Wilton Library Lines: 3D cookie cutter printing, holiday dessert, Thanksgiving

Judson Scruton returns to the library’s Brubeck Room to continue his 4-week literature seminar taking readers through selected works by poets Robert Hayden and Mona Van Duyn. The first two sessions of “Poetic Voices in Their Times: The Poetry of Robert Hayden and Mona Van Duyn” will take place on Thursdays, Nov. 11, and Nov. 18, and Dec. 2 from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Robert Hayden was a major Black poet, who was often denigrated by the literary establishment because he wrote in more traditional, classical poetic forms. Mona Van Duyn won all the major poetic prizes, but was often dismissed as writing about suburban female subject matter. Both poets deserve far more recognition, and study. Their poems are accessible yet filled with surprising insight. Advance registration is required. Those people, who register for the first session will automatically be registered for all four sessions of the program. The lecture series is made possible with the support of the Literary Series in Memory of longtime Wilton resisdent Amy Quigley. Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org to register, and see more information about the program.

Create a cookie cutter with 3D, 3Dimensional printing

The virtual workshop “Make a 3D Printed Cookie Cutter with (a) TinkerCAD” takes place on the holiday, Veterans Day, which is Thursday, Nov. 11, from 5 to 6 p.m. The event is perfect for people, who are curious about 3D printing. Participants will learn how to design and make their own 3D cookie cutter with this basic step-by-step TinkerCAD tutorial. After the program, they will have the option to send their file to the library to get it printed on a 3D printer. The program is for adults, and teens, who are in the seventh grade, and up. Before the program, create a free TinkerCAD web app account at tinkercad.com. Registration is required. The Zoom link will be sent to registrants the day before the program. Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org to register and see more information.

Story time with firefighters

Children ages three and up are invited to join Wilton Firefighters for an interactive, in-person story time. “Firefighter Story Time” will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 16 from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Children will hear stories and they will be able to ask the firefighters questions. They will also see a fire truck. Registration required. Space is limited due to social distancing requirements. Masks must be worn at all times by adults and children. Email children@wiltonlibrary.org with questions. Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org to register.

Holiday dessert for kids

Children who love to cook and bake will enjoy “Holiday Dessert” on Zoom. On Thursday, Nov. 18 from 4 to 5 p.m., kids may join Food Explorers to learn how to make pumpkin pie pop tarts.

They will make their own pastry, filling and glaze. They’ll need the following ingredients: flour, butter, cinnamon, pumpkin puree, cream cheese, sugar, brown sugar, powdered sugar and maple syrup. Pumpkin pie spice is optional, and they will need a rolling pin. Registration required. A Zoom link will be sent the morning of the program. For kids first grade and up. Call 203-762-6336 with questions. To register, visit www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Meeting for teen writers

Teens in grades 7 to 12 who love to write are invited to join “Teen Writers Group Write-In” on Thursday, Nov. 18 from 5 to 6 p.m. in the library’s Brubeck Room. Writers can work on a National Novel Writing Project or any other creative project. There will also be timed writing sprints and prompts provided to get creativity flowing. Registration is required. Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org to register.

Thanksgiving crafts for children

Children ages 4 to 8 are invited to make Thanksgiving-themed crafts live on Zoom. “Thanksgiving Take-and-Make Crafts” is on Friday, Nov. 19 from 4 to 5 p.m. Kits will be available at the Children's Library for each registrant. Register each child separately. Call 203-762-6336 for more information. Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org to register.

Meeting for poets

This month’s “CT Poetry Society Workshop” is on Saturday, Nov. 20, from 2 to 4 p.m. and the meeting will take place at the library. This group comes together to share and discuss original poems written by the attendees. The poems will be read aloud to the group. Participants should email their original poems to Ray Rauth at rayrauth@optonline.net. The gathering of no more than 15 attendees is designed to help facilitate discussion. Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org to register.

The library will be closing at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 24, and will be closed for Thanksgiving Day on Thursday, Nov. 25. Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org for information, and to register for any of the library’s virtual programming, for information about the Digital Library at the library, or any of the library’s databases. For those Wilton residents, who need a library card to access the Digital Library, call the phone number for the circulation desk at the library at 203-762-6334. If anyone has questions about accessing, or using the Digital Library, email the email address for the reference desk of the library at reference@wiltonlibrary.org.