Wilton Chess Park is all abloom

The Chess Park garden near the entrance to Schenck's Island is blooming.

While spring gardens are easy to create — with bulbs and early-blooming shrubs and trees — maintaining a garden in the height of summer takes skill and dedication.

A hot sun and lack of rain — or deluges from thunderstorms — can easily damage plants. Right now, however, the garden at Wilton’s Chess Park along River Road — which is planted and maintained by the Wilton Garden Club — is bursting with color, offering a beautiful view for walkers and motorists driving past. Benches and tables beckon visitors to sit and enjoy the surroundings.