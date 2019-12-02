Wilton Historical Society offers silhouette portraits

Silhouette artist Deborah O’Connor cuts a portrait at an event in Newtown. She will visit the Wilton Historical Society on Dec. 14. Silhouette artist Deborah O’Connor cuts a portrait at an event in Newtown. She will visit the Wilton Historical Society on Dec. 14. Photo: Scott Mullin / For Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Scott Mullin / For Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Wilton Historical Society offers silhouette portraits 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

Silhouette artist Deborah O’Connor returns to the Wilton Historical Society at 224 Danbury Road on Saturday, Dec. 14, to create individual portraits cut entirely freehand from paper with scissors. Reservations are available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“Cutting silhouettes is basically drawing with a pair of scissors,” O’Connor says. “The only difference is you can’t make any mistakes, as there is no erasing.” O’ Connor studied drawing at the Boston Museum School and spent a year working at Disneyland’s Silhouette Studio in Tokyo, Maui and New York, before moving to Rhode Island. She is one of only a handful of silhouette artists still practicing the craft.

Subjects may pose for silhouettes which are available to take home in a matter of minutes. She can also create a portrait from a photo, taken in profile. The silhouettes are mounted on white or ivory archival quality cardstock. Mattes, extra copies for gift giving and frames will also be available.

A deposit is required with reservations that can be made by calling 203-762-7257.

Silhouette portrait sittings are part of Holly Jolly weekend at the historical society. Visitors may see the Great Trains Holiday Show, visit with Santa from 11 to 1, drop in to gingerbread cookie decorating from 11 to 3, and shop in the Betts Store Museum Shop.

Information: wiltonhistorical.org.