Wilton Library Lines:

Author Camille Aubray introduces the audience to strong women characters in her author talk about her book that is titled: “The Godmothers” tonight, Thursday, July 15, at 7 p.m., over Zoom. Aubray weaves the literary genres of fiction, and nonfiction people together into a novel about four women, who take matters into their own hands against mobsters. Visit the author’s website at camilleaubray.com. Registration is required in order to receive the Zoom link. Go to elmstreetbooks.com to order a copy of the novel book. A portion of the proceeds of the book sales, go to the library. To register, visit www.wiltonlibrary.org, or call the library’s reference desk at 203-762-6350.