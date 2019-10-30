Wilton Historical Society’s artisan show is all-American

WILTON — Wilton Historical Society’s 34th Annual American Artisan Show — featuring hand-crafted contemporary and traditional furnishings and wearables — opens Friday, Nov. 8, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and continues Saturday, Nov. 9, also from 10 to 5, at 224 Danbury Road. Admission is $10.

Friday will be “Sip and Shop” day, with bubbly refreshments to enjoy while browsing.

This event, which draws more than 30 highly skilled artisans from across the country, supports the society’s education and historic preservation mission. Furniture, folk art, pottery, fine leather goods, Nantucket-style baskets, candles, Windsor chairs, art, tavern signs, fine jewelry, photography, and much more will be available for purchase.

The show is set in the society’s historic 18th- and 19th-century buildings at 224 Danbury Road. New this year, some artisans will demonstrate their process on both days of the show. According to society co-director Kim Mellin, a sculptor and a furniture maker will be demonstrating in the 1860 Abbott Barn, a blacksmith will be working in the historic blacksmith shop, and a ceramicist will be in the gallery.

A festive preview and silent auction on Thursday, Nov. 7, from 6 to 8 p.m., will kick off the show, giving guests the first opportunity to browse and buy, while enjoying fine hors d’oeuvres provided by Sarah Bouissou Catering at Bernard’s of Ridgefield. A signature cocktail will be provided by 5th State Distillery of Bridgeport.

The silent auction will feature a series of “experiences,” in addition to items contributed by the artisans. Tickets are $125. The preview party committee is chaired by Katy Williams, a trustee of the Society.

Mellin and volunteers and trustees Moira Craw and Catherine Romer assembled the roster of artisans that includes newcomers:

Contemporary leather goods made by Leitz Leather.

Fiber artist Sherry Dwivedi’s woven textiles.

LMNT Jewelry;

Mark A. Perry and his mixed media sculpture from Nantucket.

Tatted Webs.

Thaw Malin Art from Martha’s Vineyard.

French Studio Design scarfs and textiles.

Mid-century/abstract style work from Rachel Paxton Fine Art.

Steinhagen Pottery’s traditional redware.

Paul Scott with 7 Barrels olive oils and vinegars.

Silverstone Design jewelry.

Returning artisans include: Josh Axelrod Photography, Barking Dog Jewelry Design Studio, Baskets in the Nantucket Tradition by Jane Theobald, Kristin Helberg with her tavern signs and vinegar-grained boxes, Meb’s Kitchenwares, Sue Brown Gordon jewelry, wood sculptor Chris LaMontagne, Kiara Matos Ceramics, William Morrison and his Windsor chairs, artist Kolene Spicher of Spicher and Company, and Villancourt Folk Art with their collectable holiday ornaments and figurines.

“Pop-up” artisans, Friday and Saturday only, include newcomers Lauren Mullaney Jewelry and Madison Nally Jewelry, Petit Felts, Emmy Starr Design jewelry, Greystone Bookworks, Salt Box Press stationary, and Nod Hill Soap. A full list of artisans and complete show information may be found at wiltonhistorical.org .

Coffee, tea, lunch and snacks will be available on-site from Bubble and Brew, Crazy Taco Mex and Melt Mobile both days. Ample parking will be available.

Sponsors include TD Bank, Gregory and Adams, Granite Group Advisors, and Wilson Properties.