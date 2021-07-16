Wilton Library Lines:

Author Camille Aubray introduces the audience to strong women characters in her author talk about her book that is titled: “The Godmothers” tonight, Thursday, July 15, at 7 p.m., over Zoom. Aubray weaves the literary genres of fiction, and nonfiction people together into a novel about four women, who take matters into their own hands against mobsters. Visit the author’s website at camilleaubray.com. Registration is required in order to receive the Zoom link. Go to elmstreetbooks.com to order a copy of the novel book. A portion of the proceeds of the book sales, go to the library. To register, visit www.wiltonlibrary.org, or call the library’s reference desk at 203-762-6350.

Poets share their works

The Connecticut, (CT,) Poetry Society Workshop gathers together on Friday, July 16, from 10:30 a.m. until noon, via Zoom. The group meets each month to share their creative talents reading their original poetry aloud. Copies of the poems should be emailed to Ray Rauth, who is a Weston resident, at rayrauth@optonline.net. The copies of the poems will be distributed to the group before the session. To encourage participation, and discussion among all the attendees, registration is limited to only 15 spots. Registration is required in order to receive the Zoom link. To register, visit www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Creating cartoons

Children, who are entering the third grade through the fifth grade are invited to enjoy some creative time in a class that is titled: “Cartoon Drawing with Emma” on Friday, July 16, from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Emma Keating, who is an artist who brings joy, and enthusiasm to her sessions, is presenting this virtual program. Keating is also the instructor of the class, and a Class of 2017 Wilton High School graduate. The children will be learning how to draw characters, and creatures. Attendees of the class should have paper, pencils, and some form of coloring medium such as crayons, watercolors, or colored pencils. Registration is required for each session as the group size of the class will be limited to facilitate conversation. Zoom links will be sent shortly before the start of the program. Call 203-762-6336, or email the Head of the library’s Children’s Library, Andrea Szabo, at aszabo@wiltonlibrary.org, with questions. Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org to register. Keating is also holding the sessions on Friday, July 23, and Friday, July 30.

It’s a zoo!

The Beardsley Zoo visits the Wilton Library in a virtual “Wonderful Wednesdays” Zoom program on Wednesday, July 21, from 3 to 4 p.m. The Zoo’s representatives will show, and talk about several of their fascinating Animal Ambassadors. The representatives will also explain what makes animals different, and what they have in common. Registration is required for children, who are ages four-years-old, and up. The Zoom link for the program will be sent the morning of the program. To register, visit www.wiltonlibrary.org.

In-person story time

Wilton firefighters will be reading to children ages 2-years-old, and up, and their caregivers during a program that is titled: “Courtyard Firefighter Story Time” on Thursday, July 22, from 10:15 to 10:45 a.m. This is an in person interactive story time in the library’s reference courtyard. Children will listen to stories, and have a chance to ask the firefighters questions. Caregivers should bring blankets to reserve their spaces in the courtyard. Masks must be worn at all times amid the coronavirus pandemic. Space is limited for social distancing for protection against the virus. Registration is required. For questions email the Head of the library’s Children’s Library, Andrea Szabo, at aszabo@wiltonlibrary.org. To register, visit www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Still plenty of time for reading

The Wilton Library’s Children’s Library, and the Teen Services summer reading programs are now in full swing, and yet there is still plenty of time for children, who are in Kindergarten through the 12th grade to become involved with the action. For children in Kindergarten through the sixth grade, a “Bead and Read program” is underway. Based on the amount of time spent reading, children will receive beads. There are also reading challenges. Teens, who read 180 minutes, receive a ticket for a weekly drawing for a $10 Wilton Chamber of Commerce gift certificate. At the end of the summer, all of the tickets are put back into the major drawing for a $100 Chamber gift certificate. The more minutes that participants in the program, read, the better their chances of winning the big one. The library’s Teen Services program is supported by the John and Patricia Curran Teen Fund. To register for either of the summer reading programs, visit the library’s website at www.wiltonlibrary.org and click on the Summer Reading icon “For Kids,” or “For Teens.”

Reading for wee little ones

The library has a reading program for babies through age four-years-old. Parents can register their children for the free “1000 Books Before Kindergarten” program. New participants receive a book bag, and a reading log when they sign up for the program. For each 100 books that is read to a child, the child will receive a free book, and a sticker. There is also a special sheet for the library’s summer reading program. Caregivers may stop by the library’s Children's Desk to sign up, or call the library’s Children’s Library at 203-762-6336 for more information. The program is sponsored by the law firm, Cohn & Wolf PC.

Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org for information, and to register for any of the library’s virtual programming, for information about the library’s Digital Library, or any of the library’s databases. For Wilton residents, who need a library card to access the Digital Library, call the library’s Circulation Desk at 203-762-6334. If anyone has questions about accessing, or using the Digital Library, email reference@wiltonlibrary.org.