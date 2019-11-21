Wilton Bulletin Board — vaping discussion, bees, trains!

Submissions may be emailed to editor@wiltonbulletin.com by 5 p.m. Wednesday the week before intended publication. The full listings are posted at wiltonbulletin.com.

Thursday, Nov. 21

Demeter and Persephone, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Wilton Library. Judson Scruton and Gerald Weiss conclude their discussion of the Homeric hymn juxtaposed against modern poets. Free, advance registration required: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Business Seminar, 6-8 p.m., Wilton Library. Planning and Promoting Your Business: Business Canvas Clinic for Business Owners will show how to test the viability of a business idea before going all in. Free, registration required: 203-831-0065 or fairfieldcountyscore.org.

Discussion on Youth Vaping, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Trackside Teen Center, 15 Station Road. Discussion presented by state Reps. Gail Lavielle and Tom O’Dea with panelists from schools, social services and law enforcement. Q&A session. Free, public invited.

Saturday, Nov. 23

Mason Bee Workshop, 10-11:30 a.m., Woodcock Nature Center, 56 Deer Run Road. Learn about solitary mason bees, their importance as a native pollinator, and build a mason bee house. All ages but children under 10 need adult partner. $15 materials fee per house. Registration required: 203-762-7280.

AARP Driver Safety Class, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Wilton Library. Practical techniques on how to adjust to changes in vision, hearing and reaction time associated with aging. No tests. Registration required. Cost: $15/AARP members, $20/non-members, cash or check only. Information: 203-762-3950 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Tuesday, Nov. 26

Senior Center Book Discussion, 11 a.m.-noon, Wilton Library. Ray Rauth will lead a discussion of Noon Wine by Katherine Anne Porter. Details and registration: 203-834-6240.

Night Time Knitters, 6-8 p.m., Wilton Library. Drop-in, informal group. Free, no registration.

Friday, Nov. 29

Great Trains Holiday Show, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. Layouts of G, HO, N, O, S and Lego winding through tiny towns. Plenty of buttons to push. “Train engineers” on hand to “talk trains.” Admission: free/members, $5/non-member child, $10/non-member adult. Show runs Wednesday-Sunday through Jan. 20.

Day After Thanksgiving Movies, Wilton Library. Toy Story 4 will be shown from 10:15 a.m. to noon. Aladdin 2 will be shown from 2 to 4 p.m. Free, no registration.

Sunday, Dec. 1

How Sweet It Is in Wilton, 1-4:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Drop-off for entries into the gingerbread contest sponsored by the library and Wilton Chamber of Commerce.

Monday, Dec. 2

How Sweet It Is in Wilton, 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Drop-off for entries into the gingerbread contest sponsored by the library and Wilton Chamber of Commerce.

Stitch Time for Knitters and Crocheters, 1-2:30, Wilton Library. Drop-in program for knitters and crocheters of all abilities. Needles and yarn for novices to try out. No registration.

Tuesday, Dec. 3

Breast Cancer Survivors’ Support Group, 6-8 p.m., Wilton Library. For post-treatment survivors, presented by Nina Marino, LCSW, and the library. Free, registration highly encouraged. Questions: email Nina Marino at Cancersurvival2@aol.com. Register: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Night Time Knitters, 6:15-8 p.m., Wilton Library. Drop in to this informal group. Free, no registration.

Wednesday, Dec. 4

Holiday Business After Hours, 5:30-7 p.m., Fidelco Guide Dog Foundation, 27 Cannon Road. Meet Chamber of Commerce members and future members and learn about Fidelco. Chamber fundraiser: $30/members, $35/future members. RSVP: 203-762-0567.

Holiday Trees — Folded Book Art for Adults, 6-7:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Make one or a trio of three different sizes as holiday decorations. Decorate with ribbon, beads, pom moms. Registration required, $5 materials fee in advance: 203-762-6342 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Author Talk, 7-8:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Architect Donald M. Rattner discusses My Creative Space: How to Design your home to Stimulate ideas and Spark Innovation. Q&A will follow talk. Free. Books available for purchase and signing. Register: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Thursday, Dec. 5

Holiday Book Sale, noon, Wilton Library. The library’s annual holiday sale begins and runs through Dec. 29.

Friday, Dec. 6

Senior Holiday Luncheon, noon-2 p.m., Comstock Community Center, 180 School Road. Wilton Parks and Recreation will serve a free lunch to Wilton senior citizens with entertainment and a raffle. Information: 203-834-6240 or 203-834-6234.

Holiday Stroll, 5:30 p.m., Wilton Center. The festivities start around 5:30 when the holiday tree will be lit and Santa arrives to visit with children and their parents at the gazebo. There will be crafts for kids, music by the Wilton High School band, carolers, and activities at Wilton Library. Free, presented by Wilton Chamber of Commerce. Information: 203-762-0567 or wiltonchamber.com.

Saturday, Dec. 7

Holiday Market, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Cannon Grange Hall, 25 Cannon Road. Select area crafters and vendors provide holiday gift-shopping opportunity. Light refreshments, seasonal music. Free admission. Questions: info@cannongrange.org.

(Not) Just for Kids Music Program, 3-4 p.m., Wilton Library. Members of the Norwalk Symphony Orchestra demonstrate their instruments, play, and answer questions. Everyone may hold and try to play an instrument. Free; registration recommended: 203-762-6336 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Sunday, Dec. 8

Wilton Library’s Friends of the Library Holiday Party, 4-6 p.m., Wilton Library. Adults only. RSVP: 203-762-6321 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.