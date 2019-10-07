Wilton Historical Society will welcome artisans

Preparing for the American Artisan Show at Wilton Historical Society are, from left, Chair Judy Higby, Party Chair Katy Williams and historical society Co-Directors Kim Mellin and Allison Sanders.

The American Artisan Show at the Wilton Historical Society returns the second weekend in November, at 224 Danbury Road.

The show kicks off with its popular Preview Party on Thursday, Nov. 7, from 6 to 8 p.m., offering guests the opportunity to do some early browsing and buying while socializing over hors d’ouevres provided by Sarah Bouissou Catering at Bernard’s of Ridgefield. A signature cocktail will be poured courtesy of Fifth State Distillery of Bridgeport.

The show, featuring more than 35 artisans showing hand-crafted contemporary/traditional furnishings and wearables, opens the next day, Friday, Nov. 8, and on Saturday, Nov. 9, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

Chairing the show this year is Judy Higby with Katy Williams serving as party chair.

Admission to the show is $10. For more information and party tickets, visit wiltonhistorical.org.