetings and titles, visit wiltonlibrary.org and click on Wilton Library Readers in “Books.” Advance registration is suggested.

Business legal questions answered

SCORE of Fairfield County, Wilton Library, and the Wilton Chamber of Commerce present What Legal Business Issue Would You Like to Ask a Lawyer? on Wednesday, Feb. 12, from 6 to 8 p.m. This program provides a platform for business owners to ask the panel of lawyers business law questions.

In this interactive workshop, attorneys Ronald Bellenot Sr. and Ed Kelleher, who each have varied backgrounds for business entities, will address several legal areas such as partnership vs LLC vs. sole proprietor; employee or contract worker, risks if incorrect; contract risks; plus there will be time for audience questions.

Bellenot has been practicing law in Connecticut for more than 29 years. Kelleher is a partner with Mix & Goldman, LLC. He has more than 27 years in private law practice. Additional program and speaker details are on SCORE’s registration link.

Registration is required. There is no charge. To register, visit fairfieldcounty.score.org or call SCORE at 203-831-0065. Check-in begins at 5:30 p.m. The Bulletin is the media sponsor.

To register for programs, visit www.wiltonlibrary.org and click on Events or call the Circulation Desk at 203-762-6334 for adult programs; the Children’s Library at 203-762-6336; Teen Services and Innovation Station at 203-762-6342.